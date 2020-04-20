Happy 4/20! Celebrate (and Chill Out) With These CBD Products
Take a breather from the anxiety and stress that comes from the daily news these days and find ways to chill out. CBD has been known to relieve anxiety, insomnia (anyone else having sleep issues this month?) and inflammation without the high, or munchies, you get from THC. Here are CBD bevs, edibles and beauty products to ring in another 4/20 and chill at home.
Recess Blackberry Chai Sparkling Drink $60/12 Pack
This sparkling water has a blend of CBD, American ginseng, and L-theanine to help you feel more balanced while also refreshing you with a hint of blackberry chai flavor.
Beverages
Vita Coco Infused with Hemp Coming Soon
Mom alert! From April 20 to April 24, Vita Coco is delivering 500 (total) cases of CBD Coconut Water (which packs an electrolyte punch with soothing hemp extract) to parents who are home with their kids and could use a moment of zen (raising hand). Just respond to Vita Coco's tweet, Facebook or Instagram post on April 20. (Doesn't apply to South Dakota, Iowa, Idaho and Hawaii, unfortunately).
MAD TASTY $30/6-pack
This sparkling water created by Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic and NBC's "Songland" has 20mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract and no added sugars. It comes in Watermelon Kiwi and Grapefruit flavors and this month, the company will donate all profits from online sales of its new flavor – Unicorn Tears – for the first six weeks (April 9-May 21) to the American Red Cross.
VYBES Blackberry Hibiscus $48/6-pack
Infused with CBD, this freshly brewed tea is made with organic blackberries and finishes off with notes of clove and cinnamon. A tart and sweet treat!
Soul Grind CBD Cold Brew Coffee $60/12-pack
This hemp CBD-infused cold brew coffee gives you a calm energy with a mix of CBD and caffeine and comes in Mexican chocolate, black coffee and vanilla flavors.
CANN Social Tonic $27/6-pack
Right now only available in CA via Eaze and Sava, this low-dose, low-cal tonic is made with a hint of THC (2mg per serving) and CBD. Get a light buzz from the THC while reducing anxiety and nerves through the CBD. CANN comes in three flavors: grapefruit rosemary, lemon lavender, and blood orange cardamom.
Cap off the night with a soothing cup of organic, vegan, CBD tea. Choose from Strawberry Lavender and Vanilla Chai flavors or get both!
Buddha Teas CBD Golden Milk $40
This Ayurvedic-inspired recipe blends CBD, anti-inflammatory turmeric; ginger root and black pepper for digestion; ashwagandha to energize and calm; and cardamom, nutmeg, and vanilla bean. Lightly sweetened with coconut sugar, it's the perfect mix for your warm milk.
Gummies and Edibles
Sunday Scaries Vegan Hemp Gummies with Vitamins $44Sunday Scaries CBD is sourced from family-owned organic hemp farms in Colorado and they help take the edge off + keep your mind from racing. Now you can get 20% off all of their CBD products, including these Vegan Hemp Gummies, using Brit20 at checkout!
B.Chill helps you relax, unwind and get amazing shut-eye by naturally supporting your body's ability to produce melatonin.
Mello Sea Salted CBD Caramels $50
As if sea salt caramels needed anything else, now there are CBD-infused ones. These non-GMO delicious treats are gluten-free, making them guilt-free too (right?).
Uncle Bud's Hemp Foaming Face Cleanser $14
For all skin types, this gentle face cleanser uses organic hemp seed oil to remove excess oils and deep clean, and comes in a refreshing Ocean Breeze scent.
Fitish Tone Down CBD-Infused Facial Mist $28
This CBD-infused facial spray helps tone down stressed-out skin with the help of aloe, green tea, coffee and peppermint.
Paradise Club Sunsoaked After-Sun CBD Mask $26
Paradise Club's vegan buttery balm, infused with full-spectrum CBD (A.K.A. uses all the cannabinoids in the plant), cools and soothes your skin with the help of coconut oil, shea butter, hyaluronic acid and a blend of natural oils.
Also Organics $50 and upThis organic, non-GMO CBD wellness line offers up tinctures, ingestibles, pain salves, balms and lotions for adults, kids and pets, all made from organic hemp.
Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts $65
Handmade in small batches with pink Himalayan salt, arnica, magnesium rich Epsom salts, calendula petals, and a blend of terpenes and essential oils, these bath salts make your bath even more relaxing and soothing for your mind and body.
Haoma Nourishing Cleansing Balm $85
This vegan oil-based cleanser hydrates dry skin and does good for the planet: with every purchase Haoma plants a tree through its partnership with Trees.org.
This balm hydrates with olive olive, shea butter and carnauba wax and soothes inflamed muscles and joints with 500mg of CBD, arnica, lavender and clary sage.
Get bright, glowy skin with this award-winning duo. Start with a mix of vitamin C, 500mg of CBD, and citrus AHAs (acids) in the C-Drops. Then top off with a CBD face serum to soothe any skin issues. Each bottle is packed with 20 potent botanicals to hydrate and give you that glow.
What are you doing these days to self care? Share with us @BritandCo!
- CBD-Infused Cocktail Recipes That Will Make You Chill AF - Brit + Co ›
- Here's What Pregnant Women Need to Know About CBD for Anxiety ... ›
- CBD Oil Can Benefit All Skin Types — Here are 5 Reasons Why ... ›
- These Sweet and Savory CBD Snacks Will Satisfy Your Munchies ... ›
- Here's Why CBD Is Literally Everywhere Now - Brit + Co ›
- Everything You Need to Know About CBD, the Latest “It” Wellness ... ›
- I Gave My Dog CBD Oil to Stop Her Itching – Here's What Happened ... ›
- CVS and Walgreens Will Start Selling CBD Products in These 12 ... ›
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.