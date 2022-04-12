The Conversations With Friends Trailer Has Landed — And It's Everything
Ever since it was announced last year that Sally Rooney's sensational debut novel, Conversation With Friends, would be adapted as a TV series for Hulu, I've been waiting with bated breath for the show to drop. The book was an instant classic when it hit shelves in 2017 — not only among my friends but the also among the hoards of millennial women who eagerly showed it off across their #BookTok videos on TikTok and color-coded #bookshelfies on Instagram. It propelled Rooney to the fore of beloved contemporary authors, and it's no surprise her subsequent titles have all gone on to be best-sellers as well (Normal People and Beautiful World, Where Are You?).
What is Conversations With Friends about?
If you haven't read it yet, Conversations With Friends follows the enmeshed relationships between four people: Frances, a 21-year-old college student in Dublin; her ex-girlfriend and current best friend, Bobbi; a well-known photographer they encounter at their joint spoken word poetry performance, Melissa; and Melissa's sophisticated and handsome husband, Nick. The characters go on holiday together and an intense secret affair emerges to test the relationship between them all.
Who was cast in the Conversations With Friends book adaptation?
Newcomer Alison Oliver plays Frances (from the trailer Oliver is already giving me Daisy Edgar Jones vibes who had a similar debut in the 2020 TV adaptation of Normal People); Joe Alwyn plays Nick; Sasha Lane is the self-assured Bobbi, and Girls' star Jemima Kirke plays Melissa.
Where can I stream Conversations With Friends?
Today, we got a delightful sneak peek at the torrid love affair that will unfold on screen via the full-length trailer that just dropped. In the clip, catch a snippet of Phoebe Bridgers' new original song for the show, entitled "Sidelines," which comes out on April 15 on Spotify and other streaming platforms. Conversations With Friends will premiere on May 15, 2022 on Hulu.
Watch below, and send this to your group chat ladies, because the romantic drama of the summer is here!
Some relationships can’t be defined. #ConversationsWithFriends is coming to Hulu and @bbcthree May 15. pic.twitter.com/z51e7vnEZz
— Hulu (@hulu) April 12, 2022
Excited to see Conversations With Friends when it premieres this May? Tweet us @britandco and let us know what other shows you're looking forward to!
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.