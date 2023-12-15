The 20 Best Books Of 2023
From the best TV shows and movies to some *amazing* new books, 2023 has been a year of spectacular art. And to celebrate the best books of 2023, we rounded up our favorite titles from the year. From the hundreds of books we read this year, these 20 picks made us gasp, smile, and even cry — which, TBH, is exactly what a good book is supposed to do. Keep scrolling to see if your favorite made the list, and get some new inspo for your next trip to the library.
We Read Hundreds Of Books This Year, And These Are The Best Books Of 2023:
41 Brand New Books To Read Now
32 Of Our Favorite Rom-Com Books
The Top Books To Read On Vacation
20 Fantasy Books That Are A Reader's Dream Come True
The 35 Best Celebrity Memoirs To Dig Into
The Top 28 BookTok Books To Add To Your Reading List
The Best Mystery And Thriller Books For All Readers
The 16 Most Binge-Worthy Romance and Smut Books
And now, B+C's Top 20 Best Books Of 2023
Yellowfaceby R. F. Kuang
This darkly humorous tale follows what happens when a little-known author named June Hayward steals an unpublished manuscript from her literary darling best friend Athena Liu after her untimely death and goes on to publish it under a pseudonym. Will there be consequences? This story interrogates who gets to tell certain stories, and what lengths people will go to for fame and notoriety. It's dark and twisted and has the best unreliable narrator that will have you questioning everything.
Wellness: A Novel by Nathan Hill
Surely one of my favorite reads of the year, Wellness follows Jack and Elizabeth, a couple who met as college students in the gritty '90s Chicago art scene and fell in love at first sight. Fast-forward a few decades into their marriage, and they're having suburban crises, raging with their young child Toby and his irksome toddler behaviors, and confronting existential questions about middle age, adventure, and unfulfilled ambitions. Nathan Hill takes a humorous and insightful look at modern marriage, while holding up a mirror to the absurdities of contemporary life.
Land of Milk and Honeyby C Pam Zhang
This work of science fiction explores a time in the not-so-distant future when climate disaster and smog have obliterated human access to nourishing foods. The story centers on a chef who is plucked out of oblivion to take a job at a luxurious Italian mountaintop colony, catering to the uber-rich and powerful. The dystopian backdrop finds reprieve in Zhang's deliciously good food writing and takes the reader on a truly flavorful journey.
My Husband by Maud Ventura
We love an unhinged read, and My Husband did not disappoint. This slow burner centers around a sophisticated French women who is deeply obsessed with her perfect husband. But, is her adoration reciprocated? Read for a psychologically complex yet amusing take on long-term relationships and marriage.
Nineteen Steps by Millie Bobby Brown
This read from Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown follows Nellie, who lives in war-torn London in 2942. When she meets American airman Ray, she begins dreaming of a life outside England — until an accident during an air raid changes everything.
The Deceptions by Jill Bialosky
Bialosky's prose is deeply poetic and beautiful in this tale of what happens when a woman's life begins to unravel twenty years into her marriage. Themes of love, desire, parenting, regret, and betrayal are delicately weaved together in this complex look at female ambition and what happens after your children leave the nest.
Excavationsby Kate Myers
The four women chosen for an archaeological site in Greece couldn't be more different. There's put-together Kara, romantic Patty, heartbroken Z, and aimless Elise. But when they discover an artifact that definitely shouldn't exist — and immediately realize their head archaeologist isn't as friendly as he seems — they realize they're stronger together than they are apart.
Romantic Comedy by Curtin Sittenfeld
The book follows Sally Milz, a sketch writer for a late-night comedy show similar to Saturday Night Live. While prepping for a new episode, the behind-the-scenes writer hits it off with Noah Brewster, a pop star who is headlining the show for the week. Sparks fly, but doubt creeps in when Sally thinks this type of courtship would never pan out in the real world — or would it? When COVID hits a year or two later, the two have an unlikely chance to reconnect. Will it be enough to rekindle the flame? This heart-warming read will totally dazzle you, especially if you're looking for a new twist on romantic comedy tropes.
Death Valley by Melissa Broder
Death Valley begins when a woman heads out to the desert in search of distraction and peace while her father's health deteriorates in a hospital back home. It's darkly funny and charts the protagonists misadventures on a hike gone bad when she loses her sense of direction under a boiling California sun. This magical realist tale takes on a central theme of anticipatory grief and charts what moves us all toward survival and transcendence. If you liked Broder's earlier works like The Pisces, you'll love this one.
