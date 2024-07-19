6 Of The Most Popular Low-Sugar Drinks, Ranked
I always start my mornings off with The Hot Girl Drink Trifecta: water, coffee, and a fun little beverage of my choosing. More often than not, I opt for a tasty sparkling water for the third option, since it’s not totally loaded with sugar and saves me from feeling like a crazy person before my day even starts.
Though I have a lot of experience when it comes to sparkling water, low-sugar drinks go way past just a can of naturally-flavored bubbly. There’s tons of prebiotic sodas and other healthy, juicy sips on the market now, and I have truly tried a wide array of them. Based on my own sipping experience, these 6 low-sugar drinks are the best ones you can get – I’m ranking them according to their taste, sugar content, and overall vibes. Let’s get into it!
1. Aura Bora
Ranking first is Aura Bora – sparkling water cans that come in so many unique flavor combos, from Peppermint Watermelon to Lavender Cucumber. Every sip I take of Aura Bora never fails to keep things fresh and interesting. The flavors are directly derived from natural herbs, fruits, and flowers, with absolutely zero sugar. They're by no means overly sweet, but aren't bland in any way, no matter what flavor I'm drinking. I also adore the artsy cans these drinks come in! They're typically covered in cute, colorful animal art, which brings me so much joy for such a little can.
2. OLIPOP
Next up is none other than OLIPOP. The hype is so real! OLIPOP does have some sugar in their cans, though the amounts are quite minimal. My favorite flavor of them all has to be the Classic Root Beer, which only contains 2 grams of sugar. More than anything, I like sipping these low-sugar drinks for their added digestive benefits – OLIPOP is formulated with prebiotics, plant fiber, and botanicals that help aid my microbiome and overall digestive health, so I feel great drinking it and knowing it's going good things for my body.
3. Bai
Landing third on my personal ranking of low-sugar drinks is Bai. I have been gulping this stuff down for years! One bottle only has 1 gram of sugar, and the formulation is more focused around antioxidants and electrolytes to keep me feeling superbly hydrated. The taste is quite immaculate, too – I typically sip on the Puna Coconut Pineapple flavor, and it tastes very true to actual coconut and pineapple. It's smooth and sweet, without any of the excess sugar.
4. Topo Chico Sabores
These Topo Chico Sabores cans are another favorite of mine when it comes to sparkling waters, though I find I don't reach for them as often as I do other low-sugar drinks – hence their #4 ranking. They're still so wonderful, crisp, and packed with flavor, which is a necessity for any sparkling bev, in my opinion. There's absolutely no sugar in them, which is a major plus side! I adore this Blueberry Hibiscus flavor, but they also come in Tangerine Ginger and Lime Mint varieties which are just as yummy.
5. Recess
Recess is another functional low-sugar drink that I like, but I can't say I love it. These cans range from having 3-4 grams of sugar, and they definitely taste noticeably sweeter than the rest of the drinks on this list. I do appreciate the fact that these beverages are made with magnesium, lemon balm, and L-theanine that are meant to support my mood, but I honestly haven't felt the effects too strongly after sipping. I will say that the can design is absolutely gorgeous, which admittedly enhances the drinking experience by a lot for me. If I had the choice, I probably wouldn't opt for a can of Recess over any of the other low-sugar drinks mentioned above.
6. Spindrift
Ranking last on my list is Spindrift. Now, don't get me wrong, I think Spindrift is still good, but it's definitely not my first option given the mass amount of other sparkling water brands that exist. Their flavors have no added sugar, but do range from having 0-3 grams depending on the specific can you're sipping on, likely due to the natural flavoring. I think these taste best when they're super crispy and cold, and they even work well as an easy cocktail mixer!
