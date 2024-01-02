Spend Your Gift Card Money On These Practical Picks From The Amazon New Year’s Sale
If you’re the type of person that asks for gift cards and cash when the holidays roll around but have zero idea what to spend them on post-Christmas, I hear you. I did the same this year so I could actually buy things I want (or more realistically, need) and skip the typical pile of stuff I’d have to haul home, and subsequently use *very* sparingly. Now that I’m older, I’m beginning to appreciate those more useful and thoughtful gifts.Now that gifting szn has sadly come to an end, it’s due time to spend those gift cards! It’s quite perfect timing that the Amazon New Year’s Sale is going on right now – with it, you can really maximize that gifted money! Let these picks from the Amazon New Year’s Sale guide you to more practical purchases for 2024, or just a few little pick-me-ups that’ll help you kick your year off right. 😉
Beauty Finds
Everyone Hair Care Peppermint & Tea Tree Super Scalp Scrub
You know your regular hair care routine is needing a good refresh. This scalp exfoliant prioritizes cell growth after effectively buffing away build-up so that you can meet 2024 with luscious locks! It's currently 10% off, the perfect excuse to stock up.
Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer
Take an entire 43% off this easy-to-use hair tool with the Amazon New Year's sale. I have one and am obsessed with it. I can also attest to the fact that this bristled hair dryer will soon replace every single tool in your current rotation.
Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum with Broad Spectrum SPF 60+
Sunscreen is a no-brainer when it comes to skincare. Never skip another daily application by stocking up on a bottle (or a few) of this sheer, skin-friendly SPF that's currently 39% off.
Tree of Life Retinol Facial Moisturizer
If you're more into saving your hard-earned $ for something other than skincare, your Amazon gift card will come in clutch for refilling your bathroom shelf faves. Make this moisturizer your first 'add to cart' – it's made of clean ingredients like retinol and hyaluronic acid for locking in moisture (which is much needed this time of year).
Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser
The new year is for reevaluating current routines, and for many, their oral hygiene game is def on that list. Luckily, this Waterpik is all about convenience, so your dental reinvention doesn't have to feel like such a chore. It's cordless, travel-friendly, and effective at removing 99.9% of plaque in a single go. Oh, and it's 30% off right now.
Neutrogena Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover & Cleanser for Sensitive Eyes
This fan-fave makeup remover has thousands of 5-star reviews, championing it for its gentleness and ease. Even waterproof mascara is no match for this bottle! Spend just over $16 for a pack of three to last you a while.
Home Goods
YouCopia StoraBag Space-Saving Plastic Bag Dispenser
I know I'm not alone in my utter annoyance with plastic bags... and the massive stockpile of them sitting in my pantry. This $25 (current Amazon New Year's Sale price) dispenser eliminates the stress of clutter by providing a compact storage solution that can be placed under the sink or on a shelf.
Serta Luxuriously Soft Plush Electric Blanket
Treat yourself to sheer luxury in this electric blanket. We've still got a few cold months of winter to live through, so they might as well be comfy! This blanket is currently 20% off, comes in a variety of bed sizes, plus has two controllers so you can share the warmth.
IRIS USA 6 Pack 32qt Plastic Storage Bin with Lid and Secure Latching Buckles
Wether you need a new holiday decor storage fix after years of the same cardboard boxes, or are searching for an easy way to reorganize your clutter and keepsakes, these plastic bins step up to any job. They're all compatible to stack on one another so you can make smart use of vertical space.
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop
Your future cleaning self will thank you endlessly for snagging this no-fuss mop for the new year. It features a hands-free wringing design and a pointed shape to reach those often forgotten spots. Your wallet will also appreciate that it's 25% off right now!
Royal Craft Wood Adjustable Bamboo Bath Tub Table
Forget a fancy-schmancy spa day. You can host your own right at home! Start by laying out all your bathtime goodies on this expandable tub table – it'll change your life. The silicone grips on each side eliminate any slippage during use so you can really relax. When you're done using it, the table folds up for easy under-sink storage. It's currently down to $21.97 from $38.97. 👀
LEVOIT Vital 200S Air Purifier
This sleek air purifier covers larger square footages, combatting pet odor, allergens, and viruses all at once. It comes fitted with a high-quality HEPA filter, so you can have peace of mind that it's actually doing what it says it's doing. Shop it at 16% off with the Amazon New Year's Sale!
Mellanni Full Size Sheet Set
Give your bed a buttery-soft makeover with this complete sheet set. You're bound to find a color that suits your space, since they come in 41 different shades! The best part is the microfiber construction – it works to wick away moisture and keep your skin cool overnight. To better sleep (at 25% off, too)!
WOWBOX 21-Piece Clear Plastic Drawer Organizer Set
Plastic drawer organizers hit it quite big in our Amazon carts last year. In the vein of getting your sh*t together – clutter and all – in 2024, you just can't miss this deal. Pay just a little bit over $21 for a dozen pieces of pure organization for your dresser, desk, and... junk drawer. You know it needs it!
