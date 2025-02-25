Your March Horoscope is here...

13 Affordable St. Patrick’s Day Decorations You Can Get On Amazon

Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 25, 2025
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

St. Patrick’s Day is the perfect excuse to deck out your home in all things green and gold. Lucky for you, Amazon has a ton of decorations to help you do that! I sorted through endless pages of Amazon St. Patrick’s Day decorations to find only the cutest ones you can put out for the season! Whether you’re hosting a full-blown St. Paddy’s party or just chilling at home to make some festive desserts, these finds will have your home looking celebration-ready in no time.

Scroll on to shop 13 super cute St. Patrick's Day decorations from Amazon!

Happy St. Patty's Day Banner

Amazon

Happy St. Patty's Day Banner

This banner's got it all, from rainbows to shamrocks and even some shimmery glitter – perfect for a party!

St. Patrick's Day Pillow Covers

Amazon

St. Patrick's Day Pillow Covers

Cozy up your couch with some more St. Paddy's vibes using these adorable pillow covers!

St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Napkins

Amazon

St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Napkins

These shamrock-shaped napkins are almost too cute to use!

100-Count St. Patrick's Day Paper Straws

Amazon

100-Count St. Patrick's Day Paper Straws

If some St. Patrick's Day cocktails are part of your plans, snag this pack of decorative paper straws to give your guests who sip!

St. Patrick's Day Drinking Glasses

Amazon

St. Patrick's Day Drinking Glasses

These cutie drinking glasses can be used all St. Paddy's season long for iced coffees, teas, or even fun green drinks!

Lucky Foil Balloon Banner

Amazon

Lucky Foil Balloon Banner

This foil balloon banner screams 'festive'! Hang it in your dining room for a potluck party or put it up around your entryway for a DIY photo booth!

Folkulture Table Runner

Amazon

Folkulture Table Runner

This chic table runner may boast the perfect color palette for St. Patrick's Day, but its stylish scalloped design can easily be displayed year-round!

St. Patrick's Day Natural Coir Doormat

Amazon

St. Patrick's Day Natural Coir Doormat

Make your guests feel welcome this St. Paddy's by snagging this adorable shamrock-speckled doormat!

St. Patrick's Day Wood Sign

Amazon

St. Patrick's Day Wood Sign

Yeah, what the sign says! Pucker up!

Lucky Clovers Pillow Cover

Amazon

Lucky Clovers Pillow Cover

This rustic shamrock pillow cover design is simple, but it's so pleasing to look at. Since it's pretty minimal, it'll go with any and every interior design style!

Green Plaid Table Runner

Amazon

Green Plaid Table Runner

This electric green table runner is sure to amp up the St. Patrick's Day energy in whatever room you put it in.

Ribbed Green Glass Vase

Amazon

Ribbed Green Glass Vase

Ideal for festive floral arrangements, you can also repurpose this green glass vase all year long!

Burlap Shamrock Garland

Amazon

Burlap Shamrock Garland

This burlap garland is just rustic enough, but still has a tailored feel to make your space look put-together. Whether you hang it above your fireplace or in the kitchen, this buy is perfect for a subtle touch of green!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

