Best Books to Read for Any Mood
Summer reading for 2020 is not your typical rom-com beach read variety (although there's room for that). These books satisfy all the moods we're feeling, from sadness to gratitude to privilege to creativity to just plain wanderlust. Here are 14 great books to dive into this summer for whatever you're feeling.
When you have any doubt: More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say) by Elaine Welteroth
When you have creative block: Creative Confidence by Tom Kelley and Dave Kelley
When you need to school yourself on privilege: Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates
When you can't bake bread anymore: Party of Two by Jasmine Guillory
When you need a good belly laugh: Wow, No Thank You by Samantha Irby
When you're over the status quo: The Resisters by Gish Jen
When you can't even: Humankind: A Hopeful History by Rutger Bregman
When you're feeling the love for your pooch: The Friend by Sigrid Nunez
When you're feeling like Anna Karenina is just too long: "Anna K" by Jenny Lee
When you're up for a racy debut about race: Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid
When you're *this* close to moving to Canada: Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America by R. Eric Thomas
When you're really missing your passport: The Disaster Tourist by Yun Ko-Eun
When you're stuck in a rut: A Whole New Mind by Daniel H. Pink (Fun fact: Oprah Winfrey gave copies of this book to Stanford University's entire graduating class when she was the school's commencement speaker in 2008.)
When you just want to chill on the beach: Beach Read by Emily Henry
What are you reading this summer? Share with us @BritandCo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- 23 Audiobooks Read by Your Favorite Celebrities - Brit + Co ›
- 12 Books to Help You Live like an Effortlessly Chic French Girl - Brit ... ›
- 12 Books That Will Take You on a Literary Vacation - Brit + Co ›
- Why Phenomenal Entrepreneur Meena Harris Wrote a Children's ... ›
- 10 Books That Will Help You Score Better Sex - Brit + Co ›
- 15 Books Every Recent College Grad Needs on Their Shelf - Brit + Co ›
- 10 Best Book Club Books That Everyone Will Want to Read - Brit + Co ›
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.