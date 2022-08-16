21 Unique Wall Art Ideas For Your Fall Refresh
Seasonal changes can inspire style changes, from bedding to pillows and throws to wall art. While we love a colorful print to spice up our walls, it's fun to think outside the frame box. Try wall-mounted vases, cool fiber art, 3D wall art or display your summer vacation photos for the best memories in view. If you're really up for the commitment, wallpaper can make a style statement in any room, from a small bathroom to your bedroom. Here are 21 ideas for refreshing your walls this fall.
Go Sculptural
UO Ximena Wall-Mounted Vase ($34)
This wiggle shape is on trend and the vase makes a perfect vessel for fresh or dried fall flowers.
Nat's Wood Art 3D Wall Art ($269+)
These hand-painted wooden cubes make a bold statement and are totally fun. You can choose the number of wood cubes and sizes to decorate your walls (love the around-the-corner idea!).
Pondok Wood Mushroom Wall Art ($33)
Hop on the mushroom trend with this jempinis wood mushroom sculpture, handcrafted by a Pondok craftsman in Bali.
Get Personal
Artifact Uprising Square Photo Print Set ($9+)
Who needs frames when you have double-sided tape? Print up to 50 of your favorite photos on superfine matte card stock. Washi tape can add a playful look too!
Umbra Conceal Shelf - Set Of 3 ($59)
Display your favorite books on these hidden shelves for a floating art installation.
Clouds And Rainbows Wooden Pom Pom Letters ($38+)
Hang these wooden letters filled with ethically sourced wool felt balls. Choose your initial, a favorite word, or an acronym, OK?!;)
Play Up Color
Anthropologie Anemone Wallpaper ($140/roll)
Celebrate anemone season with this vintage-inspired wallpaper that gives us cozy warm vibes.
Etsy Botanical Gallery Wall Prints ($15 Digital Download/Set Of 10)
Save money on prints by printing them yourself! This set of 10 downloads makes putting together a gallery wall easy peasy.
Colorblock 3D Wall Art by Margo Selby ($70)
We never met a colorblock we didn't like and this 3D lacquer art doesn't disappoint. Choose one, a set of two, or a set of four to happy-fy your walls.
Chasing Paper Wallfetti ($45)
Here's a new and affordable collection of fun wall decals from ChasingPaper.com, designed in partnership with Thimblepress. Choose from five peel-and-stick prints: Sprinkles, Stars, Painterly, Flora, and Blocks. Cute for kids!
Chasing Paper Enneagram Wallpaper ($45+)
Check out our post on Chasing Paper and Chicago artist Keeley Shaw's recently collab on enneagram-inspired wallpapers for adding a your personality to your space.
Minted Sun in the Dust Series ($28+)
It's hard to choose from this collection of colorful abstract prints from Caracas-based artist Arash -- they're all beautiful!
Schoolhouse Beachcomber Print ($279)
Give a nod to the end of summer with this colorful and eye-catching Beachcomber Print, composed by photographer Jim Golden from articles washed ashore on the Oregon coast.
Embrace Neutrals
Sarah Sherman Samuel Wall Collection For Lulu and Georgia ($178+)
Our favorite neutrals queen SSS has a new collection of wall art (wallpaper, canvases, and mirrors). This just-released capsule is inspired by her connection to nature and, despite being neutral, gives a wall some pop with large scales, organic lines, and playful themes. "I grew up by the beach and have lived very close to the ocean or the lake my entire life. So, the ripple motif is really inspired by the lake shore, the ocean, and the seaside," says Michigan-based Samuel.
West Elm Geode Fiber Wall Art ($350)
This handwoven cotton rope piece proves that neutrals can be the opposite of boring.
Etsy Boho Abstract Gallery Wall Prints ($10 Digital Download/Set Of 6)
Make a neutral contrast gallery wall easy and not too spendy with this combo of downloadable prints.
Emily & Meritt XOXO Wall Decor ($129/set of 2)
Give your walls some love with these magnetized steel letters, made in a Fair Trade-Certified factory.
Add Texture
Solis Modern Macrame Wall Hanging ($68)
Fall is all about cozy decor so why not make your walls cozy too with this handmade macrame wall hanging in quintessentially fall mustard.
Calm Soul Large Macrame Wall Hanging ($99+)
This fiber art tapestry adds warmth, movement, and a pop of color to your walls.
Zodiac Traits Tapestry ($39)
Virgo szn ushers us into fall -- find your sign in this tapestry that defines your best traits.
Andy BAM! Art ($79)
Superhero fans can add some Pow! Zap! Bam! to their walls with this colorful texture-y print.
