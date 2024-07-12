21 Cute Beach Towels And Bags We're Packing This Summer
Living in Northern California, I was determined to swim in a warm ocean this summer, and accomplished this mission during a trip to Sullivan's Island, SC, where the water was so warm that I didn't even need time to get used to it! Packing for a beach day though took some effort. You need your before-and-after clothing, a high-quality beach towel, and a bag to hold all your essentials like sunnies, a hat, and a good beach read to make your outing comfortable and enjoyable. As you head to the beach this summer, consider upgrading your beach accessories with beach towels and bags that will elevate your vacation style. Here are 21 to check out!
Business & Pleasure
Business & Pleasure The Beach Blanket in Bistro Dusty Pink Stripe
I just love a beach towel that comes with its own handles! This family-sizes beach blanket is double the size of their beach towels but just as soft and fluffy and quick-drying. The color combos are fresh and modern with a retro vibe.
Coming Soon New York
Dusen Dusen Earth Stripe Bath Towels
Cabana stripes never go out of style for summer. These two-tone reversible designs come in fun color combos and super soft terry.
Tarta Gelatina
Tarta Gelatina Towel Bundle
Make waves with these organic cotton (Oeko-Tex certified) beach towels designed in Barcelona.
Urban Outfitters
BAGGU Reversible Bath Towel
This reversible beach towel is all smiles in a seriously soft and absorbent organic cotton terrycloth.
July
Amber Vittoria Beach Towel
This luxe woven beach towel, designed by NYC-based artist Amber Vittoria, is perfect for your next dreamy beach vacation.
Public Pool
Public Pool The Classic Pool and Beach Towel in Pink Lemonade
Whether you're beach- or pool-bound, this oversized organic towel comes in juicy colorways for a splash of happy.
Ban.do
Ban.do Beach Please! Giant Towel - Sardines
I'm seeing Sardine motifs everywhere and I'm not mad about it, so cute!
GreenRow
GreenRow Cotton Floral Beach Towel
This organic cotton towel comes in jewel-toned blooms in a jacquard weave for a beach day upgrade.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Tiger Beach Towel
Lounge poolside with this playful tiger motif and cute stripey beach towel.
Sunny Life
Sunny Life Luxe Towel in Pastel Lilac
This jacquard cotton towel in a Matisse-esque floral motif is subtle but super fun in pretty lilac.
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Pride Stripe Beach Towel
The thing about beach towels is they're perfect for the beach, park, pool, picnics — just toss them in the car for all of it! These bright summer stripes are featured on a super-soft velour, with terry on the back for drying off.
Amazon
Sand Resistant Oversized Turkish Towels Beach Towels
My daughter's friend brought one of these sand-resistant towels to the beach and we were mesmerized. So soft and perfect for keeping sand at bay!
Business & Pleasure
Business & Pleasure The Beach Bag in Riviera Pink
Business & Pleasure has the cutest beach bags like this canvas number in four staple vintage color-ways, plus an interior zip pocket! Check out their cute cooler bags too!
Free People
Free People Fairweather Tote Bag
From gym to beach, this tote is roomy, waterproof, and comes with a zip pockets and magnetic snap. The color says hello, summer too!
Beis
Beis Vacation Tote
From one of our favorite luggage brands, this Beis tote is designed to go straight from your flight to the beach. It has organized slip pockets, interior water bottle holders, and a removable crossbody strap. The bag's made from durable recycled cotton too. All wins!
Clare V.
Clare V. L'Été Tote
Clare V. never disappoints the French girl in us. This crocheted cotton rope bag with a leather strap is your perfect beach upgrade in the best hue.
Z Supply Clothing
Z Supply Tulum Macrame Beach Bag
This boho-vibes crochet macrame tote is perfect for the beach and strolling around town.
Kule
Kule All Over Striped Medium Tote
This over-the-shoulder bucket bag is your carry-everything tote designed without too much bulk.
Solai
Solai Beach Day Linen Tote Bag
This large linen and cotton tote is this effortless and practical bag you'll want to carry everywhere, beyond the beach.
Mexico In My Pocket
Coyoacan Oaxaca Tote
Set sail for the Mexican Riviera in this adorable bag with cross-body strap and neoprene zipper pouch to protect your essentials.
H&M
H&M Straw Shopper
This braided paper straw shopper bag is roomy enough for the beach and the farmers market and all your vacation/everyday needs!
Subscribe to our newsletter for more travel inspiration!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Main image via Tarta Gelatina
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.