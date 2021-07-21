10 Products to Get Your Sleep and Wellness Back on Track
We all know there's nothing better than a good night's sleep. Not having enough of it impacts your mood, your weight, your overall health. In fact, according to the CDC, "short sleepers," A.K.A. anyone who gets less than 7 hours a night, are more likely to report chronic health conditions. If you're one of the many Americans not sure what real beauty sleep is – you know, the really, really, good beauty (ugly) sleep you see in movies – you're not alone. For the sake of your health and overall good vibes, it might be time to try something new. Here are some of the best sleep and wellness products to try to get some zzzs and live your best life.
RAE SLEEP CAPSULES
First off, this brand is EVERYTHING – and not just because their branding is so pretty. They offer so many different products for sleep, skin, digestion, stress, energy, pH balance and more in the form of drops, powders, capsules and oils. Truly, how can you ever pick? Luckily, each product is fairly priced and won't break the bank. Bonus: they work!
LOVE WELLNESS SLEEP BEAUTY
Love Wellness is like our go-to drugstore. Each product is designed for a specific health and wellness need that it makes it easy to figure out what's right for you. Whether you're struggling with bloating, sex drive, your metabolism or just lack good essential vitamins, they've got you covered. The brand especially excels in the sleep department (holla!).
STANDARD DOSE CBD TINCTURE
Made with NY-sourced hemp, Standard Dose's CBD MCT oil targets your body's unique chemistry to help you relieve stress, improve sleep, ease pain, boost energy and more.
GOOP KNOCK ME OUT CHEWS
Chocolate and mint lovers will savor this bedtime treat: sleep chews developed by a Goop-approved team of nutritionists and scientists. Score stress and sleeplessness relief in about 30 minutes, and take two for more impact.
THE GOOD PATCH RELAX
Trust us when we say that although these plant-based patches are small, they're mighty! They last 8-12 hours just like any vitamin or supplement you may take, but the cool thing is that if you only need 3 hours of it, you can take it off. Plus, you can put them anywhere to treat hangovers, stress, sleep, relaxing and more,
HIMS & HERS SLEEP TIGHT GUMMIES
Photo By Hims & Hers
If you're looking for something that works for both you and your S.O., this brand rocks! They offer everything you and your partner may need, including hair products, immunity supplements, collagen powder, and these sleep gummies. You can also schedule a telehealth visit for prescribed, formulated products made just for you.
FEALS CBD OIL
This full-spectrum CBD oil works to de-stress, ease joint pain and help you sleep way better. Try the Feals flight to see which of the three different strengths works best for you or go with the best-selling 1200 mg for a chill day and night.
UNCLE BUD'S SLEEP GUMMIES
Level up your sleep wellness with flavorful melatonin and CBD gummies. (Two of these at night really did the trick;).
LUNYA WASHABLE SLEEP MASK
Of course, make sure you have the best setup for sleep, from a full-coverage sleep mask like this one to a clutter-free and quiet (hint: no tech) room. We're big fans of the Lunya mask – it doesn't mess with your hair and fully blocks out all the light so you can sleep soundly through the night.
We know the balance between work, school, family, wellness, and sleep can be overwhelming and sometimes too much to handle, which is why it's so important to take the time to manage your mental and physical health. Happy sleep, y'all!
