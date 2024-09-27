17 Cult-Fave Beauty Products That Come In Cute Travel Sizes
Jet-setting or road-tripping, your beauty routine doesn’t have to take a back seat. Travel-size beauty products still pack as powerful of a punch as your regular go-to’s! These marvelous minis are perfect for keeping your skin glowing, hair sleek, and makeup flawless, all while fitting neatly into your carry-on or purse. Make sure you're always looking your best, no matter where your adventures take you! Say buh-bye to bulky bottles and hello to convenient, on-the-go beauty with these adorably small hair, skin, and makeup picks (that come at a fraction of the OG price)!
Our Fave Travel-Size Hair Care
Amazon
Moroccanoil Treatment
This hair oil does so much for your locks with only a little bit of product at a time: it conditions, smooths frizz, detangles, and boosts shine "by up to 118%." The mini size goes for $17.
Ulta
OUAI Travel Size Detox Shampoo
This is a great shampoo to use if your hair's craving a thorough clarifying wash. It helps scrub away dirt, oil and product buildup for a really clean feel. It's also formulated with keratin to help strengthen hair. The travel size goes for $14.
Ulta
SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Conditioner Travel Size
SheaMoisture's hair products are perfect for restoring your hair with hydrating benefits. This "lightweight" $3 travel size pick "restores hair shine and smoothes dry hair cuticles."
Amazon
CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
If you plan to heat-style your hair when you're on vacay, this $7 thermal protection spray is a must. It nourishes your locks and prevents heat damage from straighteners, curling irons, blow dryers, and the like.
Amazon
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
This $12 travel size hair care product is all about frizz prevention and leaving your locks with a noticeable amount of shine. It's a great bottle to always have in your purse for those pesky flyaway moments.
Ulta
OUAI Travel Size Hair Oil
This $16 travel size hair oil leaves a "high-gloss, super-smooth finish" on your hair. It can be used before or after styling your hair, since it also has heat protectant capabilities. A little goes a long way!
Convenient Travel-Size Skincare
Amazon
Youth To The People Superberry Glow Dream Mask
You can finally master your airplane skincare routine on long flights with this travel size face mask. It packs a powerful punch in terms of hydration, which is especially important after being airborne. The mini size goes for $18.
Ulta
Naturium Travel Size Vitamin C Complex Serum
Vitamin C serums are total masters at blocking your skin from environmental stressors and aiding hyperpigmentation, AKA dark spots. This $10 pick promotes "healthier-looking skin" after consistent use.
Ulta
Byoma Barrier + Repair Treatment
This "rich, buttery moisturizer" is dedicated to protecting and building up your skin barrier, all while hydrating it. The travel size is just $13.
Ulta
CeraVe Travel Size Foaming Facial Cleanser
You can easily carry this $5 dermatologist-approved cleanser with you through TSA to tackle your skincare routine at the airport and once you've reached your destination. It's gentle on the skin and oh-so hydrating.
Ulta
Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover Mini
This $11 cleansing balm helps melt away makeup and SPF in one easy step. The "silky balm" formula will feel like pure heaven on your skin after a long travel day!
Ulta
La Roche-Posay Travel Size Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Make sure you're moisturized when your skin needs it most with this $8 travel size pick. It's good for sensitive skin, too! The formula has niacinamide that provides "48-hour hydration."
Ulta
Neutrogena Travel Size Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Moisturizer
Hyaluronic acid provides this moisturizer with a nice boost of hydration. It boasts a water-gel formula that wears unbelievably light on the face. The travel size goes for $11!
Travel-Size Makeup Faves
Ulta
Too Faced Travel Size Hangover Replenishing Face Primer
After a long travel day, this $14 mini size primer "hydrates, smooths, and brightens" the skin to provide a nice base for long-lasting-makeup.
Amazon
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening Mascara Travel Size
Keep this $16 fan-fave mascara in your bag for quick and easy mid-day makeup touchups! It "curls, volumizes, lifts, and separates lashes" for a wide-awake eye look.
Ulta
Tarte Travel Size Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer
You only need a little bit of product at a time to make this $11 travel size concealer pop! It comes in so many shades, too, all without taking up important real estate in your travel makeup bag since it's small.
Amazon
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream Travel Size
This $22 CC cream is like a full-coverage foundation, hydrating and anti-aging serum, and SPF50+ sunscreen all in one. f you have to pick one travel size makeup product to keep close on flights and road trips, let this be it!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.