13 Affordable St. Patrick’s Day Decorations You Can Get On Amazon
St. Patrick’s Day is the perfect excuse to deck out your home in all things green and gold. Lucky for you, Amazon has a ton of decorations to help you do that! I sorted through endless pages of Amazon St. Patrick’s Day decorations to find only the cutest ones you can put out for the season! Whether you’re hosting a full-blown St. Paddy’s party or just chilling at home to make some festive desserts, these finds will have your home looking celebration-ready in no time.
Scroll on to shop 13 super cute St. Patrick's Day decorations from Amazon!
Amazon
Happy St. Patty's Day Banner
This banner's got it all, from rainbows to shamrocks and even some shimmery glitter – perfect for a party!
Amazon
St. Patrick's Day Pillow Covers
Cozy up your couch with some more St. Paddy's vibes using these adorable pillow covers!
Amazon
St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Napkins
These shamrock-shaped napkins are almost too cute to use!
Amazon
100-Count St. Patrick's Day Paper Straws
If some St. Patrick's Day cocktails are part of your plans, snag this pack of decorative paper straws to give your guests who sip!
Amazon
St. Patrick's Day Drinking Glasses
These cutie drinking glasses can be used all St. Paddy's season long for iced coffees, teas, or even fun green drinks!
Amazon
Lucky Foil Balloon Banner
This foil balloon banner screams 'festive'! Hang it in your dining room for a potluck party or put it up around your entryway for a DIY photo booth!
Amazon
Folkulture Table Runner
This chic table runner may boast the perfect color palette for St. Patrick's Day, but its stylish scalloped design can easily be displayed year-round!
Amazon
St. Patrick's Day Natural Coir Doormat
Make your guests feel welcome this St. Paddy's by snagging this adorable shamrock-speckled doormat!
Amazon
St. Patrick's Day Wood Sign
Yeah, what the sign says! Pucker up!
Amazon
Lucky Clovers Pillow Cover
This rustic shamrock pillow cover design is simple, but it's so pleasing to look at. Since it's pretty minimal, it'll go with any and every interior design style!
Amazon
Green Plaid Table Runner
This electric green table runner is sure to amp up the St. Patrick's Day energy in whatever room you put it in.
Amazon
Ribbed Green Glass Vase
Ideal for festive floral arrangements, you can also repurpose this green glass vase all year long!
Amazon
Burlap Shamrock Garland
This burlap garland is just rustic enough, but still has a tailored feel to make your space look put-together. Whether you hang it above your fireplace or in the kitchen, this buy is perfect for a subtle touch of green!
