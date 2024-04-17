How To Have The Best Weekend In Austin, According To A Local
We're thrilled to kick off our new Jetset Journeys series, where we turn the best U.S. cities to explore this year into our own personal playgrounds. This is not just a travel guide but a way to spark your creativity and your wanderlust for weekend and week-long travel. Pack your bags , join us here every week, and get jetsetty this summer.
Whenever friends come to visit in Austin from out of town, I like to spend a few hours curating a special list of some of the best new restaurants and sites for them to check out, sprinkled with a few of my favorite local standards to give them a real flavor of the city that has my heart. For many people, Austin is a destination they’ve always wanted to visit and haven’t gotten around to it yet—and I love experiencing the city through their eyes.
Photo: Cynthia J. Drake
For my adventurous friends, I’ll add in a few surprises, like a hike to a secret grotto, a moonlit swim, or a swing around the dance floor at an old honky tonk. For food lovers, the challenge is paring down the itinerary, as there’s always a hot new tapas bar or barbecue joint for them to try.
Here are a few of my picks selected for your next visit, whether you’re flying solo or with friends. Don’t forget to dance.
Best Places To Stay in Austin
Photo: Casey Dunn
Putting you right in the middle of the action on South Congress is Hotel Magdalena (1101 Music Ln., Austin), which still somehow feels tucked away. The historic Texas photos sprinkled throughout the property and retro design details with bright pops of color make for a vibrant stay.
Photo: Cynthia J. Drake
If you want a more private, slightly more remote stay, consider The Wayback (9601 Bee Cave Rd., Austin), a collection of chic farmhouse-style cottages located about 15 minutes west of downtown Austin. With an outdoor pool and a breezy on-site cafe/restaurant on the tree-filled property, the hospitality and environs make it feel like you’re truly in the heart of Texas.
Photo: Commodore Perry
If you’ve got some room for a splurge, check into the luxe Commodore Perry (4100 Red River St., Austin), a 10-acre historical estate located in North Austin. From antique-appointed European-style rooms and suites to the perfectly manicured landscapes, the property is a visual treat. Even if you’re not staying overnight, you can stop in for a meal at Lutie’s, a Jazz-age style garden restaurant serving great cocktails (zero proof and regular), and a brunch and dinner menu.
Best Places To Eat in Austin
Photo: Veracruz Fonda & Bar
Breakfast tacos are one of the great Austin traditions, and everyone has their favorite. Sisters Reyna and Maritza Vazquez have consistently earned fans with their Veracruz All Natural food trucks and restaurants throughout Austin, and in 2023 opened Veracruz Fonda & Bar for breakfast (try the migas tacos), lunch, dinner, plus fresh juices, aguas frescas, coffees, and cocktails.
Photo: Cynthia J. Drake
For a refreshing twist on the classic Austin barbecue scene, KG BBQ (3108 Manor Rd., Austin) combines Egyptian flavors and spicy with smoky brisket and ribs, such as pomegranate-infused sauce and a Mediterranean rice bowl topped with tender pulled lamb shoulder.
Photo: Mattie’s at Green Pastures
If the weather is sunny and beautiful, Mattie’s at Green Pastures (901 W. Live Oak St., Austin)is where you should go for al fresco brunch. This lush, Southern-style estate, complete with towering live oaks and wandering peacocks is the ideal setting for sipping cool drinks and exploring the Southern menu, including lemon meringue beignets, shrimp and grits, and milk punch French toast.
Photo: Nitya Jain
One of the best brand new restaurants in town serving up elevated Mexican cuisine is Mexta (106 E. 6th St. Suite 110, Austin). Two celebrated chefs, Jonatan Gómez Luna Torres and Mikel Alonso, head the culinary program, which delights with shrimp aguachile, slow-cooked pork belly with “Encacahuatado” peanut sauce, and macha cauliflower.
Photo: Nitya Jain
Mexta offers some of the best shrimp aguachile – a dish similar ceviche – in Texas.
You almost can’t go wrong when it comes to barbecue in this town, so for the best vibes, I prefer La Barbecue (2401 E. Cesar Chavez St.). This woman-owned shop in East Austin serves up platters of brisket, sausage, and hearty sides like shells and cheese, potato salad, and perfectly seasoned house-made pickles.
Best Places To Drink in Austin
Photo: Hotel Van Zandt
Austin is home to several great secret bars (Midnight Cowboy and Garage are two favorites), but Here Nor There (612 Brazos St., Austin), tucked into a nondescript alleyway on bustling Brazos Street, offers a truly special, cozy ambience combined with an often surprising craft cocktail list. Download the bar’s app to request a reservation, and upon confirmation, you’ll receive a code to access the locked gate.
Located in Hotel Van Zandt off the well-trodden drinking district known as Rainey Street, Geraldine’s (605 Davis St., Austin) is a chill respite where you’ll find live music most nights of the week and a great Jazz Brunch on weekends. On a nice evening, head outside to the rooftop to sip while enjoying views of the city skyline.
There are so many great dive and retro bars in East Austin that still contain the magic DNA that draws so many people to Austin, and Kitty Cohen’s with its 1970s Palm Springs aesthetic is one of my favorites. Don’t forget to snap a pic with Burt in the ladies’ restroom.
What To Do in Austin
If you’re a music fan, you’ll want to scan local calendars in advance and purchase tickets for upcoming shows. Among some favorite Austin venues are: Stubb’s; ACL Live at Moody Theater (where Austin City Limits is filmed); Moody Amphitheatre for outdoor concerts; and Antone’s Nightclub. And if you’re not set on a specific group, head to one of the local honky tonks like Broken Spoke or Little Longhorn Saloon for a country-western-fueled night on the dance floor.
A perfect afternoon fitness adventure involves biking the Roy and Ann Butler Hike and Bike Trail, the 10-mile urban trail that winds around Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin. You can make it as leisurely as you’d like, with stops for a picnic in Zilker Park, shopping on South Congress, or snacks and drinks on Rainey Street.
If you have the ability to travel about 30 miles west of town, Westcave Preserve (and nearby Hamilton Pool, a separate site for swimming) are two fantastic spots to see some of the hidden beauty of Texas Hill Country outside of the city. All visits are by advanced reservation. The easy hike to the hidden forest grotto is simply stunning.
Main image: Shutterstock
Follow along for all your travel needs with our Flights of Fancy series and Jetset Journeys series.