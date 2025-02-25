13 Affordable St. Patrick’s Day Decorations You Can Get On Amazon

St. Patrick’s Day is the perfect excuse to deck out your home in all things green and gold. Lucky for you, Amazon has a ton of decorations to help you do that! I sorted through endless pages of Amazon St. Patrick’s Day decorations to find only the cutest ones you can put out for the season! Whether you’re hosting a full-blown St. Paddy’s party or just chilling at home to make some festive desserts , these finds will have your home looking celebration-ready in no time.

Scroll on to shop 13 super cute St. Patrick's Day decorations from Amazon!

Amazon Happy St. Patty's Day Banner This banner's got it all, from rainbows to shamrocks and even some shimmery glitter – perfect for a party!

Amazon St. Patrick's Day Pillow Covers Cozy up your couch with some more St. Paddy's vibes using these adorable pillow covers!

Amazon St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Napkins These shamrock-shaped napkins are almost too cute to use!

Amazon 100-Count St. Patrick's Day Paper Straws If some St. Patrick's Day cocktails are part of your plans, snag this pack of decorative paper straws to give your guests who sip!

Amazon St. Patrick's Day Drinking Glasses These cutie drinking glasses can be used all St. Paddy's season long for iced coffees, teas, or even fun green drinks!

Amazon Lucky Foil Balloon Banner This foil balloon banner screams 'festive'! Hang it in your dining room for a potluck party or put it up around your entryway for a DIY photo booth!

Amazon Folkulture Table Runner This chic table runner may boast the perfect color palette for St. Patrick's Day, but its stylish scalloped design can easily be displayed year-round!

Amazon St. Patrick's Day Natural Coir Doormat Make your guests feel welcome this St. Paddy's by snagging this adorable shamrock-speckled doormat!

Amazon St. Patrick's Day Wood Sign Yeah, what the sign says! Pucker up!

Amazon Lucky Clovers Pillow Cover This rustic shamrock pillow cover design is simple, but it's so pleasing to look at. Since it's pretty minimal, it'll go with any and every interior design style!

Amazon Green Plaid Table Runner This electric green table runner is sure to amp up the St. Patrick's Day energy in whatever room you put it in.

Amazon Ribbed Green Glass Vase Ideal for festive floral arrangements, you can also repurpose this green glass vase all year long!

Amazon Burlap Shamrock Garland This burlap garland is just rustic enough, but still has a tailored feel to make your space look put-together. Whether you hang it above your fireplace or in the kitchen, this buy is perfect for a subtle touch of green!

