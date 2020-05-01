10 Books That Will Help You Score Better Sex
There's still so much stigma around the topic of sex but these authors don't shy away from every detail you need to know to score the best kind. From breaking down the science behind it to illustrating ALL the positions, these books will help you and your partner understand more about what it is you're doing, how to build more intimacy and ultimately have a little more fun in the hay. Enjoy!
Come As You Are: The Surprising New Science That Will Transform Your Sex Life by Dr. Emily Nagoski
Scientists are learning more about how women's sexuality works and Come as You Are explains it all. One nugget: we all have our own sexuality, like fingerprints, plus learn to understand how stress, mood, trust, and body image are central to a woman's sexual well-being and how to influence these factors for better sex.
Mating in Captivity: Unlocking Erotic Intelligence by Esther Perel
NYC couples therapist Esther Perel, a respected voice on "erotic intelligence," goes into how to keep sexual desire sustainable when you're in a long-term relationship/married. Perel's witty, wise and straightforward advice made this one an international bestseller.
A Curious History of Sex by Kate Lister
Based on the popular research behind her Whores of Yore project, Kate Lister uses humor and a sharp wit to write about the history of sex, debunking myths, challenging stereotypes and making you wonder has anything really changed?
The Little Book of Sex by Joanna Gray
This little book doesn't take sex too seriously, making it a fun read with fun tips (with a little Karma Sutra thrown in) for you and your partner.
Cosmopolitan has never been shy about the topic of sex and here the editors have put together a guide of sex positions and hot tips to get you and your someone in the mood.
The Good Girl's Guide to Great Sex by Sheila Wray Gregoire
Gregoire talks about the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of sex compared to our culture's obsession on the more shallow aspects. Hear from other "good girls" on how to truly enjoy sex in marriage.
Bonk: The Curious Coupling of Science and Sex by Mary Roach
The best-selling author of Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers takes another hilarious and OMG look at the science behind making sex so much more satisfying. She answers all the questions: Can you think yourself to an orgasm? Why doesn't Viagra help women? Is vaginal orgasm a myth? And more.
Position of the Day from Nerve.com
The title says it all: 366 positions, leap year included!, to keep things exciting and calorie-burning (for real, they crunched the numbers) this year and beyond. Grab a rocking chair, cowboy hat and other "equipment" to experiment with your favorite bed buddy.
Unf*ck Your Intimacy: Using Science for Better Relationships, Sex, and Dating by Dr. Faith G. Harper
Dr. Faith, the best-selling author of Unf*ck Your Brain, breaks down the rules (and science) for being in a loving, intimate relationship with yourself and others. This is a great read for those healing from a past relationship and who want to make better choices in the next one, or those looking to rekindle some magic with the one you love.
She Comes First: The Thinking Man's Guide to Pleasuring a Woman by Dr. Ian Kerner
Sex therapist Dr. Kerner details dozens of ways to pleasure a woman and, in turn, find mutual sexual satisfaction. Oral sex, in his book, is the key.
