4 Easy Tips To Help You Create An Outfit
Creating an outfit can be harder than it seems. After scouring Pinterest for the perfect fall fashion inspo, taking notes on what you already have in your closet, and the kinds of pieces you might like to buy after seeing this season's newest trends, you're ready to get down to business. The best part about fashion is that it's all about what makes you feel great, more creative, more alive. The options are endless! But how do you turn those ideas into actual outfits? Whether you're not sure how to put together a look that feels like you or you're just hoping to update your wardrobe, keep reading for some easy outfit tips.
Where To Start
If you've got your favorite pieces in front of you but aren't sure which top would look best with which bottom, try one of these two formulas that will get you started.
Proportions
To create visual interest, try mixing clothing of different fits. Whether it's a flowy top with skinny jeans, a bodycon dress underneath an oversized coat, or a cami and a cardigan, pairing pieces that are different sizes will keep things interesting. Since this step focuses on the pieces making up the outfit you don't have to worry as much about accessories... yet!
Image via The Wardrobe Consultant
Colors
To keep your outfit balanced using colors, consider using a rule like The Wardrobe Consultant's 2 Out of 3 Rule: Two out of three of your outfit pieces should be the same color... the third should be a coordinating, but different, tone. Whether you're matching your jacket to your top or rocking a monochromatic look, it'll keep you looking balanced. You can also tie your accessories, your makeup, or your shoes into the color scheme that you pick.
Affordable Vs. Splurge-Worthy
Because fashion trends come and go so quickly, it's a good rule of thumb to spend less money on trends than you would on classic pieces. Don't be afraid to splurge a bit on that nice white button down, some classic jewelry, or a coat that will give you years of wear.
Create An Outfit With Accessories
Usually, accessories come last in putting together an outfit unless you have a piece of jewelry that you want to form an outfit around. Pair dainty earrings with an understated necklace or pick some statement jewelry and keep the rest of your look minimal.
But accessories also go beyond jewelry! Add a claw clip, stack rings on your fingers, or tie a hair scarf around the handles of your favorite bag. You do you.
It's All In the Details
Image via Junko Nakase/Unsplash
Sometimes we don't have the time or the money to buy a whole new wardrobe, but there are still plenty of ways you can elevate the clothes that you already own. Make sure your blouses are steamed and wrinkle-free, and that there are no loose buttons or hanging threads. Keep tabs on whether your shoes are dirty or your nails are chipped. It'll go a long way!
