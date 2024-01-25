These Are The 100 Best Places To Eat In 2024
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
If you’re an avid Yelp user like me, you probably have a running list of your absolute favorite places to eat. You know – that place that served you the big, steamy bowl of ramen that still crosses your mind, or perhaps the boba shop that poured you a super-sweet drink (that you may or may not daydream about gulping down)?
Yelp has gathered intel from even more enthused users that logged reviews last year, bringing forth their list of the best places to eat: Yelp’s Top 100 for 2024. From coast to coast, the report encapsulates some pretty cool food trends found in restaurants all around the United States: Korean cuisine is having a moment, Latin food is spicing things up, and restaurants located in the Sun Belt are simply popping off!
If you’ve been searching for a new place to grab a bite, look no further. We've added where each place is, what they serve, and why Yelp users recommmend you try their amazing food. These are the 100 best places to eat in 2024!
Image via Tumerico
1. Tumerico
Where: Tucson, Arizona
What: Vegetarian Mexican eats by a James Beard Award semifinalist restauranteur
Why: “I was hesitant to try this place since I saw it was vegetarian and vegan—I really love meat—but WOW. This place is good. I got the Ropa Vieja Plate and the Tamale Plate. I’ve had so many tamales, but this was easily one of the top 3 I’ve ever had. I’m not sure how the masa could be so good without any lard mixed in. The vegan carnitas were super flavorful, as well. The person who took my order was really patient and recommended both dishes to me.”
2. Menya Rui
Where: St. Louis, Missouri
What: Ramen noodle heaven
TumericoWhy: “My latest obsession! I’ve practically become a resident. My personal happy dance inducer is the Pork Shoyu ramen with an added egg. The broth deserves a standing ovation. The noodles are handmade in-house with lots of love, making them the rock stars of ramen.”
Image via Sunny Side Kitchen
3. Sunny Side Kitchen
Where: Escondido, California
What: Brunch + cheesy grilled sammies
Why: “Such a cute little shop with the best vibes. Bonus: There are tons of gluten-free options. We split The Works breakfast sammie, and thank goodness we did. It was huge and tasty. The sourdough with the seasoning and cheese on the bread was toasted to perfection and mouth-watering. The tropical, herbal iced tea was so flavorful and well-brewed. The gluten-free, white chocolate raspberry muffin was such a nice treat too.”
4. GS Cafe and Ethiopian Cuisine
Where: Covina, California
What: Traditional Ethiopian food
Why: “The food is just delicious! If you dine in, expect you may be waiting to be seated as the place tends to get full. Food is fresh and finger-licking good. If you’ve never tried Ethiopian food, staff will take time to explain the multiple dishes, how to eat the food, and recommendations. Husband’s favorite dish is the Doro Wot, while mine includes red and yellow lentils and string beans.”
Image via Jesena M. on Yelp
5. Fratellino
Where: Coral Gables, Florida
What: Classic Italian
Why: “The warmth, the charm, the people, the food… this place has it all. Beto is a wonderful host and makes people feel at home, as if you are family. Main courses we tried were the seafood linguini special, the Ossobucco, Lasagna, Fettuccine Papalina, Vitello Ai Tre Funghi, and the lobster ravioli special. All of them were amazing.”
6. BROKEN MOUTH | Lee’s Homestyle
Where: Los Angeles, California
What: Korean-Hawaiian cuisine
Why: “First off, the vibes here are a perfect blend of Los Angeles swagger and charming Hawaiian hospitality. Now, let’s talk about the Beef Plate—a true star on the menu. This dish is a master class in flavor. The beef was cooked to perfection, tender, and seasoned just right. The sauce that comes with it is divine. The sides added a delightful kick that made every bite an experience.”
Image via Adela's Country Eatery
7. Adela’s Country Eatery
Where: Kaneohe, Oahu, Hawaii
What: Fresh Japanese eats diverting food waste
Why: “Everything we ordered was delicious, but if I was forced to pick, it would be the Lechon Malunggay pasta. Pasta was fresh, everything was flavorful, and there were good portions. Didn’t really have room left but we went for the famous cheesecakes as well. Hot tip for out-of-towners: Order in advance, as it’ll be about a 35–45-minute wait.”
8. Sierra Subs and Salads
Where: Three Rivers, California
What: Delicious deli offerings with national park views
Why: “We visited here right before entering Sequoia National Park—it was the perfect place to get a bite before heading in. My husband and I got the Manwich and the Hollywood Tremor as well as the clam chowder. Everything tasted super fresh and the flavors of both sandwiches were very unique. The Hollywood Tremor had a slight spiciness to it that worked. The clam chowder was also very tasty. Highly recommend!”
Image via Jenny S. on Yelp
9. Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy
Where: San Antonio, Texas
What: Philly cheesesteaks
Why: “We tried their Philly Cheese Steak, Smoke Stack, Rabbi Scott Style [ribeye steak], and Pastrami sandwiches. Everything. Was. On. Point! I’m convinced there isn’t a single bad thing on the menu. And for so many options, that’s impressive for how consistent their excellent quality is across the board. Plus, generous meat portions on every sandwich really set the bar high.”
10. Uncle Af’s
Where: Agoura Hills, California
What: Packed paninis
Why: “Everything I expected and more! We ordered the Burger Panini and the LA Rams Panini. Everything was delicious. Fries and onion rings were hot and crispy, bread was absolutely toasted to perfection, and their sauces were incredible. Can’t wait to go back and try something new. I usually don’t eat sandwiches, much less both pieces of bread, but this was definitely not your average sandwich.”
Image via Haywood Smokehouse
11. Haywood Smokehouse
Where: Dillsboro, North Carolina
What: Texas-style BBQ
Why: “I [came] with a big appetite because this spot nailed every single item. The [Chopped] Pork melted in your mouth and had a fabulous flavor without needing sauce, though of course the chance to try a few was an enhancing element of the experience. The ribs were soooo meaty and cooked to perfection. Hands down the best I’ve ever had.”
