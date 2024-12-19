75 Baby Names Trending For 2025 (+ What They Actually Mean)
Picking the perfect name for your baby can feel like a mix of excitement (it's a big deal!) and pressure. You want something you love that feels unique and also has some meaning — but you haven’t even met the little person whose name it will be for the rest of their life?! Plus, you and your partner have to agree on a name, which can make the whole process feel daunting.
Before we even knew we were having a girl, my partner and I struggled to agree on boy names. But naming my daughter was surprisingly easy. That was settled on our first date— Matilda was a name he had always loved and I came to love it too.If you’re still on the hunt for the one, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. Here are 75+ baby names set to trend in 2025. According to Baby Center, this year’s big inspirations come from pop culture, sports, and celestial themes. Music-inspired picks like Chappell and Kendrick are climbing the charts, while sports stars Caitlin and Travis are making waves as top contenders in the babe department too. Ready for some fresh baby name ideas? Let’s dive in!
The Top Trending Baby Names
Andie
This cute name, from the Greek name Andreas, means "strong" or "manly" but I also think it makes a great feminine name (Andie MacDowell, anyone?).
Apple
Apple Martin's debut in Paris may have sparked baby name buzz inspired by the symbol of love, beauty, and wisdom.
Arlette
This combo of French words meaning "lion" and "of God" conveys something fierce, as well as divine protection.
Arthur
Arthur has multiple meanings, including "bear-like" (cute), "of honor," and "strong man."
Aurora
This mystical name means "dawn" in Latin. It also has Sleeping Beauty vibes.
Beckam
"Beck" means "brook" while "ham" means "home." Either way, it's a strong name from soccer + Spice Girls fame.
Billie
Billie Holiday or Billie Eilish, you've got good role models covered. This British and German name means "protection," and it's short for William or Wilhelmina.
Boden
Bode comes from the Old Saxon word bodo meaning "messenger."
Bodhi
This very spiritual name means "final enlightenment," or your way to Nirvaṇa.
Caitlin
This popular name, thanks to WNBA player Caitlin Clark, is derived from the Gaelic term caith, meaning "pure."
Carmen
Wine lovers? This name means "garden" or "vineyard."
Casey
"Brave" and "vigilant" are words that make up the gender-neutral name Casey.
Chappell
Chappell was an Old English name meaning “one who works at the chapel," but it can also mean a safe space for friends and family.
Circe
For those who loved the book Circe, the origins of this name make sense: a feminine name of Greek origin meaning "to secure with rings" and a symbol of feminine strength and individuality.
Cove
This sensory name can mean "bold" and "courageous." It's a great one for coastal lovers!
Crew
The name Crew signifies unity and collective strength.
Edgar
Edgar comes from the Anglo-Saxon words meaning "rich or prosperous" and "spear."
Eclipse
Astrology lovers might lean into this name that signifies seeking change and ushering in evolution.
Elodie
This French name means "wealthy" or "riches."
Emir
Emir comes from an Arabic word for "commander" or "prince."
Emrys
This gender-neutral Welsh name means "immortal."
George/Georgia
These classic names comes from the Greek word georgos, or earth worker, and are inspired by the dragon-slaying knight Saint George.
Goldie
Goldie means "gold" and cues visions of the lovable actress Goldie Hawn.
Hallie
A variant of the name "Hayley," this actually ancient name is short for the word "Hallelujah."
Hazel
In Celtic lore, Hazel is associated with "wisdom" and "inspiration."
Holden
This Anglo-Saxon name means "deep valley," and may have originated from places with the same name around England.
Hollis
This gender-neutral name from medieval England translates to "near the holly" or "one who lives by the holly tree." Might be fun to plant a holly tree when they're born!
Hugo
This Germanic name means "mind," "intellect," "thought," and "heart." All good things.
Isaiah
This masculine Hebrew name means "salvation of the Lord."
Ivy
A simple three-letter name, this name implies fidelity (so v. loyal) and eternal life because of the plant's gorgeous green color.
Johanna
This name has origins in Hebrew, Greek, and Latin and means "God is gracious."
