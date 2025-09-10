Who Has The Best Fast Food Coffee? We Ranked 5 Popular Picks

When you think of fast food chains, your mind probably jumps to burgers, fries , or maybe a solid chicken sandwich , but coffee has quietly become one of the most popular items on many menus. Whether you’re rushing to work in the morning or need an afternoon pick-me-up, joints like McDonald’s , Dunkin’ , Chick-fil-A, and more are well-stocked with the caffeine you need. But who has the best fast food coffee out there? We have some thoughts.

Here’s how we think 5 popular fast food coffees rank!

Chick-fil-A 1. Chick-fil-A Coffee Chick-fil-A’s coffee is often overlooked, but it’s surprisingly solid. It’s a smooth medium roast that’s best enjoyed with a chicken biscuit or hash browns. While other chains fail to make their coffee bold and versatile, Chick-fil-A succeeds.

Starbucks 2. Starbucks Pike Place Roast Starbucks may be the giant of the grab-and-go coffee world, but when you’re ranking on taste alone, their Pike Place Roast doesn’t hit as hard as other options. It’s dependable, but some drinkers find it a little on the bitter side. Still, it’s one of the most customizable options, with endless syrups, add-ins, and milk alternatives to elevate it.

Dunkin’ 3. Dunkin’ Original Blend When it comes to fast food coffee, Dunkin’ has a cult following for a reason. Their Original Blend is smooth and reliable no matter how you take it: cream and sugar, black, or iced.

McDonald’s 4. McDonald’s McCafé Premium Roast McDonald’s has quietly become one of the best places to grab a cheap, decent-quality cup of coffee. Although not number one, their McCafé Premium Roast is surprisingly well-rounded with just enough brightness to keep it interesting. Plus, the price point is a nice bonus.

Amazon 5. Tim Hortons Original Blend Beloved in Canada and increasingly found in the U.S., Tim Hortons’ Original Blend has a loyal fan base. It’s on the lighter side, though, which is why it ranks a bit lower than bolder iterations in the fast food world. Still, for those who want a comforting, classic cup (and maybe a donut on the side), it hits the spot!