12. Mio’s Grill & Cafe
Where: St. Petersburg, Florida
What: Fresh, flavorful Mediterranean
Why: “Mio’s consistently serves excellent Turkish food including falafel, lentil soup, and a special kind of stew with chickpeas [Traditional Bezelye Pilav] that I have not seen at other Turkish restaurants. The Turkish Pistachio Baklava dessert is also excellent, [as is] the Turkish yogurt drink called Ayran. The staff are especially helpful and will remember details about your previous visits.”
Image via Express Deli
13. Express Deli
Where: Brook Park, Ohio
What: Deli with a signature corned beef sandwich
Why: “After learning that this was my first time here, [one of the counter staff] graciously offered me some samples of their meats—the corned beef, pastrami, and turkey. Savory and irresistible all around, so much so that when I ordered a Jumbo Reuben Wrap, I was delighted to know that I could split it between corned beef and pastrami (normally it’s all the former). And what a meaty, juicy sandwich it was. I’d gotten the jumbo thinking that I could save half of it for later, but who was I to kid myself? Of course I wolfed it all down right away.”
14. De Babel
Where: Scottsdale, Arizona
What: Middle Eastern spot with approachable dishes
Why: “Falafels were crispy and perfectly textured, baba ganoush was creamy and smoky, and the pita was perfectly pillowy. My husband enjoyed his steak, and the chopped salad was refreshing, crunchy, and light. It’s apparent that all of the dishes are made with care, and I’m excited to come back and work my way through the menu.”
Image via Porky’s Kaua’i
15. Porky’s Kaua’i
Where: Waimea, Kauai, Hawaii
What: Hawaiian BBQ
Why: “This had to be the best place we ate on Kauai. The food was absolutely delicious, tasted very fresh. I ordered the grilled cheese, which had pulled pork and pineapples in it, and went with the sweet sauce to pour over it. Oh my gosh, it was so, so delicious. I will dream about this place forever.”
16. Crafted Greens
Where: El Cajon, California
What: Organic salads + sammies
Why: “I can honestly say that I’ve enjoyed every meal here. The quality of the ingredients is right up there with high-end restaurants. If it’s your first time, I’d highly recommend the Free Range Chicken Club sandwich! Amazing taste and very filling. They recently added a burger to their menu…absolutely phenomenal. Wagyu patties with tomato, garlic aioli…my new go-to item.”
Image via Aperitivo Wine Bar
17. Aperitivo Wine Bar
Where: Santa Barbara, California
What: Casual Italian aperitivos (small bites)
Why: “If I lived down the block this would be my daily hangout and I bet they would adopt me. Pappardelle was al dente and saucy. There was a grilled sourdough bread that was from another planet. Everything about this place was charming, and you leave enamored.”
18. Guy’s for Lunch
Where: Roseville, California
What: Yummy deli using French cooking techniques
Why: “My first bite of the pulled pork sandwich, Kick Butt style [with warm onions, melted pepper Jack cheese, and bacon], was SENSATIONAL. The spicy BBQ-to-pulled-pork ratio was perfect! My boyfriend’s hot pastrami was so delicious, he said it made him almost want to cry tears of happiness!”
Image via Little India
19. Little India
Where: American Fork, Utah
What: Fresh Indian cuisine
Why: “We got Lamb Vindaloo and Chicken Tikka Masala with garlic naan, raita, and a side of hot chutney, and I was thoroughly impressed. It’s pretty mind-blowing that American Fork has this good of an Indian joint. It exceeded my expectations, and we’ll definitely be back!”
20. Ekiben
Where: Baltimore, Maryland
What: Asian fried chicken
Why: “This is the best fast-casual food I’ve ever had in my life. The bun was soft, the chicken was immaculately crispy. The spice level was flawless, and there was so much flavor! Do not skip out on the Tempura Broccoli. It was perfectly crispy, and the sweet vinaigrette sauce they drizzle on top is awe-inspiring.”
Image via Richard C. on Yelp
21. BOOMCHIA
Where: Montclair, New Jersey
What: Colorful chia bowls
Why: “Any time you encounter legitimately healthy food that tastes great and makes you feel amazing, run with it (and you should be able to run for quite a while after eating this). It’s never less than a perfect experience. Absolutely deserving of its sky-high rating.”
22. Milpa
Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
What: Mexican grill with vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and dairy-free options
Why: “I can’t sing their praises loud enough. It’s small and trendy with a ton of natural light. The cauliflower tacos are a build-your-own-taco meal with pickled onions, cabbage, cilantro, beets, salsa, and blue corn tortillas. So delicious!! The short rib barbacoa bowl is OMG amazing. This is a quick-service restaurant, where you place your order at the counter, [but] they’re really great about coming to your table to check on you and see if you need anything more. Delicious food, good prices, good service. Love it!!!"
23. Mazra
Where: San Bruno, California
What: Mediterranean grill with wonderfully tender meats
Why: “This might just be the best Mediterranean food I’ve ever had, and I’ve eaten on the actual Mediterranean Sea in Greece. The kebabs were perfect—the lamb was so tender you could probably eat it with a spoon. I really enjoyed the Beef Kofta [seasoned ground beef], which was char-grilled so well. You can really taste the difference of the flame-grilled kebabs, which you can witness happening in the back parking lot! Baklava [was] warm, crispy, and perfectly balanced in terms of sweetness. Literally the best thing I ate this month.”
24. Zest Mediterranean Cuisine
Where: Folsom, California
What: Lebanese food
Why: “It’s been darn near 15 years since I’ve had Mediterranean food this good, and that was on the East Coast. I’ve been mentally begging for the Sacramento area to step up their Mediterranean food game—and finally these guys did it! The food was perfect, from the rice to the salad to the hummus to the wraps to the crinkle-cut French fries—every single thing was delicious.”
