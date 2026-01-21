Cocktails can be a delicious treat to sip on and are perfect for celebrating any occasion. Whether you’re throwing a housewarming party or enjoying a fruity drink by the pool on a hot summer day, cocktails never go out of style. But, with the endless recipes and flavor combinations out there these days, making a quick beverage can feel rather overwhelming and time-consuming.

If you’re looking for a quick solution for making a yummy drink, cocktail mixes are the way to go. Here are 6 easy-to-make cocktail mixes that are just as delicious as your go-to bar order.

Amazon Craftmix (Variety Pack)

These single-serve powdered drink mixers are made with real fruit and boast a vegan, low sugar, dairy-free, and gluten-free formula. Craftmix's variety pack comes with an abundance of flavors, including Strawberry Mule, Blood Orange Mai Tai, Mango Margarita, and Passionfruit Paloma. The price can’t be beat either, with a 12-pack clocking in at $14.99.

Amazon LUXE Mixology Old Fashioned Cocktail Mixer Cubes If you’re a fan of a classic Manhattan, these sugar cubes infused with bitters, cherry, orange peel, and spices make it simple. You'll toss a cube or two in a glass, muddle it with whiskey, add ice, and stir it right up. These cool cubes come in a bunch of different drink options if a Manhattan isn’t quite for you: Old Fashioned, Peach Bellini, Strawberry Mimosa, and Orange Mimosa. The tube of 12 cubes costs $17.99.

Amazon Lt. Blender's Peach Bellini Bag

What's better than a frozen pre-made mixed cocktail? This freeze-and-serve cocktail bag is as easy as it gets. Add water and alcohol, freeze it, and serve it up slushy-style. This $14.99 bag serves 16 drinks, which makes it a total steal. You can also pick from flavors like Eggnog, Margarita, Piña Colada, Sangria, Strawberry Daquiri, Mojito, Mudslide, Mulled Wine, Peach Margarita, Pumpkin Spice, and Skinny Margarita. The range!

Amazon Margaritaville Singles To Go

These low-calorie powdered drink sticks bring tropical flavors to life in mere minutes. Just add water for a mocktail or mix it with spirits! A 72-serving box currently sells for $18.98.

Amazon Batchwell Spicy Margarita Mix Singles

Cocktails with a little heat to them always bring a bold twist. These non-alcoholic mixer packets just need sparkling water or tequila for a quick spicy cocktail. They’re free of artificial preservatives or sweeteners, making each sip guilt-free. If you want to opt out of the spiciness, you can also get these singles in a classic or skinny margarita moment. A pack of 8 packets goes for $14.99 right now.

Amazon SAYSO Skinny Tea Bag Cardamom Paloma Mixer

If you're a tea connoisseur, this cocktail mix is definitely up your alley. These are literal tea bags that you can steep in water (or spirits) for a fresh low-calorie option. The $16.99 variety pack comes with 8 bags and are available in so many different flavors reminiscent of your favorite drinks.