Jolie
This sweet French names comes from the word joli, which means “pretty” or “agreeable.”
Juniper
Juniper, or Juni for short, represents "hope" and "warmth."
Juno
Hailing from the Latins, Juno means "queen of the gods" and "youthful," and was the inspiration for naming the month of June. Due date, anyone?
Kai
In Hawaiian, Kai means "sea."
Kendrick
From Old English words meaning "bold" or "brave", Kendrick can mean "bold ruler."
Kira
The feminine form of the name Kir, means "mistress" or "ruler" and the masculine form means "a beam of light."
Kit
Kit actually derives from the names Christopher and Katherine and means “bearing Christ,” or "pure."
Lorelai
Gilmore Girls fans will love this Germanic name meaning "alluring" and "enchantress" or "sorceress."
Lottie
This English name means "free."
Louise/Louis
The name Louise means "famous warrior" and is the feminine version of the name Louis.
Luna
Meaning "moon" in Spanish, Luna is often associated with mystery, beauty, and femininity.
Mateo
This Spanish name, a version of the English Matthew, means "gift of God."
Miller
Miller means someone who grinds grain and operates a mill, but it's also very cute.
Nash
I also love Dash, but this name of English origin means "by the ash tree."
Nova
Inspired by the astronomical event that causes the sudden appearance of a bright light, this name can mean "new" star.
Opal
This gem is a symbol of hope, purity, and truth.
Otis
Music lovers, this masculine name means "wealthy" and can be associated with prosperity.
Otto
Otto is a masculine name of German origin that means "wealth" or "prosperity."
Ozzy
Ozzy is a shortened version of names like Oswald or Osborne, and has a connection to a deity or divine entity.
Palmer
Palmer is a name meaning palm bearer or pilgrim, inspired by Christian pilgrims who traditionally carried the palms.
Paloma
The Spanish word for dove, Paloma is associated with peace, love, and spirituality.
Raphael
This classic name of Hebrew origin means "God has healed."
Rain
Rain can mean life, growth, and renewal, but it can also represent sadness, loss, and despair. Let's go with the positive association.;)
Remi
Meaning "rower" derived from Latin, this name can also mean "God comforts me."
Riley
"Courageous and "valiant" are words that come to mind for Riley.
Ripley
For The Talented Mr. Ripley (AKA Jude Law) fans, this gender-neutral name means "meadow" or "clearing" and it goes back as far as the 12th century!
Rocky
Cue the Rocky theme song, this name is often associated with strength, resilience, and a steadfast nature.
Sabrina
The Celtic word "saber" means "water," which may be the origin of this name.
Saoirse (pronounced "SEER-shə" or "SUR-shə")
Made popular in places other than Ireland by Saoirse Ronan, the Irish female name means "freedom" or "liberty".
Santiago
This name combines the Spanish words santo, meaning "saint", and Iago, a variation of the name James.
Scottie
This Scottish name literally means "from Scotland" or "Gaelic speaker".
Sol/Soleil
Cool, calm, and collected (like a rock) is the essence of this British name.
Tate
Happy baby! This English name means "cheerful" and it's gender-neutral.
Teddy
This masculine name of French origin means "wealthy protector" or "God's gift." (I'm seeing a trend here.)
Travis
Our girl's favorite guy is getting baby-name popular with this Old French word meaning "to traverse" or "to cross".
Van
From the Old Dutch word van, this cool baby name means "from the marsh."
Veda
This girl's name of Sanskrit origin means "knowledge" or "wisdom".
Viviana
This Italian name means "alive" or "full of life." Vivi for short!
Warren
Warren can mean "to protect" or "guard."
Walton
This masculine name of English origin means "town of walls" or "city of streams or wood."
Wesley
This English name means "western meadow".
Wilder
Wild child? This name means "untamed" or "wild," and also eager or enthusiastic. I can totally picture Wilder climbing everything!
Zaida
This Arabic name, generally for girls, means "fortunate," "prosperous," and "abundant."
Zara
This pretty name means "blooming flower" or "radiance."
Zephyr
This gender-neutral name comes from the Greek word zephyros, which means "gentle breeze".
