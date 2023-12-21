27 Loungewear Essentials To Activate Your Chill Mood
This year has been one of the best — and busiest — I've had in a while, but now I'm ready to relax in my comfyloungewear essentials. My work from home job doesn't require me to dress up, but I've logged more hours at coffee shops than I care to admit. Now that I'll be home for a longer stretch of time, I don't want to worry about putting effort into my outfits. I want to be 'cozy slippers and weighted blanket' comfortable.
I'm sure you're in full-blown OOO mode too, so I'm sharing 27 loungewear essentials I've searched high and low for. From matching sets to fleece pullovers, your online shopping buddy's got your relaxation needs covered.
Matching Sets
H&M Oversized Sweater & Flared Pants
I've been eyeing this oversized loungewear set for a while, but I think it's time to add it to my cart. It's the perfect neutral shade that'll go with the oversized chunky knit cardigan I keep wearing.
Petal & Pup Aylia Ribbed Knit Set
If you're a rib knit girl, you'll love Petal & Pup's matching set! You can wear it around the house and while you're making a midday run to your local coffee shop.
Soma Intimates Long-Sleeves V-Neck Set
Simplicity is still trendy, especially when it involves a loungewear set in a beautiful Bordeaux color. Great — now I'm thinking about buying a bottle of red wine to go with dinner tonight.
Abercrombie & Fitch Lounge Waffle Sweater Hoodie & Short
This waffle sweater and short combo is begging to be worn while you're sitting in front of your space heater. What? It's not like I know from experience or anything.
Lounge Dresses
H&M Viscose-Blend Dress
I love Skims as much as the next girl, but sometimes we need affordable lounge maxi dresses. How lucky are we that someone on H&M's design team got the hint?
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress
But, this doesn't mean that your S.O. can't surprise you with a long slip dress from Skims' soft lounge collection. Between us, it's becoming a tradition that my partner gets me at least one thing from Skims during Christmas.
Joyspun Plush Lounger
You don't have to think twice about whether you need this plush lounger or not. It's basically a weighted blanket and dress wrapped in one!
Pullovers & Hoodies
Petal & Pup Whistler Knit Sweater
Pullovers just make sense during winter.
Lululemon Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip
For extra room, go for this oversized funnel-neck half zip sweater.
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Long Full-Zip Hoodie
Is it a cardigan or a hoodie? Technically it's the latter, but you can get away with wearing it like a cute duster.
Everlane The ReTrack Oversized Crew
Capsule wardrobes aren't going anywhere, so start with the basics by investing in at least one good oversized crewneck sweater.
Girlfriend Collective 50/50 Half-Zip Sweatshirt
We love a half-zip sweatshirt that's size-inclusive!
GAP Vintage Soft Raglan Sweatshirt
Channel your inner Mean Girls character with this soft raglan sweatshirt.
Cardigans
Free People Hollywood Cardi
Just because loungewear is designed to be comfortable doesn't mean it has to be boring.
Lucky Brand Mixed Cable Cardigan
This reminds me of the longer chunky knit cardigan I have, but it's actually great for petite girls. You can always get longline cardigans tailored, but buying one that sits perfectly at your waist is always a cool option.
MANGO Lurex Chunky-Knit Cardigan
Dearest reader, we don't need anymore knit cardigans. But, we'd look so good in this.
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Cozy Knit Cardigan
Nike is really upping its game with cozy knit loungewear like this hooded cardigan! I'm a huge fan of boucle texture.
Pilcro Long-Sleeve Open-Stitch Duster Sweater
The thing about loungewear is that you can get away with wearing an open-stitch design at home because you'll be nice and cozy near your throw blanket.
Athleta Pranayama Long Wrap
If an open-stitch cardigan isn't your thing, go for Athleta's long wrap.
Banana Republic Factory Fair Isle Cardigan
I screamed when I saw this cardigan. Everything about it is perfect.
Cozy Slippers
Pilcro Faux Shearling Clog Slippers
If it weren't for my S.O., I would've never started liking clog slippers. But, they're so comfy and chic.
Birkenstock Suede Boston Clogs in Shearling
Honestly, I'm trying to convince him to buy me a pair of Birkenstock clogs so we can match at home.
Mou Cabin Cozy Slippers
However, I'll settle for these cozy slippers. They're definitely loungewear-friendly.
EMU Australia Mayberry Slipper
Add a pop of color to your neutral matching set by wearing these furry slippers.
Dearfoams Hannah Chenille Knit Clog Slippers
If you want clog slippers that have a different texture, these chenille knit design will come in handy.
Old Navy Faux-Fur Mule Slippers
Are these obnoxious? Well, it depends on who you ask. I like to think they're an essential loungewear style to walk around the house in.
We can't wait to see your loungewear outfits during the holiday break! Be sure to share your photos by tagging us on Instagram!