Image via Zenaida’s Cafe
25. Zenaida’s Cafe
Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
What: Magical brunch food
Why: “I cannot express how incredibly fantastic this place is. Not only was the food FABULOUS, the service was outstanding as well. The owner-chef went to every table and even stopped by ours [to talk] about his vegan entrees. If you want great food and an excellent experience, you have to try Zenaida’s Cafe. (I mean, you get the country’s #1 best chocolate chip cookie at the end of your meal. How can you be disappointed?!)”
26. Arario Midtown
Where: Reno, Nevada
What: Nostalgic Korean food
Why: “Phenomenal food, cocktails, and service. We started with cocktails and Kimchee Fries. So hot and fresh—almost a meal in itself. We both ordered the Bulgogi Bowl, which was spicy pork over steamed rice, [and it] was amazing. The presentation, texture, and flavor were some of the best we have ever had! It’s rare these days that you get exceptional service, food, and ambiance all in the same visit!”
Image via Burger-chan
27. Burger-chan
Where: Houston, Texas
What: Super-juicy burgers
Why: “OK, I get the hype–seriously the best burger in the city! The burger itself was so juicy and flavorful while crispy on the edges, the toppings were tasty (highly recommend the sambal mayo!), the fries were perfectly cooked and delicious! Also highly recommend the iced tea with the ginger syrup. The service was awesome, too.”
28. Tá Jóia
Where: Bothell, Washington
What: Teriyaki with a twist
Why: “When they first opened, it was embarrassing how many times we ate there in a month. Delicious food and a diverse menu…we have tried basically everything and recommend it all. Current fave is Bulgogi Beef with fried rice. Second fave is House Chicken with pico. Usually we get it to go and have leftovers the next day! YUM!”
Image via Ocean Indian Cuisine
29. Ocean Indian Cuisine
Where: San Francisco, California
What: Indian, Nepalese, and Himalayan fusion
Why: “Wow! Ordered Butter Chicken Masala and Coconut Vegetable Curry, basmati rice and garlic naan. Curries are so good! So creamy and flavorful. And the garlic naan is amazing—I could eat that all day! The ambiance was high-end-looking…I can see how this could be pretty romantic for a date night. Overall, highly recommend!”
30. Pizzeria Luba
Where: Auburn, California
What: Sourdough crust pizzas with fun toppings
Why: “Wood-fired sourdough crust? Check! Mouthwatering specialty toppings? Check! We usually get the Fat Lou pizza, but last night we tried the Honey Badger. If you want something that’s going to make a fully grown adult go ‘nom nom nom,’ come to Luba. They also have terrific local beer and cider options. Luba is a true gem.”
Image via Tutti Da Gio
31. Tutti Da Gio
Where: Hermitage, Tennessee
What: Handmade Sicilian pastas + pizzas
Why: “Mind blown. Been searching to find a good pizza like this. So good we ordered their Margherita and Norma pizzas to go for later! Loved the tiramisu and panna cotta. My friend and hubby loved the Bianco e Nero [cream puff balls covered in hazelnut and chocolate cream]. This place is a real gem.”
32. Guiso Latin Fusion
Where: Healdsburg, California
What: Salvadoran food
Why: “This place is fabulous. The food was so inventive and so, so good. I took my husband here for his birthday, and he said this was hands-down his favorite place on our trip. We had the pupusas and paella—different from traditional paella but so good. Looking around, everyone was enjoying their meals and having a good time. Don’t miss this place.”
Image via Shigotonin Tapas & Sake Bar
33. Shigotonin Tapas & Sake Bar
Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
What:Tapas + sake bar
Why: “Amazing. Just an exceptional and extraordinary dining experience. Quality of the food is A+ with the Uni Pasta with Ikura [salmon roe] setting the standard for best ever. We were fortunate to have the Temaki sampler [hand-rolled sushi] that included Japanese uni and toro [fatty tuna belly]. Absolutely delectable!”
34. Amy’s French Bakery & Bistro
Where: Pompano Beach, Florida
What: American-French fusion
Why: “Beautiful French breakfast spot! Food was delicious! I loved the home fries, bacon was cooked to perfection. The prices are reasonable. I was greeted as soon as I walked in. Inside was airy, clean, and decorated with the decor of France.”
35. izzy’s Comfort Kitchen
Where: Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
What: Comfort food
Why: “DELICIOUS food! We tried the cornbread (yummy), the Fried Green Tomatoes (very tasty), the Apple Whisky Chicken sandwich (fantastic!), the Crispy Chicken Caesar wrap (very good—came with crispy fries and dipping sauces), and peach cobbler for dessert. What an amazing lunch!”
36. Worth Takeaway
Where: Mesa, Arizona
What: Sandwich fillings served your way – salads, wraps, bowls
Why: “Tried out the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and it’s hands down the best chicken sandwich I’ve ever had. The honey sriracha sauce is perfect if you’re into that kind of sweet-and-spicy combo. The chicken is crispy and goes very well with the bun, which isn’t too dry or too thick, but the perfect ratio to chicken. The fries, who would’ve guessed, are ALSO crispy and flavorful. I’ll have to convince myself to not reorder this sandwich again and try something new.”
Image via Allie A. on Yelp
37. Jessica’s Cafe
Where: Plainfield, New Jersey
What: Decadent French-Italian
Why: “My experience at this tiny, unassuming gem was just what I needed while celebrating the 20th anniversary of my husband’s and my first date. Everything was over-the-top good. From the crab meat crepes that were out of this world, to the fried burrata and entrees. I wish I’d ordered my husband’s Shrimp Rigatoni, the sauce was divine.”
38. Tacos Doña Lena
Where: Houston, Texas
What: Fast-casual authentic Mexican
Why: “There’s a reason this place was in the Yelp Top 100 a few years back and why I often see residents trek here from all over Houston. As a California native, I’m always craving that ‘streets of LA’ taco truck vibe. They do not miss with their birria and their authentic tacos, complete with excellent service (introducing all the spices if you would like), and colorful, joyful decor.”
