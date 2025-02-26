Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick return in our first Another Simple Favor trailer! And when Blake’s character Emily shows up at Stephanie’s (Anna Kendrick) book reading, Steph asks the question I’ve wondered all along: how is Emily out of jail? Of course, Emily ignores the question and instead asks Stephanie to be her maid of honor. WHAT.

Keep reading for our breakdown of the Another Simple Favor trailer before the movie drops on Prime Video May 1.

Blake Lively haunts Anna Kendrick in 'Another Simple Favor' trailer. Another Simple Favor, of course, sees the return of Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, but we'll also see Henry Golding, Bashir Salahuddin, Alex Newell, Andrew Rannells, Aparna Nancherla, and Kelly McCormack. The main thread throughout the story is how Emily feels about Stephanie stealing her life…and despite the fact she doesn’t say she’s out for revenge, I totally think Stephanie needs to watch her back. We also finally get a really good look at Em's lush Italian wedding, and I'm not surprised that she's gone all out for the big day. If there's one thing Emily loves, it's a statement.

Another Simple Favor was briefly touched by Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us controversy when rumors claimed A Simple Favor 2 had been postponed. "Despite glowing test screenings, Blake Lively’s refusal to promote—amid her messy legal battle with Justin Baldoni—and growing tensions with Anna Kendrick have derailed the sequel," X user Eric B tweeted on January 10. "Anna is furious. Paul Feig is disappointed. Hollywood is in shock. This isn’t just a movie—it’s an implosion." "This is total BS. Sorry," Paul said in his retweet that same day. "The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days." Whew! I can't wait to see Another Simple Favor when it hits Prime Video on May 1. Stay tuned for the latest updates!

