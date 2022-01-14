These Winter Baby Names Showcase The Beauty Of The Season
If you're expecting a baby soon, why not take inspiration from the season? Winter baby names are full of warmth, beauty, and meaning, and it's always fun to have a deeper reason behind your choice of name. These are just a few of our favorite picks... you can look to the stars, historical figures, or nature to find all kinds of inspo for naming your little one. Read on to discover some of the best choices for winter babes.
Nature NamesPhoto by Brytny.com on Unsplash
The first category to examine are names inspired by nature. When you think of a snowy, wintery scene, what do you picture? Seasonal herbs, plants, and wintery destinations are at the top of our list for December, January, and February. Woodland creatures and trees also dominate.
- Holly
- Forest
- Everest
- Aspen
- Fox
- Ivy
- Birch
- Winter
Names With MeaningPhoto by Nana Yaw Otoo on Unsplash
Next up are names that have hidden wintry meanings. Whether from their astrological implications, their historical references, or their birth month associations, all of these names have hidden meanings for winter babes.
- Archer: Since the sign of Sagittarius is represented by the centaur, an archer is the perfect embodiment of this archetype.
- Neve: Neve means "snow."
- Giles: Giles means "little goat," making this name perfect for Capricorn babies.
- Eve: What better representation of the Christmas season than Eve — ESPECIALLY for babies born near December 24.
- Jasper: Jasper means "bringer of treasure," and it is the English form of the name Caspar, one of the three wise men who brought gifts to the baby Jesus from afar.
- Amethyst: For February babies, Amethyst makes a great choice, as this is the name of their birthstone.
- Ivor: Ivor, as well as alternative spellings Iver and Ivar, translates to "bow man or archer," making this an appropriate choice for a little Sagittarius.
- Balthazar: One of the three wise men mentioned above, Balthazar is the second-most useable choice out of the bunch.
- Onyx: Known for its dark black color, Onyx is reminiscent of the starry skies and long nights of winter.
- Noelle: No shocker here! Noelle is literally the French word for Christmas, so it makes perfect sense for December babes.
Famous BirthdaysPhoto by Shirota Yuri on Unsplash
Finally, draw inspiration from the inspiring historical figures who were born during the winter season!
- Martin: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., was born on January 15.
- Joan: Joan of Arc is believed to have been born on January 6 (1412, if you were curious). Plus, we're obsessed with the vintage nickname Joanie.
- Zora: The American writer Zora Neale Hurston was born January 7.
- Simone: Author, philosopher, and feminist Simone de Beauvoir was born on January 9.
- Rosa: Rosa Parks was born on February 4.
- Bowie: David Bowie's birthday was January 8.
- Darwin: Charles Darwin, naturalist and writer of "The Origin of Species," was born on February 12.