Image via Mikey R. on Yelp
39. Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe
Where: Tucson, Arizona
What: Mexican cafe with stellar breakfasts
Why: “Tucson has found a new star! Love their little touch of a sprinkle of alegria on every dish they bring out. No detail is ignored here. We started with the chorizo molletes. They were incredible and the chipotle sauce had a nice smokey flavor. I also tried the coffee de olla. I’d recommend not adding cream because then you lose some of the interesting flavor in it. Then I had the horchata with my meal which was delicious. I had the mole enchiladas. Unreal. Everything is made from scratch and it shows.”
40. Rosemarie’s Burgers
Where: San Diego, California
What: All-slider menu
Why: “BEST BURGER IN SAN DIEGO. Hands down. The RosieMac and Bombay Hot Chicken sliders are absolutely fabulous—2 sliders are plenty to fill you up! We also get the Spicy Elote Fries every time. Perfectly seasoned and crisp with the most delicious sauce and toppings. They also have great drink specials! Not to mention wonderful staff. You can see the owner’s passion for his craft and customer experience.”
Image via Tandoori Kitchen
41. Tandoori Kitchen
Where: Lafayette, Colorado
What: Indian and Nepalese cuisine among the mountains
Why: “This is our favorite Indian restaurant, hands down! I’ve eaten at many Indian restaurants in many cities, and the flavor and quality here beats everything else in the area. The staff is also very kind, prompt and accurate. I highly recommend!”
42. Shannon’s Unshelled
Where: Boothbay, Maine
What: Classic Maine lobster shack
Why: “This lobster roll is the one that wins the Miss Maine pageant, but while it might be pretty, it is also delicious. And when paired with a cup of the lobster [bisque]—oh my. Regardless of your preferred method, be it beautiful chunks of lobster stuffed in a bun or chunks in the rich buttery [bisque], you can’t go wrong. This is everything Maine is supposed to be.”
Image via Erik S. on Yelp
43. Odeh’s Mediterranean Kitchen
Where: High Point, North Carolina
What: Traditional Mediterranean
Why: “If you’re looking for authentic Mediterranean food, this is THE spot. I live in Greensboro and drive by other restaurants to hit Odeh’s. I’ve never had a bad meal there, and I can’t even pick a favorite because everything he cooks is simply amazing. I love the salmon, the baked chicken, and the chicken shawarma. You can’t go wrong.”
44. EDOBOY
Where: Orlando, Florida
What: Quirky sushi
Why: “Must try. I’ve been to Japan and I’ve [had] +$200 omakase. EDOBOY is easily a Top 10—maybe Top 5—sushi place [of all the ones] I’ve ever tried. This is my first standing sushi experience and I won’t forget it. [It’s] so not a typical omakase experience. My selection was ~$90. Everything, from the food to the service, was phenomenal.”
Image via Degthai
45. Degthai
Where: Nashville, Tennessee
What: Thai place keeping it simple
Why: “Highly recommend if you want to try authentic Pad Kra Pao (stir-fried basil with meat). I’ve lived in the US for 10 years, and this is the only restaurant that serves a delicious, authentic Thai pork and basil (Kra Pao Moo) without adding a bunch of random vegetables. Even the most famous Thai restaurant in LA can’t compare to Degthai. I feel nostalgic with the mood and tone inside the restaurant. That they play Thai pop music is a cherry on top and makes this place perfect.”
46. Maple Soul
Where: Rochester, Vermont
What: Farm-to-table Southern establishment
Why: “What a wonderful food experience at a family establishment. It was so good our party came back a 2nd night in a row. Appetizers of Fried Green Tomatoes (so flavorful and delicate) and Heirloom Burrata (the tomatoes were shining on their own but the burrata was a knockout). For the mains, the Rack of Ribs and Chicken (tender with a fine crisp to the skin). Gnocchi had a sauce that was dangerously good. And for dessert the Rhubarb Pie—out of this world. (Claim it early—they sold out before our 2nd night.) We also went gaga for their craft beer selection. We would have gone back a third day but they were closed on Sundays.”
Image via CHILI New York
47. CHILI
Where: New York, New York
What: Innovative Chinese food with unique plating + presentation
Why: “This is the BEST Szechuan restaurant in New York City. The food, the service, everything is spectacular. My favorite dish is definitely the Ma Po Tofu and the eggplant, but everything here is amazing. Xiao Long Bao, string beans, Chungking Chicken—obsessed with it all.”
48. Sabores Tapas Bar
What: Tapas with influence from Venezuela, Colombia, and Honduras
Why: “Sabores Tapas Bar is a true gem! The Lomo Saltado and Salmon Chaufa were simply outstanding. The flavors were perfectly balanced and the portions were just right. I loved how the ingredients were fresh and high quality, making each bite a true delight. Plus, the presentation was beautiful—every dish was a work of art.”
Image via Mike B. on Yelp
49. Freeman’s Grub & Pub
Where: Greensboro, North Carolina
What: Gastropub with international offerings
Why: “What you have here is a versatile gastropub bistro that can be whatever you’re looking for: date night ambiance, brunch recovery, or you just miss their blackberry barbecue sauce (which is completely understandable). Everything is fresh and made in-house, all the way down to the sauces. The cocktails are sharp and savory, and the menu is stacked with edibles for any palate. If you want a solid tour, grab the poutine, and then entree it up with the Banh Mi, street corn on the side.”
50. Baja Cafe
Where: Tucson, Arizona
What: Dreamy breakfast spot
Why: “This is by far one of the best breakfast places we’ve ever been to. We ended up getting the Two Pan Sam Lemon Blueberry pancakes and the Wyatt Earp Benedict to share and were blown away by both. I don’t normally like pancakes but couldn’t stop eating this dish. It was sweet but tangy, with caramelization on top that provided a little sweet crunch. The Wyatt Earp—[with its] green chiles and tender pulled pork with cheese tamale pie and tomatillo sauce—was a perfect complementary plate.”
Image via Nico Oved
51. Much Ado About Pizza
Where: Pleasanton, California
What: Shakespearean-themed artisanal pizzeria
Why: “Wow, this place is amazing. The pizza dough is so flavorful and tangy, I could eat it all by myself. In fact, it smelled [so] good, I inhaled 2 pieces before I got home. The cheese is also super-good; [there’s] lots of gooey cheese and some crispy cheese on the bottom. The two owners are very sweet and hospitable. The theme of the place [alone] is adorable.”
