The 5 Best Barbecue Spots in Dallas for Finger Lickin' Good Food

best barbecue in dallas
Instagram/terryblacks_bbq
Casey Clark
By Casey ClarkFeb 24, 2025
Casey Clark is a freelance writer from NYC who covers food, beauty, style, mental health, and commerce.

After a week long trip to Dallas, Texas, I can safely say: I've never had such delicious barbecue. You know how they say everything is bigger and better in Texas? Well, I can say that's definitely the case when it comes to the barbeque joints. Sure, I've had pulled pork and macaroni and cheese before...but there's something truly different about this cuisine in Texas. From smoky meats to savory sides, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

That said, I've accumulated a list of some of the best barbecue spots in Dallas that you'll want to stop by next time you're in the Lone Star State, whether that's for a Dallas Cowboys game or a weekend trip for a visit to the State Fair of Texas.

Scroll to find out which BBQ spots you can't miss in Dallas, TX!

barbecue tray from pecan lodge

Instagram/pecanlodge

Pecan Lodge

If you're in Deep Ellum and see a line of people waiting outside of a restaurant, then you've probably come across Pecan Lodge. This barbeque restaurant is a fast-casual style establishment where you place your order and wait for your number to be called. On the menu, you'll find a number of smoked meats, sides, and other southern comfort foods. I'd highly recommend the smoked turkey, brisket, and pulled pork, but they also have burnt ends, beef ribs, pork ribs, and hand-made sausage available. For sides, you'll find classic macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, collard greens, fried okra, potato salad, and pinto beans. For an award-winning barbeque restaurant, the portions are quite big for the price and there are plates if you're looking for something more hearty.

terry black's bbq tray

Instagram/terryblacks_bbq

Terry Black's BBQ

While you're in Dallas, you'll want to be sure to stop by Terry Black's BBQ for signature Texas barbecue. The popular joint is known to run out of certain meats later in the day so you'll want to be sure to arrive early to ensure you get what you're craving. On the menu, restaurant goers will find a variety of meats by the pound — sliced brisket, pork ribs, turkey, chopped beef, sausage, jalapeno sausage, and beef ribs. For sides, there are a handful of options including mac and cheese, pinto beans, green beans, mexican rice, cream corn, baked potato salad, and coleslaw. There is a decent amount of seating inside the restaurant to enjoy your food fresh out of the kitchen or you can take it to go to eat at home or in your hotel room.

barbecue and sides from lockhart smokehouse

Instagram/lockhartsmokehouse

Lockhart Smokehouse

Located in the Bishop Arts District, Lockhart Smokehouse is a notable barbeque establishment that has some of the best southern comfort food in all of Dallas. Inside you'll find vibrant red seats and string lights to set the mood for the delicious meal you're about to eat. On the menu, you'll find juicy meats such as brisket, chicken, pork, ribs, and sausage and a handful of slides including baked beans, Lockhart slaw, blue cheese slaw, brisket deviled eggs, potato salad, and macaroni and cheese.

barbecue and sides at the slow bone

The Slow Bone

The Slow Bone

There's no better type of meat than that which slips right off the bone. The Slow Bone's dining room is open everyday between 11am and 3pm and serves up a variety of sandwiches and meats by the pound. Aside from the meat, The Slow Bone shines with its wide selection of sides — yes, they have macaroni and cheese and beans, but they also have others like braised greens, sweet potato pralines, brussel flower au gratin, roasted squash, squash casserole, fried okra, french fries, tater tots, and chili mac. If you're craving a sandwich, then you can't go wrong with any of their options, each of which are served on a toasted challah bun for a sweet and tangy finish.

tray of bbq and sides from cattleack bbq

Instagram/cattleackbbq

Cattleack Barbeque

Open Wednesday-Friday, Cattleack Barbeque has served up some of the best types of BBQ in Dallas since 2013. Over the past decade, locals and visitors have enjoyed meats by the pound, sandwiches, platters, and sides all of which will leave your stomach happy. Similar to other establishments, the meats you'll find include brisket, beef rib, burnt ends, pork ribs, turkey, wagyu bologna, and whole hog pulled pork. For side options, there's burnt end beans, chili macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, potato salad, apple broccoli salad, Mexican street corn, dirty rice, and cornbread. Be sure to save room for dessert as you'll want to try the crack cake, banana pudding, and Oreo peanut butter cream pie.

Looking for more food and travel advice? Be sure to sign up for our newsletter so you never miss a thing!

