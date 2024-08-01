Why Using Facial Oil Could Actually Save Your Acne-Prone Skin
Are you struggling with a painful and pesky breakout that you just can't shake? Been there, and struggled with that. We've all experienced those times when breakouts simply won't go away, and every product you use just makes them aggressive and even more painful than before. I tried for years to treat my breakouts with harsh products in order to kill the bacteria, until I learned of the skincare secret that saved my skin: oil.
I know what you're thinking: Why would oil help my already oily and painful acne-prone skin? Wouldn't that just make it worse? That's what I thought too, until I discovered that treating acne with oil is one of the best things you can do — my bad breakouts don't last longer than a day or two now!
Still aren't convinced? Dermatologist Helen M. Torok, MD, and Rachel Lozina, New York State Licensed Master Esthetician, are totally on board with using oils as well. They gave me the inside scoop on this skincare secret, and exactly how it will save you from your next breakout.
Understanding Oil Cleansers
Josie Maran
With acne prone skin, you want to start off your routine with an oil cleanser. This will help to completely remove the makeup from your skin, as well as get rid of any dirt.
Rachel Lozina, New York State Licensed Master Esthetician, let me know that these oil cleansers restore the skin barrier. Most people that have skin conditions like acne often use specific cleansers that alter their skin's pH, or leave it incredibly dry and dehydrated. With oil cleansers, you can actually balance that delicate pH instead, leaving your skin heathy, moisturized, and glowing. Lozina puts it like this: "When we oil cleanse, we are restoring the hydro lipid barrier (I say it’s like your ozone layer) and after it’s restored, your skin can start functioning healthy again!"
Try using these for a week and see how they change your skin!
What About Facial Oils?
Amazon
When I realized that most of my acne was incredibly inflamed from the harsh chemicals I was putting on it, a doctor recommend rosehip oil to me. This completely changed the game for my skin. Not only did it help heal my acne scarring, but it lessened my existing breakouts in a major way. Lozina recommends jojoba, rosehip, argan, hemp seed and squalene oils for acne prone skin. She also says that less is more, so if you have sensitive skin, make sure to not over-do it!
Dermatologist Helen M. Torok, MD, and cofounder of Balanced Skin, told us to make sure to avoid coconut oil because it can seriously clog the pores and cause follicular occlusion in acne prone patients. She also let us know that we shouldn't be afraid of oil even if we have oily skin! She explained that jojoba oil will actually balance your natural oil so you're not overproducing it. All you have to do is apply a light layer in the morning and at night.
Shop Our Picks
Amazon
Josie Maran Cleansing Oil
I have this cleansing oil and use it quite often. It gives an extremely deep cleanse without irritating the skin or leaving it too dry. It also makes my skin (and my breakouts) feel calm and moisturized, which is ideal for healing blemishes and treating past scars. It features argan oil which is one of my favorite oils for soothing the skin, too!
Amazon
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
Another deep cleansing oil that is highly-rated and an Amazon best-seller! The DHC Deep Cleansing Oil offers a cleanse that will keep your skin feeling refreshed and soothed after use. This super popular oil has over 22,000 reviews and a 4.6 star rating, so it's clear that this cleanser really works well for other folks, too. I also like this one because it's fragrance and cruelty-free!
Amazon
ANUA Pore Control
This pore-controlling cleansing oil will help you with any irritating black heads or sizable pores you may be struggling with. It's intended to really work its way into your pores to help prevent any blackheads or future breakouts. It's a lighter cleanse, so if you want to stay away from the harsher, deeper cleanses then this one is for you!
Amazon
Bioderma Cleansing Oil
I love a good French beauty product! This cleansing oil is one that I'm always restocking when I'm in France, and lucky for you: It's on Amazon! It's a French beauty staple that I would highly recommend for anyone that wants a makeup remover + cleanser in one!
Amazon
Youth to the People Serum
I am seriously obsessed with this oil, and although it's quite expensive, it really does work like magic! It heals my breakouts, moisturizes my skin, and heals any scarring I have from previous acne. It has super hydrating magui + acai which will brighten up your skin to give it a natural glow.
Amazon
Cliganic Rosehip Oil
Rosehip oil first introduced me to oils in my skincare routine. It cleared up my breakouts so quickly, and made my skin look really healthy. I notice a significant difference when I stop using this in my routine. Try it for a week and I promise, you'll see a difference!
Amazon
Vitamin E Oil
Vitamin E oil is a great way to treat your acne, because it helps give you that youthful and dewy glow. It's a fantastic product for acne, but also for people with hyperpigmentation issues. It will help to balance out your skin, and protect your skin barrier from further damage or discoloration.
Amazon
Timeless Skin Squalane Oil
Squalane! This oil is fantastic for healing and inflammatory properties. This means that it treats those pesky breakouts by hydrating the skin barrier and making it less irritated. I happen to love it for my hair as well!
Amazon
Balanced Skin Jojoba Oil
Jojoba is good for helping to balance out your oil production levels which will minimize breakouts and clogged pores. I use this product because it brings back elasticity to my face after the harsh products I use to treat acne, which gives me a more natural glow.
Amazon
Good Molecules Squalane Oil
Another amazing squalene product! I had to add this one, because I love the Good Molecules brand. I've used a ton of their products, and they have the most simple ingredient lists with lightweight, natural oils and no harsh chemicals or added perfumes. This brand is a necessity for those with sensitive skin!