52. Cocina Madrigal
Where: Phoenix, Arizona
What: Top-rated Mexican food (was #1 on Yelp's Top 100 for 2022)
Why: “Everything was made fresh to order, flavorful, and delicious. The beef tacos were some of the best I’ve had in a long time. The meat was lean, moist, and loaded with flavor, and the beans and rice were fresh. This was seriously some of the best Mexican food I’ve had. You won’t be disappointed.”
Image via Peace Pies
53. Peace Pies
Where: San Diego, California
What: Raw food cafe
Why: “One of my favorite places for healthy food. I absolutely love eating here, and you don’t have to identify [as raw vegan] to enjoy the incredible meals they make—they’re creative and incredibly delicious. My 2 favorites are the Mystical Mushroom Quesadilla and Luna Tuna Wrap. I also love their sweet little eating area. It’s abundant with plants and greenery and truly creates a relaxing atmosphere.”
54. The Table
Where: Asheboro, North Carolina
What: Simple take on American classics
Why: “The food is above and beyond—not just what you want and expect from a coffee shop, but more unique, more delicious, just more! The quiche is the BEST thing I’ve ever tasted. They’re so good at balancing flavors and ingredients. Such a charming place to meet friends, to work, to be inspired, and to eat. Fancy but down to earth at the same time. Just stellar.”
Image via John D. on Yelp
55. Curry Hyuga
Where: Burlingame, California
What: Japanese curry
Why: “The hype is real here. The Signature Katsu, for example, was ever-so-lightly crispy on the outside while being both meaty, juicy, and almost melt-in-your-mouth soft on the inside. The caramelized onion-based curry sauce that it came with was rich without being too salty or heavy and would be comforting any time of year, but especially so in the colder months.”
56. Bunbury
Where: Miami, Florida
What: Moody Argentinian steakhouse filled with energy
Why: “The atmosphere is very cozy and inviting. There’s a beautiful leather couch and tons of books at the entrance. The food was amazing. I had the Grilled Vacio Prime steak and it was divine—I would rank it in the top 5 steaks I’ve ever eaten in my life. I have been to Buenos Aires and this steak was as good as anything I had there. I’m still thinking about it a day later.”
Image via Alexandra E. on Yelp
57. Leven Deli
Where: Denver, Colorado
What: Deli with a fine-dining feel
Why: “If you love Pastrami Reuben sandwiches, you must go here. Literally the best I have ever had… you’ll crave the fresh pastrami, homemade thick-cut rye bread, and all of the love they put into each sandwich. The sides are also incredible; my favorites are the macaroni salad and freshly brined pickles. I also love the cozy vibe of the place.”
58. O’Kims Korean Kitchen
Where: Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii
What: Korean cuisine with modern Hawaiian flair
Why: “The food at O’Kims is innovative yet nostalgic. I felt as if my own grandmother prepared each dish with love. The Truffle Mandoo was excellent! The wrapping was crisp and chewy. Their kimchi is the best I’ve had. I tried the Elote Ice Cream and it was amazing! Lastly, I love the service here. It’s such a warm and welcoming environment.”
Image via Marina N. on Yelp
59. Menya Hosaki
Where: Washington D.C.
What: Amazing ramen
Why: “Epic place for ramen! We got there before the doors opened for dinner and the place filled up quickly shortly after. The Chicken Karaage is so good—tender and seasoned just right, served with a delicious dipping sauce. My favorite was the Triple Threat ramen, perfect for a cold D.C. night. The Truffle Shoyu ramen is great for those who love the bold truffle flavor. All in all, a solid place with excellent vibes.”
60. The Riv
Where: The Dalles, Oregon
What: Brunch cafe focused on community
Why: “Genuinely the best chicken and biscuits I’ve had in the Northwest. The service was above and beyond, the atmosphere was so chic, and the food was easily the best I’ve had since moving to the Gorge! We’ll be back many, many times to our new favorite place.”
Image via Avesta Persian Grill
61. Avesta Persian Grill
Where: Houston, Texas
What: Delicious fares from Tajikistan
Why: “From start to finish, every dish on their menu exudes authenticity and flavor that is nothing short of remarkable. The standout for me was their Lamb Shank. The succulent, tender meat practically melted in my mouth, bursting with the rich flavors of aromatic spices. And let’s talk about their rice—each grain is perfectly fluffy and separate, with that signature saffron touch that makes it irresistibly fragrant. I can’t wait to return for another exceptional meal.”
62. Lucky Cat Ramen
Where: Portland, Oregon
What: Authentic ramen hidden inside an H-Mart
Why: “This is by far the best ramen I have found in Oregon. The ramen broth is so creamy and flavorful—I cannot say enough. Every time we go back to this spot, we’re so enthralled by the rich flavors and yummy meat. They also offer a gluten-free option, which is not as common as you might hope, and the gluten-free ramen is very tasty as well.”
Image via Pappa Gyros
63. Pappa Gyros
Where: Katy, Texas
What: Hybrid between Greek cuisine and Midwestern diner food
Why: “Finally, real Greek gyros…opa! Mouthwatering fries and sensational gyro meat with soft, flaky pita bread! [It’s] such a joy and delight to be treated to such a fabulous taste from back home in Chicago. I love, love, love this joint and will definitely be coming back for more food and experiences.”
64. R Town Pizza
Where: Reno, Nevada
What: Pizza with a creative spin
Why: “This Detroit style pizza did not disappoint. The ambiance was chill, they had a few pinball machines in the back so you can entertain yourself as you wait for food. The pizza was a 10/10. I’ve had my share of pizza experiences, but this one by far was my favorite. The cheese around the edge was not overpowering, which in some cases it can be, and everything was perfectly balanced. If you’re looking for a good slice, look no further!”
