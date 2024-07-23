12 Packable Beach Lunch Ideas For Long Summer Days
I honestly never feel more at ease than when I'm eating a yummy meal on the beach. After a long, sun-soaked day, my body craves something hearty, homemade, and fresh. That's why stacked sandwiches or cold pasta salads are the best. Of course, the most crucial factor of a beach meal is that it's easily transportable and can withstand some time out of the cooler while still retaining its flavors and textures. These 12 beach lunch ideas do just that, and are perfect for bringing along on your next sandy adventure. You can even share these easy recipes with a pal. Just make sure you have a good reusable sealed bag or sturdy Tupperware container on-hand! From there, you can dig in and fully enjoy the seaside sights with a satisfied, full belly. Let's dive in!
Cravings: Hungry for More by Chrissy Teigen
Pork Bánh Mì With Quick Pickles & Roasted Broccoli
This flavorful stack is the perfect post-swimming treat. It's full of fresh veggies and seasoned pork, but the most critical aspect of this recipe is using thick, toasted bread to ensure it doesn't get soggy on your travels. (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Lazy Girl Breakfast Sandwiches
Looking for something more protein-packed? Opt for these delicious breakfast sandwiches, which can be easily prepped ahead of time and stored in an easy layer of foil. (via Brit + Co)
Half Baked Harvest
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wraps
These buffalo chicken wraps are a total treat, plus they pack a nice, spicy punch. All of the ingredients get folded up on top of one another, so there's not a ton of potential for spillage or falling apart. Wrap 'em in foil or store 'em in a Tupperware container before you dig in. (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Pizza Pasta Salad
Pasta salad is one of the best beach lunch ideas, since it can be served cold or at room-temperature. If you have to venture out to the shore without a cooler, this meal will keep really well. (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Chicken Salad Keto Lettuce Wraps
To make these wraps beach-friendly, store the filling and lettuce pieces separately then assemble upon arrival. (via Brit + Co)
Most Hungry
Pizza Bianca with Mortadella, Burrata & Pistachio Pesto
Sandwich supremacy! This bready bite is so delicious and elevated, thanks to the burrata and pistachio pesto. Feel free to adjust the toppings based on your specific cravings and diet. (via Most Hungry)
Live Eat Learn
Vegan Chicken Caesar Wraps
The zesty, peppery flavors of Caesar salad are best enjoyed by the water. This vegan version of chicken wraps is super satiating and will leave you feeling powered up enough to take another swim! (via Live Eat Learn)
Takes Two Eggs
Easy Tteokbokki (Spicy Korean Rice Cakes)
This beach lunch idea carries a ton of Korean foodie flair. It's definitely one you have to prep ahead of time, but the spicy flavors and addicting textures make the extra work oh-so worth it. You can even enjoy it cold, and it's still gonna be extra tasty. (via Takes Two Eggs)
Two Spoons
Easy Vegan Burritos with Sheet Pan Filling
These burritos are packed with a bean and veggie filling that's cooked on a single sheet pan, saving you from washing a whole slew of dishes after the fact. After the filling's done, simply wrap things up and head right to the beach! (via Two Spoons)
Cozy Cravings
Panera Copycat Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Save yourself from the drive-thru by making this copycat Panera mac & cheese! It tastes just like the real thing, plus it's one of those beach meals that's definitely going to keep you feeling full all day long since it centers carbs. (via Cozy Cravings)
Bowl of Delicious
Caprese Sandwiches
Can't make it to the Italian coast this summer? Make these Caprese sandwiches to channel the country's signature flavors without ever having to catch a flight. Make sure to prep the bread super crispy to avoid any unwanted sogginess. Though, soggy sandwiches can sometimes hit different at the beach! (via Bowl of Delicious)
The Endless Meal
Cranberry Chicken Salad
This chicken salad works well on bread and lettuce wraps alike, so the serving is really up to you. Either way, it'll keep well in a durable Tupperware container until you're ready to eat. (via The Endless Meal)
