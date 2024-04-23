Move Over Lavender Haze, Lilac Is The Superior Color For Spring
We know that Taylor just released The Tortured Poets Department, sending the internet (and us) into a frenzy to decipher her lyrics and determine who is the subject of each song (we're looking at you, Matty). But we’re still stuck on her last album, Midnights — and more specifically, "Lavender Haze." While we're still obsessed with that song — especially the acoustic version — we're even more obsessed with the shade of purple itself.
Lavender took over the 2023 spring/summer fashion shows, but lavender’s lighter cousin, lilac, is taking the crown as the costar of the season alongside butter yellow this year. This pastel shade has always been a springtime favorite, and it's honestly the perfect color to add to your wardrobe right now. With that in mind, here are a few on-trend pieces to add to your wardrobe to enjoy this season’s fave color.
Shop The Lilac Color Trend Here!
J.Crew Collection Layered Sequin T-Shirt
This sequined top and matching skirt from J.Crew could be my favorite set I’ve seen this season. The top is a sheer and shimmery short-sleeve with a matching colored camisole underneath. The shirt comes with a shorter liner for a fun and flirty evening look, without showing too much skin. Both pieces come in lilac and are covered in light-reflecting sequins.
Coach Jonie Bag
An easy way to incorporate a new color is through accessories, like shoes, jewelry, or bags. I adore Coach, and I'm always checking their website and socials for their latest drop. I’ve been eyeing this purple Jonie Bag for a while and it might be time to click “order.”
Abercrombie Textured Button-Through Shirt Dress
This loose and airy short-sleeve mini dress from Abercrombie is perfect for hot summer days in the office or running errands. Available in petite, regular, and tall, there’s a length for everyone. Pair with flats and a light jacket or blazer for an easy and cool office look.
GAP Mid Rise Crinkle Gauze Wide-Leg Pants
I practically live in linen pants once the temp hits 70 degrees. This style is a "breathable cotton" and comes in a variety of colors, including lilac. These are effortless and easy to throw on with an elastic waistband. I'd love to see them with a graphic tee and sambas!
Abercrombie Ottoman Slash Top
I’m a huge fan of the Ottoman tops from Abercrombie, and this lilac one is in my shopping cart as we speak. This fitted sweater top is a closet staple and easy to pair with linen trousers and sneakers or a mini skirt and heeled sandals.
Urban Outfitters Bri Double Bow Satin Mini Dress
As someone who is obsessed with bows, this lilac dress with bow straps is too cute. I’ll be wearing this satin mini all summer long.
H&M Open-Back Gathered Top
With a variety of purple, lavender, and lilac shades — and a just bit of yellowy orange — this tie-dye-inspired tank is the perfect going out top for spring and summer. The gathered seams on the side provide a great shape and the open back is perfect for a hot summer night.
Adidas Sambas OG
As someone who is getting bored of plain, white sneakers, I am seriously considering adding a colorful tennis shoe to my (overflowing) closet. Adidas Sambas are everywhere right now, and this purple pair is so cool.
J.Crew Garçon Classic Shirt In Striped Cotton Poplin
This everyday button down shirt is a classic from J.Crew, but the color and print make it feel fresh and new. This top is perfect with white trousers and white sneakers for a cute and casual daytime outfit or with black trousers and pumps for an office-ready look.
Lululemon Varsity High-Rise Pleated Tennis Skirt
Even Lululemon is into lilac. This trendy tennis skirt, which comes in a variety of colors, is now available in lilac. Designed for tennis but also perfect for all your Hot Girl and Wine Walks, this fun and bright skirt will make any workout better.
Banana Republic Ariella Taffeta Midi Dress
Midi dresses are the best for summer — they’re comfortable, easy to throw on, and always look cute. This purple one from Banana Republic is no exception, and would be a perfect pick for your next vacay.
For more style inspo, be sure to sign up for our weekly email newsletter!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via
Meaghan is a Chicago-based writer who covers fashion trends, celebrity style, beauty news, and lifestyle.
After studying journalism in college and working in PR post-grad, Meaghan has found a love for writing in the lifestyle space. She is always on the hunt for the next trend in the beauty and fashion landscape. Additionally, Meaghan likes to expand her focus to lifestyle and wellness topics. You might be familiar with her trend-focused pieces, fashion news reports, and product reviews.
When Meaghan isn’t working, you can find her walking on the Chicago lakefront, curating the perfect playlists, baking cakes, and trying every restaurant she can get a Resy for. Charlotte York is her style icon, and she is forever on the hunt for the perfect Cosmopolitan.