Image via Kenko Sushi
65. Kenko Sushi
Where: Lincoln Park, New Jersey
What: Creative sushi rolls
Why: “Amazing sushi, and this is not an exaggeration. Kenko truly has some of the best sushi I’ve ever had—it’s easily one of the best places in NJ. The fish is always super-fresh and tastes amazing. They have a ton of unique roll options, [and I] haven’t found one I disliked yet. This has to be on your list if you’re a sushi lover.”
66. Livery – Indianapolis
Where: Indianapolis, Indiana
What: Rustic tapas bar
Why: “My experience at Livery exceeded all my expectations. The service and cuisine were exceptional. We began with the Yuca Fries and Queso Empanadas, both piping hot and incredibly flavorful. For our entrees, we opted for the Paella and Skirt Steak, both of which were delightful—I was pleasantly surprised by the rich and robust flavors.”
Image via La Condesa Eatery
67. La Condesa Eatery
Where: Reno, Nevada
What: Mashup of American, Italian, Mexican, and Asian
Why: “The menu is compact but full of grand slams, [and] the cocktail menu is a fabulous complement to the food. The music is groovy and relaxed, too! We tried the octopus, Lamb Kofta-Bao, Ribeye Tacos, and shrimp arepa, and munched on their thick homemade chips and smoky salsa. Honestly, not a bad bite in the bunch! The entirety of this experience was perfection.”
68. La Chaiteria
Where: Tucson, Arizona
What: Latin cafe concept from James Beard Award semifinalist Wendy Garcia
Why: “Cool decor. Colorful. Great food. This place is 5 stars. I had the Huevos Rancheros. Homemade corn base with some fried cheese. Topped with two eggs ordered over-easy. A lovely red salsa on top, a bit roasted. Rice and beans. Guacamole. Pico de gallo. A healthy pickled onion and small spinach salad. This was a phenomenal dish. Hearty yet healthy. Done perfect. I can’t wait to come back and try others.”
Image via Suzette B. on Yelp
69. Manito Taco Shop
Where: Lockport, New York
What: Authentic Mexican food
Why: “We were thoroughly impressed with the service, the establishment, and most important, the food.We enjoyed Carnitas, Carne Asada, Shrimp, and Al Pastor tacos. They have a little condiment bar set up to dress your tacos, which has a large assortment of sauces and additional vegetables, including cactus. The shells were soft, and the meat was tender…The place was buzzing with business!”
70. How Ya Dough’n
Where: Boca Raton, Florida
What: Hearty pizza shop
Why: “Add this place to your ‘pizza is life’ list—it’s a must-try. When [my OG pizza] arrived, I knew immediately this place was the real deal. Excellent tasting tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, and drizzled with olive oil. When I saw the basil on the top intact, but properly placed over the pie and not burned, I knew these guys knew what they were doing. Crust was crunchy on the outside, but nice and soft on the inside—and that sourdough taste. The pie was fantastic.”
Image via Alyssa P. on Yelp
71. Abstrakt Filipino Essence
Where: Jacksonville Beach, Florida
What: Eye-opening Filipino food
Why: “I kid you not, I just had the Bentley of adobo dishes. Classic Filipino flavors, yet refined… oh, and the different textures!! The pork belly adobo was so delicious that my friends had food envy. We enjoyed everything we ordered. Chef Jojo takes the essence of Filipino dishes we grew up with and transforms them—packing them full of flavor and then plating each dish with care. His passion really shines through.”
72. Mr Max
Where: Irving, Texas
What: Japanese pub
Why: “If you want an authentic experience, you’ve come to the right place. Mr Max has been an OG spot for Japanese food in DFW for the past 30 years. A classic favorite is the chicken karaage. Takoyaki is great as always. Their 5-kind sashimi is a beautiful spread of mackerel, salmon, tuna, octopus, yellowtail, and sweet shrimp.”
Image via Bulegreen Cafe Yard
73. Bulegreen Cafe Yard
Where: Oakland Park, Florida
What: Brunch, Brazilian-style
Why: “This place has the cutest vibe with a fully outdoor seating area that [takes] you into a tropical paradise. There’s a fountain and outdoor coffee car on the patio where you can watch the coffees being made. [The bule] pour-over coffee… is a super-smooth coffee blend that is fine to drink straight. My go-to menu item is the breakfast pillow—you can share this with 2 people based on size but you won’t want to! It’s too delicious.
74. New Village Gastro Pub
Where: Northbrook, Illinois
What: Korean street food
Why: “The best Korean restaurant that I’ve had overall. I have never gotten a dish here and not enjoyed it. The market style fried chicken is a must have!! The chicken is so crispy and juicy. The seafood pancake is so good—crispy on the outside with lots of perfectly cooked seafood and green onion inside paired with a great dipping sauce. Chicken gizzards are also very good. I love their stews—always so flavorful.”
Image via Brittney A. on Yelp
75. Bayshore Mediterranean Grill
Where: Tampa, Florida
What: Mediterranean cuisine
Why: “I lived in Adana, Turkey, 40 years ago. Dining at Bayshore Mediterranean tonight, I felt as if I was right back there. The Lavash Bread, Feta Plate, and Adana Kebab were all to die for. The owner is the nicest person, and the staff are all attentive and professional.”
76. Habibi In Mediterranean Grill
Where: Evanston, Illinois
What: High-quality Middle Eastern staples at an approachable price
Why: “After absolutely gorging on the Kabob Plate (with spicy rice of course), an order of Falafel, and a side of Hummus, I’m not sure I’ll be able to be as satisfied anywhere else. I will forever be comparing Mediterranean restaurants to the amazing flavor party I experienced from the very first bite throughout the entire meal. I tend to properly portion my meals, but this food was so delicious I simply couldn’t help myself.”
Image via Shanesta H. on Yelp
77. Mr. A-Ok’s Kitchen
Where: San Antonio, Texas
What: Authentic Southern kitchen
Why: “This place has some amazing down-home Southern comfort food. I got the fried chicken—it comes in different varieties, including jalapeño. The breading [had] a delightfully crispy, spicy flavor. The side I got was fried okra. The crispy light brown breading was perfect. The staff was incredibly friendly, and the owner and cook himself came out to check on us. It was a great experience!”
