15 Dreamy Coffee Table Books To Inspire Your Summer Travels
The number one thing on our mind this summer: Where should we travel first?!
After many long months without the opportunity to discover and explore new places, we can't help but dream up destinations both near and far to return to soon. To help you create your own bucket list, we've gathered some gorgeous travel coffee table books filled with stunning photography collections and resourceful travel guides on places to visit across the globe. They'll add a little extra inspiration into your everyday space before you even take a trip — and it doesn't hurt to style them front and center on your coffee table to remind you to request that time off ASAP. So whether you're eager to go on a local adventure, or ready to plan a "revenge trip" around the world, flip through these beautiful books at your leisure to start planning that well-earned vacation.
Epic Drives of the World ($35)
After last year, road trips are more popular than ever. Let one of these gorgeous drives inspire you to ease back into travelling.
Patterns of India ($27)
Add a vibrant pop of color to your living space with this gorgeous book of photography from Rajasthan, India.
Stone Age. Ancient Castles of Europe ($68)
Get inspired to explore outside the European capitals with this collection of eerily beautiful castles from another age. The pretty binding makes for a cute display on a bookshelf, too.
City Guide: London ($25)
Top off a neutral stack of coffee table books with one of the popular but petite Cereal City Guides.
The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small ($35)
As the world begins to reopen, where does one even begin with their travels? This hefty book might not help you narrow it down, but it will undoubtedly inspire you to start booking trips, ASAP.
Tulum Gypset ($95)
We would be remiss not to include a pick from Assouline's striking series of travel books! Add one (or a few) of your dream destinations to your space to start manifesting your trip now.
Texas Rivers Photo Almanac ($30)
You don't need to travel far to find beauty in the world—this coffee table book of life along Texas Rivers is a reminder of all the places you can discover in your own backyard. And it fits right in with neutral decor!
Paris Chic ($95)
When aren't we dreaming of a trip to Paris? This beautiful book will bring the romance and style of Parisian living into your home.
Accidentally Wes Anderson ($25)
If you have an eye for design, you'll appreciate this visual cornucopia of seemingly Wes-Anderson designed places you can visit IRL.
Pacific Coasting ($20)
This beautifully illustrated little book won't just inspire adventures across the entire West Coast, but it will guide you through how to plan your trip and actually start exploring.
100 Trips Around the World ($28)
Place the latest edition of the renowned New York Time's Explorer Series front and center on your coffee table so you'll never be short of vacation ideas. Picking up a copy of the Beaches, Islands & Coasts edition isn't a bad idea for summer, either.
The Rainbow Atlas: A Guide to the World's 500 Most Colorful Places ($20)
Packed with color and resources, this little travel book is hard to miss and handy to have, even when displayed on a side table or bookshelf.
Great Escapes: Africa ($60)
From another beautiful series on countries and continents, Great Escapes is a stunning tour of must-book stays and a chic addition to your decor.
Gray Malin: Italy ($28)
The latest from Gray Malin's statement-making coffee table books brings la dolce vita into your home, and will likely add the Amalfi Coast to the top of your 2022 travel list.
Miami Vintage Coffee Table Book ($28)
Etsy is secretly an amazing place to find a vintage coffee table book of the exact destination you're looking for! Type in your dream vacation to find a special new piece for your home.
Where did you grab your favorite coffee table book? Follow us on Pinterest for more decor inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- 3 Unique Ways to Decorate a Wood Coffee Table - Brit + Co ›
- The 5 Best Ways to Turn Your Photos Into a Book - Brit + Co ›
- 8 Coffee Table Books That Quench Wanderlust from the Comfort of ... ›
- 14 Coffee Table Books Purr-fect for Animal Lovers - Brit + Co ›
- Best Coffee Table Books — Art, Design Books For Creativity - Brit + Co ›
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.