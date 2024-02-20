23 Amazon Deals Shoppers Are Simply Obsessed With
While Amazon is certainly the place you can get pretty much anything under the sun, that vastness can make it hard to navigate exactly what you’re really looking for – especially at a reasonable price. When it comes to affordable and cool kitchen gadgets, home decor, beauty products, and trending fashion, we’ve got you covered with these Amazon deals.
We’ve scoured the site to bring you the best Amazon deals we could find. Bring it on!
Amazon Home Deals
Bedsure Tufted Boho Duvet Cover
Anthropologie bedding might just have met its match with this $42 duvet cover! Available in Twin, Twin XL, Queen, and King sizes and 6 different colors, there's something for everyone's space. This textured cover fits securely with an easy-to-reach zipper and 8 ties that run along the perimeter. It also comes complete with 2 matching pillow shams!
Aside from being super cute (and complimentary to most home decor styles), its certified OEKO-TEX microfiber fabric is supremely comfortable and durable enough to last you years and years.
Brightech Maxwell Modern Shelf Floor Lamp
We love a multifunctional product! This 5 foot-tall floor lamp – which is 17% off right now – boasts 3 spacious shelves that you can use to display your TBR pile, decor, and any other side table necessities with ease. Its shape is basic enough to match any sort of interior design style, but still has a good amount of personal flair since it comes in 6 different finishes. For all the big light haters out there, you'll be happy to know the LED light in this floor lamp is perfectly warm and cozy without being too bright or too dim.
Houswise Small Tabletop Fire Pit + 3-Pack Ethanol Fuel Bundle
This tiny fire pit packs a punch in terms of warmth, but smoke, ash, and odor aren't of any concern. This clean, smokeless, and odorless fire pit burns safely indoors as it does outdoors. Not to mention – it's totally luxurious!
By bundling the fire pit with the ethanol, you're not only saving money (the set is $30 off right now!), but you're also ensuring a sustainable flame since ethanol has a lower carbon footprint than other common burn methods.
Whether you're lighting this fire pit up for easy homemade s'mores or setting it ablaze for the vibes only, you'll be happy you bought this cozy home accessory.
Nestl Dusty Purple Queen Size Duvet Cover Set
If your bedspread style leans more minimalistic, you need to tuck yourself into this $21 silky-smooth duvet cover. The design may not have any extra frills on the outside, but it definitely does on the inside: numerous secure button closures and discreet ties keep your duvet in place throughout multiple sleeps.
Available to shop now in 40 different colors and 6 sizes (Twin, Twix XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King), picking the perfect simple duvet cover style for you shouldn't be a challenge. Its OEKO-Tex Standard 100 certified construction supports the claim that this duvet cover was "made to last," so this is definitely an Amazon deal you can depend on in terms of quality.
Kitsch Satin Pillowcase For Hair & Skin
Your hair and skin will love sleeping on this satin pillowcase just as much as you enjoy winding down for a restful night's sleep! This pillowcase certainly warrants the price tag since it's made from a premium-quality 600 thread count satin, reducing hair frizz and making skin shine.
This design feels like the perfect dose of luxury because it – unlike other pillows – zips up and secures your pillow in place for a snug sleep, night after night.
Buy 1 Queen-sized pillowcase for about $19 or bundle 2 Queen-sized pillowcases for $36. Use code 'SatinCover10' at checkout for an additional 10% off!
Gritin 16 LED Rechargeable Book Light
If you're a night owl – but your partner or roommate isn't – this flexible $10 book light is a total savior. It measures around 4 inches tall and illuminates a small surface area with 3 different light settings, plus you can adjust the brightness (ranging from 10-100%) with the touch of a button to take it easy on your eyes!
At its highest brightness, this affordable book light lives up to 6 hours of continuous use on a built-in battery. At its lowest, it'll last up to 80 hours! The clip is finished with a non-slip silicone material, ensuring it stays clipped onto books, shelves, or dorm room beds, no matter the angle. Shop it now for 38% off in blue, green, or black.