78. Sindoore
Where: Nashville, Tennessee
What: From-scratch North Indian cuisine
Why: “There’s everyplace else, and then there’s Sindoore. Everything we tried was delicious! We started with samosas and pakoras, then moved onto Fish Goan (no one offers this, and it was made with Mahi Mahi!!!), and Lamb Shanks with Kashmiri Naan and mango chutney. Everything is cooked to order, so [it] takes a little longer, but is more than worth the wait.”
Image via Hannah C. on Yelp
79. Denver Poke Company
Where: Denver, Colorado
What: Just-caught, never-frozen poke
Why: “This was my most visited restaurant during my stay in Denver. I have had poke all across the continental U.S. and other countries, and this was definitely one of my favorites! Portions are big, prices reasonable…and they have a ton of great toppings to choose from. Some topping recs: sea asparagus (so good! So crunchy! A little tangy!); baby octopus salad (tangy, maybe a bit gingery); spicy bean sprouts; ogo seaweed mix.”
80. Shaker & Peel
Where: Oldsmar, Florida
What: Taco spot with a dish for every kind of diet
Why: “They’ve got great drinks, fun and unique menu items, and it’s all very affordable. The brisket was very well seasoned, and the punchy flavors went perfectly with the margs. You can’t come here without sampling a few tacos. It’s definitely not a traditional taco spot, there’s a lot of fusion. The shrimp and cheeseburger tacos are always solid, but the KBBQ [Korean BBQ Beef] is a favorite in my family as well.”
Image via Patricia M. on Yelp
81. Zamorales Grill
Where: Woodland Hills, California
What: Mexican food truck
Why: “Love this taco truck! Food tastes fresh and is always good. I really like their chicken tacos—actually quality pieces of meat grilled perfectly. Also love their rice! I also really like that they offer a little bit more than most taco trucks—like burrito bowls, salads, Philly cheesesteaks, and sliders.”
82. M & N’s Pizza
Where: Bethesda, Maryland
What: Pizza with an Indian twist
Why: “You absolutely can’t go wrong with any of the pizzas here! We try to get a new pizza each time, since there are seriously no pizzas that are bad. So far though, our favorites are the Spicy Chicken Curry (it’s actually spicy, which is appreciated), the Bharta (an excellent vegetarian option), and Spicy Peri-Peri (I want to order this one every time). Plus, the owners are really friendly and kind.”
Image via Sabor Unido
83. Sabor Unido
What: Traditional Brazilian and Portuguese
Why: “This is the only restaurant I can say tastes just like homemade Brazilian food. For appetizers, I highly recommend the Shrimp in Garlic sauce, fried yucca and pork sausage, and my personal favorite: frango à passarinho [Brazilian chicken wings]. For entrees, the liver steak with onions (a classic Brazilian dish that most restaurants won’t serve in the US) is my go to. It’s so good that it beats my mother’s dish (she confirmed it herself). Save room for dessert! The Brazilian flan and passion fruit mousse are delicious.”
84. The Tiny Turtle
Where: Cocoa Beach, Florida
What: Caribbean-Puerto Rican fusion cuisine
Why: “We went for breakfast, which was amazing. Lots of different Caribbean-style choices that make a great change of pace from other breakfast spots. Very cool decor and reggae music playing. The service was perfect and very accommodating of a special request. Bacon Mac Daddy Cakes were very inventive and delicious. Sunshine bowl, tropical cakes, and huevos rancheros were all delicious too.”
Image via Jenni G. on Yelp
85. Sirens’ Cafe & Custom Catering
Where: Kingman, Arizona
What: Sandwiches of all kinds
Why: “Nice little cafe tucked away in the historic downtown district. We stopped in for lunch and got roast beef paninis. The food was good and turned around quickly. Definitely a good spot to drop in and grab a quick bite while walking the shops in the historic district. We’ll likely be back to try more things on the menu!”
86. Twice Removed
Where: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
What: Eclectic American
Why: “Words can’t do [the food] justice! As a self-proclaimed fried pickles connoisseur, I can confidently say that these are now my new favorite #1! We began with the Bourbon Nuts, which were absolutely delectable. The Ropa Vieja Poutine surpassed all my expectations. The use of melty cheese instead of curds elevated the dish for me. The decor is stunning, the music adds a lively touch, and the ambiance unmistakably feels local.”
Image via Henry L. on Yelp
87. Pho Bac
Where: Baltimore, Maryland
What: Authentic Vietnamese food using local ingredients
Why: “This authentic pho restaurant checks all of the boxes. You can tell a lot of love goes into this food. We ordered steamed dumplings to start. The filling was flavorful and savory, which complemented the sweet dipping sauce well. If there’s one dish you absolutely NEED to get when visiting Pho Bac it would be Trang’s Fried Rice. There is a combination of shrimp, ham, and chicken (big portions). The rice is an amazing mix of crispy yet moist. We also ordered bowls of Pho and Pad Thai. Both dishes had delicious flavors and spices.”
88. Jim’s Smokin’ Que
Where: Blairsville, Georgia
What: Old-fashioned BBQ smoked over local woods
Why: “Jim’s Smokin’ Que is a barbecue joint that knows how to hit all the right notes when it comes to flavor, authenticity, and hospitality. From tender brisket to finger-licking ribs, every dish is a flavorful masterpiece. The meat is juicy, the rubs are perfectly balanced, and the sauces, oh, the sauces! They range from sweet and tangy to smokin’ hot, catering to every palate. It’s more than just a meal; it’s a genuine experience filled with good food and warm hospitality.”
Image via The St. James Tearoom
89. The St. James Tearoom
Where: Albuquerque, New Mexico
What: English tea room with a rotating menu based on classic movies
Why: “It’s always a treat to come to the St. James Tearoom! Don’t let the small servings of each thing fool you, I’ve never left hungry. On the contrary, I always leave with a to-go box! The food is always delightful, the tea is perfect, and the themes and ambiance are spectacular!! The servers are also lovely and so knowledgeable and helpful.”
