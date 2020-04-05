These 9 Plants Will Help You Get a Better Night’s Sleep
Getting a good night's sleep isn't easy. Between late-night distractions, those persistent anxieties, and mattresses that are less than top-of-the-line, sleep is sometimes more elusive than we'd like. But good news: There's a simple fix that can make your bedroom more beautiful and more zzzz-inducing in one fell swoop. These common houseplants can improve your nights and beautify your space. Read on: You'll be drifting off in no time.
1. Jasmine: A study by Wheeling Jesuit University showed the smell of this flowering plant can reduce anxiety levels, which can lead to greater quality of sleep.
2. Snake Plant: Snake plants create an oxygenated sleeping environment by converting carbon dioxide to oxygen at night (most other plants only do it during the day). And an oxygenated environment has a long list of benefits, including the potential for reduced eye irritation, headaches, and respiratory problems.
3. Chinese Evergreen: This flowering tropical plant is aces at filtering air. And it's an ideal choice for darker bedrooms, since it thrives in low light.
4. Aloe Vera: Like the snake plant, aloe emits oxygen at night. And huge bonus: all those beauty uses!
5. Spider Plant: According to the landmark NASA Clean Air Study, spider plants remove about 90 percent of formaldehyde (commonly found in household adhesives and grouts) from the air, in addition to odors and fumes. This one is a total must-have if you can't.stop.remodeling.
6. English Ivy: We love the look of English Ivy, but it's not just a pretty face. According to research from the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, the climbing vine removes airborne mold.
7. Rubber Plants: Remover of formaldehyde? Check. Thrives in low light? Check. Super on-trend? Double check. Rubber plants are the definition of win-win-win for your bedside needs.
8. Golden Pothos: One of the easiest plants to grow (it requires almost NO care at all), the leafy Golden Pothos is another NASA-approved choice for air purification.
9. Bamboo Palm: This delightful palm removes benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, and toluene from your air — that's some serious impact for such a stunning addition.
This article was originally published in April 2018 and has been updated.