Amazon Kitchen Deals
Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler
Iced coffee people and hot coffee people alike will appreciate this sleek, multifunctional tumbler's effective insulation. Some reviewers say that it keeps their drinks cold (or hot) for hours!
It comes with distinct lids for each temperature, both of which are leak-resistant, so those who always seem to find themselves on the go can take this tumbler with them in the car, on the bus, or in a backpack without fear of spills.
The Simple Modern cup is available in 26 different colors and 4 sizes (16, 20, 24, and 28 ounces) starting at $20.
Food Huggers 5-Piece BPA-Free Reusable Silicone Food Savers
Food waste, no more! These cheerful Food Huggers extend the life of the produce you cook with as well as any perishable leftovers by wrapping snugly around them. This pack has 5 different-sized pieces to fit a range of foods. By using them, you're essentially maximizing the money you spend at the grocery store.
This $19 pack of Food Huggers also eliminates the need for plastic baggies (though convenient, they're not so great for the planet) and will last you a lifetime with the proper care and storage.
Instant Pot 10QT 7-In-1 Air Fryer
There's truly no denying that the Instant Pot brand is iconic when it comes to kitchen appliances, and their sleek $132 air fryer is just as amazing as their classic instant pot!
With this air fryer, you've got easy access to 7 different functions: air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, and rotisserie. Its adjustable attachments, drip trays, and signature airflow design ensures all your air fryer recipes will cook to crispy perfection – without the mess.
Electric Olive Oil Sprayer Continuous Spray with Portion Control
This bottle sprays cooking oils evenly, continuously, and so gracefully. Just fill it up with your oil of choice (we prefer olive oil), screw on the top, and you've got a mess-free dispenser for cooking!
This pick is also great for perfecting your fave air fryer recipes since it dispenses the ideal amount of oil for crispy, crunchy goodness. The glass bottle can hold a little bit more than 3 ounces of product, and the clear material makes it easy to see exactly when you need to issue a refill.
Easyfun Small Leakproof Cooler Lunch Bag
This chic $12 lunch bag is fitted with a thick inner layer that protects and insulates whatever you put inside. Your meal prep will stay fresh all morning until lunchtime rolls around! The interior is also considerably easy to clean, since it's lined with a leakproof material.
This design measures 11.5 x 7 x 8.5 inches, providing tons of room to meet your mealtime needs. It's shoppable in 13 different colors so you can find a shade that suits your personal style.
Amazon Beauty Deals
Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '62 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
This body spray smells so heavenly. With mood-boosting notes of pistachio and salted caramel, you'll be smelling like a sweet treat in no time! Its small size makes this fragrance really easy to take on the go, too. Everyone who passes by will be entranced by the sunny, warm impression when you spritz on a few pumps of this $38 long-lasting spray.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Blue hyaluronic acid, squalene, and Laneige's Pepta-Panthenol Complex work together in this $23 cream moisturizer to strengthen your skin's moisture barrier and visibly firm skin. Totally unscented, this jarred product is light enough to apply in the morning and at night to boost your skin's hydration and provide unstoppable glow!
Though the price tag could be considered a bit steep for this product, many reviewers are saying a little goes a long way, so it's possible to get the most bang for your buck, even with everyday wear.
Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick
Meet Amazon's #1 most viral eyeshadow – no brush needed! Unlike traditional eyeshadows, these crème-to-powder eyeshadow sticks are hardly prone to breakage when they're floating free inside your makeup bag.
The sturdy, capped packaging houses about 0.04 ounces of product for about $11 (on sale now, was $16), all of which is very pigmented and luscious.
With a whopping 53 shades to choose from, building your own customized eyeshadow palette has never been easier. Reviewers love the sticks because the color lasts them all day!
good.clean.goop The Powerscrub Scalp Detox
Regular scalp exfoliation is key to maintaining healthy locks of hair. This cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested shampoo made by Gwyneth Paltrow's goop is effective at sweeping away dead skin cells, product buildup, and excess oils when you need it. You'll feel surprisingly clean after just one wash!