90. Union Park Pizza, Boston, Massachusetts
Where: Boston, Massachusetts
What: Pizzeria cooking with organic ingredients + locally sourced veggies
Why: “I’m not joking ,friends, this was some of the best pizza I’ve had in a LONG time. The flavor combinations were unique and delicious, everything was super fresh, and the crust was perfectly balanced. The house salad was also super yummy, with lots of fresh toppings and a great blend of lettuce (not something you see every day with a pizza-joint salad!). Service was fast and super friendly.”
Image via Anchi A La Carte
91. Anchi A La Carte
Where: Amherst, New York
What: Authentic Vietnamese
Why: “It’s really hard to find authentic and good pho in the Buffalo area. This place really surprised me in the best way possible. I got the Pho Tai Chin with rare beef and brisket and the meat was so tender and soft and…THE BROTH WAS AMAZING. I also got the Banh Mi, which I dipped in the pho broth and that was also phenomenal. The Viet iced coffee was the best I’ve tasted in the area. The service was excellent too.”
92. Kung Fu Noodle
Where: Kettering, Ohio
What: Traditional Chinese noodle soup
Why: “I’m half Chinese and have been craving REAL Chinese food, so I was so excited to discover Kung Fu Noodle. The hand-pulled noodles were chewy and fresh; the broth was so flavorful with some slight sweetness from the carrots; and the meat was so tender. The lamb skewers were Xinjiang style—savory with lots of cumin. The cucumber salad was crunchy, acidic, and provided a nice contrast to the heavier noodles. They have…‘adventurous’ and ‘tame’ dishes, for guests who are not quite ready to snack on a pig ear salad (though it is delicious).”
Image via Nikki J. on Yelp
93. Everett’s
Where: Omaha, Nebraska
What: Elevated pub food
Why: “We started out with…Brussels. These were crispy, fresh, and had a perfect balance of smokiness from the bacon, sweetness from the honey, and acid from the lime crema. I could probably eat an entire basket myself. I ordered a set of 10 wings with half the weekly special sauce (Thai sweet chili) and half Cactus Ranch. They were HUGE. Big, meaty wings cooked perfectly crisp and juicy. The sauces were delicious and complemented one another with the acidic spicy cactus ranch against the sweeter Thai chili. These are probably the best wings I’ve ever had.”
94. Guard and Grace
Where: Denver, Colorado
What: Wood-fired steakhouse
Why: “Our first time here and we don’t have one negative thing to say. From the apps to the cocktails, to the mouthwatering steaks… everything was on point! The gnocchi and Brussels sprouts were awesome sides. You have to get the crispy tuna roll to start!! My husband got the steak flight and it is a must try.”
Image via Kacie F. on Yelp
95. Onoya Ramen
Where: Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii
What: Authentic Japanese ramen
Why: “The food speaks for itself. The ramen, the appetizers, the combo sets are all topnotch. The service was super welcoming and friendly. The tonkotsu broth was creamy and mild. The toppings were excellent. Different types of pork char siu, crispy garlic chips, wood ear mushrooms, bean sprouts, Ajitama egg and green onion strings. Altogether made it a wonderful bowl of traditional ramen. Will definitely revisit on our next trip!”
96. Perly’s
What: Modern takes on old-school Jewish cuisine
Why: “I love the casual atmosphere, friendly staff, quick service, quality of food, and the price is more than reasonable. If you are a soup person, I highly recommend the Matzoh Ball Soup, and get the large, it is more than enough for a meal. The broth is so flavorful and light, it is the soup for your soul. I am still dreaming about this bowl of soup every day. When it comes to sandwiches, a classic Reuben cannot go wrong. The portion size is huge, the combination of the layered corned beef, kraut, and cheese, it is heavenly.”
Image via KUBO Asian Fusion & Bar
97. KUBO Asian Fusion & Bar
Where: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
What: Asian fusion
Why: “Another great find in Ft. Lauderdale! My wife had the chicken with mixed vegetables. She raved about it. We split a…Chicken Gyoza appetizer, which was quite good. I had the Red Sea Ramen, which is ramen in a savory broth which has bok choy, shrimp, thin slices of pork, corn, and some other vegetables. It was outstanding! They have a good sushi menu as well as some Asian sandwiches. Definitely worth going again.”
98. Corner Kitchen
Where: Omaha, Nebraska
What: Mexican food inspired by Asian food
Why: “Came to the CK…for lunch. It was a glorious eating adventure! We ordered the Birria torta, Chicken Chipotle Ramen, Rangoon fries and the elote. Everything was so full of flavor! Fresh, hot, and absolutely delicious! If you have not been yet I would get on down there and fill your belly with yummy food! Once it gets busy in there it might take a minute to get your food but it’s worth the wait.”
Image via Southern Yankee Crafthouse
99. Southern Yankee Crafthouse
Where: Houston, Texas
What: Unique Neapolitan-style pizzas + casual sides
Why: “From the moment you step in, the scent of delicious fried food and sweet cobbler hits your nose. First off, the Pickle Pizza. Who would’ve thought pickles, potatoes, and ranch on pizza would be one of the greatest pizzas I’ve ever had? The salmon bowl was [also]better than any salmon bowl I’ve had before. We got the Impossible burger, since we don’t tend to eat meat, and it was just magnificent. One of the best burgers we’ve ever had, with jalapeño bacon jam, caramelized onion, and the FRIES, wow.”
100. The Dish Cafe
What: Health-centric American daily specials
Why: “I cannot diss the Dish! Fabulous, healthy, clean food freshly made. The salmon was out-of-this-world fresh, with a wonderful glaze. The blackened shrimp, mmm mmm 10 stars!! Even the fruit bowl was freshly chopped. The blondie gluten-free dessert is to die for. [And] the friendly staff…were so helpful, professional, and personable.”
Lead photo by Helena Lopes / PEXELS.
