I Tried TikTok's Frozen Beauty Blender Hack, And Here's What Happened
There's always a new beauty trend that TikTokers all over the world are trying, from using eyeshadow as liner to faux freckles. Meet one of the recent hacks taking over the video app: applying foundation with a frozen beauty blender. I decided to try this hack to see if it made makeup application as smooth as it promised, and spoke with makeup artist Melissa Hurkman about her own experience with the trend.
As soon as I heard that people were freezing their beauty blenders, I was interested. I've dealt with redness and inflammation for the better part of a decade and I know the positive effect that cold products can have on those issues! Plus, the fact that all you need besides your products is a freezer makes this a super easy trend to take part in.
"When I first saw this video, I was skeptical," Hurkman says. "I thought this was just another silly trend to go viral and grab attention. After testing a few different techniques with this on myself, I'll give it to TikTok - this is something that does kind of work."
"The best application I had with freezing my beauty blender was when I wet it a decent amount, and only squeezed it out a little less than I normally would, that way it still had a little water inside," Hurkman said. "I then let it sit in the freezer for about 45 minutes."
Similarly, I started by wetting my beauty blender and then placing it in the freezer for an hour while I did my eyes and primed my skin. (Although freezers be warned: the bottom of the beauty blender did rip off a bit and leave some residue on the shelf. Oops. But it was pretty easy to scrape off with a fingernail.)
When I went to do my foundation, I noticed that the application was a bit tacky, which is what I had expected. The blender's temperature seemed to affect the texture of the product and it wasn't as easy to spread as it is when I apply with a warm, wet beauty blender. My foundation did eventually look the same as the other times I've applied it, it just took a little bit longer to warm up.
Hurkman had a different issue. "The foundation was gliding and blending out like butter, so smooth," she said. "However, once the beauty blender started to warm up a little more the water began to melt on the inside and, in my opinion, it made my face a little too wet."
While it didn't mess up her makeup, she did have to wait for her face to dry to apply the rest of her makeup. When she tried freezing the blender overnight, she found it was too firm, and when she tried using less water, it didn't blend well.
While I found the trend worked, in the long run, it's a bit inconvenient to do every time I want to get ready. And while it's not a technique Hurkman will use on clients, she enjoyed switching up her own makeup routine. "All in all, I truly enjoyed the feeling of the application, it was so cool and refreshing," she said. "It's perfect for mornings when you're tired and want to wake yourself up."