A blend of 10 amino acids not only ensures cleanliness for your scalp, but nourishment, too. At $30, you'll get a luxury shampoo experience for a reasonable price that accounts for the high-quality, detoxifying formula.
GuruNanda Coconut & Peppermint Pulling Oil With Tongue Scraper
Oil pulling is your one-way ticket to cleaner, whiter teeth, and it's fairly easy to introduce to your hygiene routine. Doing it regularly may pull out bacteria and toxins that contribute toward poor oral health.
This all-natural (no fluoride, preservatives, or artificial flavors) formula uses peppermint essential oil for a pleasantly minty finish after you swish. You'll get over 100 uses from a single 8 fluid ounce bottle for just $15.
Happy Nuts Man Slab Natural Soap for Men
The men in your life will really get a kick out of this Amazon deal. Designed to tackle any amount of sweat, chafing, and odor, this $8 all-natural soap slab looks cool and feels cool for any guy.
This citrus scent is perfectly zingy, boasting subtle notes of jasmine, rose, and hyacinth without feeling overly floral. Each piece is handmade, crafted with minimal packaging and zero harsh chemicals, so skin will be left feeling happily hydrated and ferociously fresh.
Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain Peel-Off Masque
This viral $22 lip stain does it all – it's smudge-proof, transfer-proof, and water-proof! Applying it feels extra-special every time as the long-lasting product goes on blue, but comes off to reveal a lusciously opaque pink.
It's as easy as swiping on a layer, letting it set for 30 seconds, and gently peeling or wiping it off. The shade range is inclusive of reds, pinks, mauves, berry pinks, and browns and each one is definitely buildable in terms of coverage.
Amazon Fashion Deals
Prettygarden Zip-Up Faux Shearling Oversized Shacket
This is just the winter-to-spring transition piece your closet needs right now. The faux shearling material it's made out of is unbelievably cozy, and you'll want to wear it with everything. Matched with jeans or leggings, this oversized jacket will pair perfectly. It's layered in the same soft material on the inside and out.
At $49, this design guarantees years of styling with the proper care. It's available in 27 different colors and a few varied styles to suit your outfit visions.
Trendy Queen Deep V-Neck Backless Top
This top is trending for all the right reasons: it's flattering, perfectly feminine, and crafted with the utmost durability in mind. This $18 piece, shoppable in 12 different colors, will become your go-to choice for casual and formal outfits alike since it looks great with anything from dad jeans to comfy skorts. It's crafted from 83% nylon and 17% spandex, meaning it fits snug, but not without a good, comfortable amount of stretch.
Baleaf Women's Biker Shorts 2-Pack
These moisture-wicking, breathable biker shorts are insane in terms of flexibility. The soft, stretchable fabric accommodates all types of workouts. This 2-pack is about $40, which is a total steal when it comes to Amazon deals!
The material moves in 4 different ways to keep every step, squat, and stretch comfortable AF. The fit is flattering, with a practical, wide elastic waistband that snatches your waist. The pockets on both sides of the short are just a bonus!
Feversole Ballet Flats
Ballet flats aren't going anywhere, but you don't need to break the bank to wear the runway-ready trend! This cherry-red style combines two trends in one piece, and will cost you just $28.
Though on the more affordable side, these flats will outlive passing fashion trends because they're durable. The 5mm-thick memory foam cushion in the sole is met by a structured, but soft lining that allows your feet to breathe when worn. The rounded toe makes this design very simple to pair with other garments like jeans, trousers, and maxi skirts.
The Drop Kamila A-Line Mini Skort
This unique green skort is to die for. At $54.90, you'll get a high-quality piece that you can wear all the time. Aside from this gorgeous olive oil hue, the design is available in black and white colorways, all made from 92% polyester and 8% spandex.
They are tailored on all sides from the hem to the waistline, presenting a very clean, easy-to-style look. Visibly a skirt from the front, but shorts from the back, this luxe-looking, machine-washable skort isn't overly formal or casual– the perfect versatile pick!
