I Found 4 Incredible SKIMS Dupes You Can Order On Amazon Right Now
No matter how you feel about Kim Kardashian, her beloved underwear and shapewear brand, SKIMS has some of the coziest loungewear essentials I've ever worn. I originally tried the Maternity High-Waisted Brief 2-Pack during my second trimester and fell in love with how supported my growing baby bump was. And when I was recovering during postpartum, I consistently relied on the Cotton Rib Legging.
But as much as I love SKIMS, the pieces can be pricey. Though I've definitely found they're worth it, I'm all for saving money on a good Amazon dupe. So, instead of shelling out a ton of cash to cozy up this fall, here are some incredible SKIMS dupes that are perfect for autumn.
This lounge dress is great for the days you want to lounge in bed without feeling restricted by pants, or if you wanna put on an effortlessly chic — but totally comfy — look for you next BFF date. It's one of SKIMS' bestselling dresses that glides over all your curves and it comes with shoulder straps you can easily adjust.
But, who wants to pay $80 for a dress? The cost has honestly kept me from adding that cozy little number to my cart.
LUCKILY, this bodycon dress has a 4.5 rating on Amazon and only costs $30! You'll get the same effect as the dress above without the shocking price. Both dresses are made out of over 90% modal fabric, with only a little bit of added spandex for stretch, so you're getting virtual the same exact experience for much less.
I talked about these leggings before, but I can't help but mention them again. Although I just complained about paying $58 for a dress, I gladly purchased these for my postpartum body. They're incredibly soft and have a nice stretch that doesn't feel like they're cutting off my circulation.
But, you can buy this cute workout set that features the cropped tank top and matching leggings that are similar to what SKIMS has on-site! The biggest difference is that the Amazon leggings are made of mostly polyester, whereas the SKIMS leggings are mostly cotton. That means the SKIMS pair will likely be more breathable and less likely to snag or pill. Still, this is a great deal for more than half the price.
I technically refer to this as a romper, but that's neither here nor there! This bodysuit replaced my maternity body shapewear once I realized I'd gone up a few sizes, and it's been in my closet ever since.
It does have a snug fit, so you may want to go up a size to get a little more room.
Frankly, this workout romper fits better thank the SKIMS option, IMO — and it's nowhere near $80. In my experience, the bodysuit is true-to-size, unlike its SKIMS counterpart, which was definitely an added bonus.
It could be me, but the nylon and spandex blend seems to feel better on my skin too! That being said, this option doesn't have any cotton in the blend, so it may not be as breathable.
Similar to SKIMS' bestselling tank dress, this option is just too good for fall! It has the same amazing slinky texture that customers love, and it can easily be worn to lounge around at home, or dressed up for an evening out! I can totally picture it with a leather jacket and some black tall boots!
But you don't need to spend $92 to get the look. Though the color options are different, both dresses are made of mostly modal fabric (with some spandex for stretch). Customers love this dress because it's "super comfortable" and is made of "great quality."
I'm not against buying anything from SKIMS — like I said, I have plenty of times before — but I think it's okay to buy dupes when you're on a budget! Based on my personal experience, I can barely tell the difference between my SKIMS and Amazon pieces, so that should say a lot!