BALEINE 7.5ft Christmas Tree Storage Bag
As we sunset the Christmas season, please don't let your tree hang out in the bare air. Without the proper reinforcements, it might wear faster or get damaged. Luckily, this storage bag, shoppable at 25% off, suits a range of tree sizes to keep the spirit alive once the holidays roll around again.
Kitchen
De'Longhi La Specialista Arte EC9155MB Espresso Machine with Grinder
I fear that an espresso machine will always be on my wish list. If you're unlike me and actually ready to invest in some pure, caffeinated coffee magic, now is the time because this model is currently 29% off, saving you around $200 on a nearly-$700 tool. By purchasing this singular item, you're sparing yourself of all the extra bits and bobs, as it already has a bean grinder, a milk wand, shot glasses, and tamping tools included. 🤤
KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set
Kitchen linens are always the first thing to get really run-down from daily use. Upgrade your nasty, obnoxiously stained oven mitts (we all have them) for 2024 by snagging this duo set with your Amazon gift card – they're currently half off! You can get 'em in practically any color you'd please, plus the silicone design makes each one super easy to clean. No further stains here!
Classic Cuisine Bowls with Lids, Set of 3
Leftovers will come and go, but you can at least make them last longer with the right receptacles. When in use, each one of these bowls (32% off right now!) is microwave, freezer, and fridge safe. Once ready to store, they nest within each other to save kitchen cabinet space.
YouCopia UpSpace Adjustable Box Organizer for Foil Wrap and Kitchen Cabinet Storage
This handy shelf consolidates every single pesky little roll of kitchen wrap you need in the day-to-day. Since spending your own dough on the necessities can get pretty boring, this piece is the perfect contender to spend your gift card cash on the Amazon New Year's Sale. Save 15% now!
JoyJolt Divided Food Storage Containers with Airtight Lids
It doesn't really matter if your New Year's resolution includes a rigorous meal prep plan or not. These airtight containers do a stellar job at keeping food fresh. Save a whole 20% on this 5-pack so you can step up your food storage game in 2024.
Fashion
The Drop Women's Kiara Loose-Fit Long Faux Fur Coat
Now onto the fun stuff – fashion! 😏 Since it's still nippy out, I figured some chic outerwear was fitting. This faux fur pick from The Drop is currently 30% off and certainly is a great investment for building out the capsule wardrobe of your dreams.
Amazon Essentials Women's Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater
Turtlenecks are another signature piece for cold season, but investing in the basics doesn't have to be costly. Take this cable knit one for example: it's just over $30, comes in 21 different colors, and boasts a very durable cotton material that'll insulate your body heat when you need it most (and for many years onward).
Promover Yoga Pants Wide Leg Sweatpants with Pockets
If I wear one thing on the regular, it's wide leg yoga pants. They're comfy! They're flattering! This pair in particular is part of the Amazon New Year's Sale for 16% off, and you can find 'em in just about any color to better suit your WFH wardrobe or lazy Sunday garb.
ODODOS Women's Crop 3-Pack Washed Seamless Rib-Knit Camisole Crop Tank Tops
I adore these stretchy crop tops because they're appropriate for a range of occasions, from the gym to dinners out with friends. The thick, seamless fabric keeps things nicely intact, whether you're on the go or not, and TBH, you don't always need a bra to go with. A pack of three tank tops costs just under $24, with multiple colors available.
Amazon Essentials Women's Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Hooded Puffer Coat
Like other winter wear, puffer coats are great for maintaining a comfy body temp. This style is available in the Amazon New Year's Sale, and provides the perfect cold weather layer.
Wellness + Workout
Moon Juice Magnesi-Om Magnesium Supplement
The internet has grown to love magnesium, nodding to its potential benefits for deeper, more refreshing sleep. This powder supplement would make for an excellent addition to your next Sleepy Girl Mocktail! Save 30% (almost $13) on a jar with the Amazon New Year's Sale to kickstart better shut-eye.
Gaiam Yoga Mat
If your home gym has been yearning for proper equipment, a yoga mat is a great place to start. This patterned one is currently 29% off and ripe for the picking when you feel like spending your gift card on an affordable workout option.
REDLIRO Under Desk Treadmill 2 in 1 Walking Pad
Hot girl walks just got so much easier with this indoor walking pad. Take 43% off this durable piece of equipment before the sale ends to jump on your 2024 fitness goals!
Vital Proteins Matcha Collagen Peptides Powder Supplement
2024's food trends predict that caffeinated beverages and drink mixes will get boosted with additional beneficial ingredients like probiotics and adaptogens. This Vital Proteins pick is a prime example of the "Better Boost" trend, this time infusing a tasty matcha powder with collagen peptides that support healthy skin, nails, hair, and joints. Save 20% on this tub that improves your daily bev during the Amazon New Year's Sale right now!
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &-Fitness-Tracker
The top of the year is always a good time to invest in things that might otherwise be a little too expensive. Take this fitness tracker for example – it would've been $100 without the sale, but now, it's just $70! With a gift card, that's basically free. Boom – girl math.
Shop more in-season picks with Brit + Co!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.Images via Amazon.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.