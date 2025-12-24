The Best Coffee Beans To Buy, Depending On How You Like Your Brew

I’m not someone who has an addictive personality. That is, of course, with one major exception: coffee. Yeah, I’m addicted to coffee. I will never not be addicted to coffee. Believe me, I’ve tried, and the withdrawal symptoms were just not worth it.

The truth is coffee will be a part of my everyday morning routine (and sometimes mid-day routine) until the day I die. Caffeine is my bestie, and we’re gonna stick it out together through thick and thin. As such, I’m always taking my coffee-drinking into consideration. But the major question I’ve been contemplating lately is whether I want to purchase pre-ground coffee or whole beans as a part of my daily morning ritual. Which is better?

Both are ideal depending on your preferences, so let’s dive into whether pre-ground or whole bean is best for you.

Igor Haritanovich / PEXELS If Your Main Focus Is A High-Quality Flavor: Whole Beans I don’t think anyone can deny that whole bean coffee tastes significantly better and higher quality than anything that's pre-ground. It’s fresher, has a stronger aroma, and is simply richer in taste. So, if the quality of coffee is your number one priority (and let’s be real, who doesn’t want that?), whole bean coffee is your best option.

Anastasia Belousova / PEXELS Looking For A Fast Brewing Speed? Buy Pre-Ground Coffee If we’re going to be realistic here, not all of us have the time (or energy) first thing in the morning to grind our own coffee beans. This takes time and energy that I truly don’t have, pre-caffeine. Truthfully, I am the worst version of myself before my morning brew, and the last thing I want to do is put in that extra effort of grinding the beans. Call me lazy, but once you’re addicted to coffee like me, you know how urgently you need that first sip first thing after you wake up. Pre-ground coffee just saves you the added hassle of preparing and cleaning.

Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS For A Sophisticated Brew: Whole Beans I can’t stress enough how superior the flavor of whole bean coffee is. It’s practically night and day! For instance, I can write poetry about the beauty and artfulness of a whole-bean brew, but I can’t claim to do that with pre-ground coffee. It’s just not the same. Call me a snob.

Andrew Neel / PEXELS The Money-Saver: Pre-Ground Coffee You can save a whole lot of money with pre-ground coffee compared to whole beans. Unfortunately, whole beans require an additional set of gadgets and gizmos that can get pretty pricey. You need a grinder, French press, drip machine, or another fancy coffee maker. My sister has an espresso machine at her place, and as great as her coffee tastes, it's just too pricey for me to buy one of my own.

Subscribe to our newsletter for even more food + beverage tips!