A Perfect Vintageby Chelsea Fagan
Lea is an expert at flipping French estates into beautiful boutique hotels. But her pristine, intentional timelines are tested when her friend Stephanie and Stephanie's daughter join Lea in the Loire Valley for the summer. As they spend more time together, affairs and betrayals begin to come to the surface, and Lea has to do everything she can to keep her life intact.
Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson
This family drama has all the indulgent pleasures of a great read: an up-close-and-personal look at a circle of movers and shakers in Brooklyn, New York who come from old money. Pineapple Street follows several generations of one family forging ahead in the world, clashing with new ideals and outsiders that reframe the differences between the haves and the have-nots.
The Rachel Incidentby Caroline O'Donoghue
This witty and poignant coming-of-age story set in Cork, Ireland follows the course of a friendship between two young bookstore workers who share a love of their bohemian lifestyle. When the central character Rachel falls in love with her married professor, other secrets and compromises come out that threaten to ruin their friendship.
Oh My Mother!: A Memoir in Nine Adventures by Connie Wang
This collection of essays explores her relationship with her mother Qing Li, rooted in the Chinese expression wo de ma ya (which is the closest thing to "oh my god"). The stories Wang shares will make you smile, and the adventures she goes on with her mom will give you wanderlust!
Meet Me At The Lake by Carley Fortune
Carley Fortune's newest love tale centers on a chance romantic connection made between two strangers on a daylong adventure around Toronto. It was a right place, wrong time tale as old as time. So Fern and Will promised to reunite at year later, but Will never showed up. More than a decade later, the two reunite under the most unexpected circumstances, and there's a lot to unpack... Will their life paths align in their 30s to bring them back together? You gotta read it to find out!
Happy Place by Emily Henry
If Emily Henry writes, we read. Our fave #1 New York Times bestselling author dropped another fun romantic tale which follows picture-perfect couple, Harriet and Wyn. They two embark on their annual weeklong friend vacation in an idyllic Maine beach town with the ultimate secret in tow: They actually broke up months ago. They don't want to jeopardize the blissful vacation vibes with their bad news, so they agree to lie about their relationship and pretend to still be in love in front of their friends. But trust reader, their plan will backfire and may even rekindle the love they thought they'd lost.
Big Swiss by Jen Beagin
Greta spends her days transcribing therapy sessions for a sex coach, and soon becomes infatuated with a reserved client she calls "Big Swiss." But at the park one day, when she recognizes Big Swiss' voice, Greta decides to strike up a friendship she hopes will lead to something more — if she ever gets up the courage to reveal her identity. File under: Best unhinged read of the year.
Same Time Next Summer by Annabel Monaghan
This book was one of our favorite beach reads of the year! Same Time Next Summer follows an engaged woman who re-encounters her first love — whom she hasn't seen in fourteen years. This blast from the past reorients her toward her deepest desires and what she wants in life, and that may mean a break from her current fiancé, and ultimately, the choice of a lifetime.
Once More With Feeling by Elissa Sussman
This charming follow-up to Funny You Should Ask centers on a celebrity love-match between a solo pop star and her boy band crush. The two have a long history of theatre camps in their youth, to world tours playing for sold-out crowds. After a turbulent ending to their romance, the two meet again years later while collaborating on a Broadway musical. The old flame may strike again!
Homebodies by Tembe Denton-Hurst
Mickey Hayward is always hunting for a story that matters. But she's worried she'll never get the chance when she loses her job. Mickey decides to respond with a letter that details the racism and sexism she's experienced, but the letter goes ignored. That is, until a huge media scandal pulls it front and center.
The Guest by Emma Cline
This buzzy book was all the rage amongst New York vacationers and the Hamptons set, so we had to dive in and see what all the fuss was about. The Guest shines a light on how a young woman named Alex scams her way to a coveted invite to a week in the Hamptons and into spaces where she never feels quite welcome. It's a voyeuristic look at power and money and success, and those who crave it versus those who squander it once they have it.
What's your best book of 2023? Let us know in the comments and check out the best 25 Books From Reese Witherspoon's Book Club List Worth Reading Before The End Of The Year!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!