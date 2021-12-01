5 Makeup Trends That Are Going To Dominate 2022, According To MUAs
It's hard to believe, but two years of the '20s have already come to a close. How is it possible that we're already nearing the middle of the new decade?? It's only natural that the trends we were obsessed with back in the late 2010s are slowly being replaced by fresh new ideas in fashion and beauty. Makeup, for example, is poised to look a whole lot different in the coming year. We sat down with makeup artist (MUA, for the uninitiated) Melissa Hurkman to get the scoop on what we'll be seeing everywhere in 2022.
Skinnier Eyebrows
The moment we all thought would never arrive is finally here: Bushy brows are starting to look, well, a little dated. In their place are slimmer, more trimmed-looking brows with a barely-there arch.
"For this trend, think Bella Hadid: skinny and elongated brows," says Hurkman. "We will start seeing structured skinnier eyebrows that have little to no arch in them to elongate and lift the eyes."
Want to try this brow trend at home?
"Just try filling in the top of your eyebrow, leave the base of your brow bare," Hurkman advises. "This will lift and elongate your eyebrows. Avoid the fluffy brow look by making the top of your brow crisp and clean."
Neon Graphic Eyes
We're all about creative makeup trends here at Brit + Co, and that includes graphic and geometric eye makeup.
"To achieve this look and make it wearable, I recommend a minimalist approach," says Hurkman. "Emphasize the fun graphic eye with a bright neon color while leaving the skin minimal."
That last bit is key: A full face of foundation plus heavy graphic makeup is bound to look a little too-over the top. Opt for a tinted moisturizer or CC cream as your base instead.
"Avoid using too much coverage on the skin — allow your skin to show through your make up," Hurkman says.
Soft Matte Skin
Back in the early 2010s, people were obsessed with matte foundation. Trends swung in the other direction mid-decade, with everyone opting for glowy, dewy skin. Hurkman predicts 2022's look will fall somewhere in the middle.
"This is a play off of the late 90s early 2000‘s," Hurkman says. "We have been focused on emphasizing the glow for so long, but soft and fresh matte skin is coming back into play. Not cakey or thick, but a soft powdered skin."
Want to try the trend, but not sure if your dry skin can tolerate a soft matte finish?
"If you’re afraid of this texture for your skin, I would recommend applying a rich and emollient moisturizer under your makeup; that way it feels comfortable throughout the day and will ease you into a soft matte finish," Hurkman suggests. "I also encourage you to start out with a soft translucent powder if you’re new to using powders. The By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder is amazing for anyone with dry skin."
Bleached Brows
If you're really into trying out the latest trends, pair some bleached brows with your shacket and chunky shoes.
You will be seeing this everywhere!" says Hurkman. "It’s not for everyone, but if you’re feeling daring, I highly encourage giving this a try!"
There's actually a good reason to bleach your brows, beauty-wise: Minimizing their appearance will help your eye makeup stand out, and will show off your facial bone structure.
Not ready to commit? You can flirt with this style just by trying this simple hack:
"Try applying concealer through your brows or blocking them out with a glue stick. It’s not the exact same effect, but you’ll get the idea.
Blush Under The Eyes
When it comes to blush application, just think up, up, up!
"Not only will we see blush higher on the cheekbones to elongate with the face, but we will start seeing blush brought even higher, to underneath the eye to create a lift to the center of the face," says Hurkman.
When trying out this trend, be sure to seek out a blush that matches your skin tone.
"Using the right blush color in this area is important so you can further brighten your under-eyes," Hurkman advises. "For light to medium skin tones, try a pink undertone blush. For a medium dark to dark skin tones, use a coral or burnt orange under the eyes. Start light with this application — you can always build up!"
Featured photo via Tamara Bellis/Unsplash.