18 Modern Decor Items Inspired By Ancient Greece
The ancient Greeks knew their art and literature and style - so much so that they still influence a lot of art and design today. From cheeky stone statues to colorful art to the always classic Greek key, there's a ton of inspo to pull from the Greeks back in the day. Looking for a few classic touches to your modern space? Or maybe you're a big fan of Greek mythology. We rounded up 18 decor pieces that will add a fresh take to your decor while taking design cues from the classics.
Epsey Classic Greek Mythology Statue
Give your home office a little goddess power with this resin sculpture that can be used for sketching or just as a decorative item/fancy paper weight.
Greek Mythology Toile Blue Wallpaper
Centaurs, Minotaurs, Medusa, oh my! Dress your walls with this toile-inspired Grecian landscape by designer Vinpauld.
Stone Greek Key Coasters
These absorbent stone coasters (with cork backs) will keep your Ouza-infused cocktails from ruining your coffee or dining table.
Aegean Serving Tray
Chambers Italian Greek Key Embroidered Duvet Cover
Get snug in a 300-thread-count cotton duvet and shams for a crisp, bold look. This OEKO-TEX-certified duvet set from Williams-Sonoma is the perfect canvas for any elegant bedroom decor.
White Greek Ceramic Vase
We love this series of vases from Dutch brand HKLiving. They take Greecian columns to a whole new level.
Ancient Greek Mythology Wallpaper
The pastel colors keep this removable wallpaper from Etsy's LotusWallpaper fresh and modern. We just love it!
Greek Mythology Aphrodite Statue
Aphrodite, gotta love her. Pair this vintage-y pink statue in your bedroom to inspire love, passion, and beauty.
Anthropologie Athens Rug
Get snug in a rug inspired by this beautiful ancient city, perfect for any blue, grey, or taupe decor.
Capital Lighting Hala Pendant
This 14-inch-wide pendant hints to the classics while keeping it modern with a mix of brass and jute.
Ancient Greece Wall Art Prints
Fun fact: Many original Greek sculptures were painted in bright colors. Nod to those original works with these vibrant and abstract prints.
LASSO BRASS SPIRAL SCULPTURE
These antique brass loops are like meditation in art form. Add it to your coffee table decor for a modern look.
The Great Sculpture by Cyan Design
A bust is a must in any ancient Greek-inspired decor. Use him on a mantel, desk or end table for a classic look.
Alexander Home Julian Modern Greek-Key Shag Area Rug
Get cozy on a shag-style rug inspired by Greek design. High contrast FTW!
Goddess Bust Statue Art
Download this goddess sculpture print for a star impact. Order as large as 24x36 inches to make a true statement.
Reactive Glaze Stoneware Dinnerware
Another fun fact: The ancient Greeks liked to eat dinner while lying on their sides. Trying! Give it a go with these lovely bronze West Elm dinner plates.
Athena Art Print
Give Athena her space with this super fun reproduction of original artwork by Violet Red, printed on archival matte paper at the artist's studio in Kensington, Maryland.
Find more design tips in Brit + Co's Color + Pattern Interior Design class! Also, check out our Home page for more living inspo.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.