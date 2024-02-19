5 Easy Tasks To Add To Your Spring Cleaning Checklist In 2024
It’s never too early to get a start on a basic spring cleaning checklist that will make your home (and you) feel and look better. And as we all crawl out of our winter hibernation and inch towards the warmth of spring, it’s time to give your home some TLC. Staying on top of these maintenance to-dos will give you peace of mind and ultimately save you money in the long run — because we'd rather spend that money on a spring wardrobe, am I right?
I know the sheer volume of things to do can feel like a never-ending list, but there's no need to be overwhelmed or intimidated by these simple tasks! I’m here to hold your hand and walk you through each item on the checklist. Together, we’ll clean our way to a well-loved home, finding confidence along the way. And I have no doubt you've got this.
Each task on this spring cleaning checklist includes a fool-proof step-by-step guide, a time estimate, and level of difficulty so you know which ones to save for a Saturday morning, which ones to knock out after work on Tuesday, and which to add to your Sunday reset. Your home will thank you.
Deep Clean Your Most-Used Appliances
Whether it’s your fridge, microwave, washing machine, toaster, or coffee machine — now is the perfect time to give your household appliances a good scrub with some cleaning tips. A deep clean keeps them working in tip-top shape and can keep you healthy. Over time, grease, grime, and food particles can accumulate, affecting just how well your machines work or how clean their output becomes.
How Long Should It Take: Approximately 1-2 hours, depending on the number and type of appliances.
Level of Difficulty: Moderate
How To: Each appliance will have its own cleaning requirements, but here's a general overview.
- Declutter or remove everything from inside the appliance. That could mean taking everything off the shelves of the fridge, or disposing of your coffee maker's filter and grounds. This is an excellent time to dispose of expired foods or takeout you’re never going to eat.
- Take out any removable parts and soak them in warm, soapy water. Dish soap and warm water in your sink work well.
- Wipe down surfaces with a suitable cleaning solution. I like vinegar and baking soda because it gets rid of odors and the chemical reaction can actually lift grime and dirt. Plus they’re both food-safe.
- Vacuum or wipe dust from coils, vents, filters, etc. Trust me, if you’ve never done this before — you will be horrified and never forget to do it again.
- Reassemble and restock.
Clear & Clean Your Gutters (& Check Your Roof While You’re Up There)
Image via Carter Baran/Unsplash
No one likes to realize their home has water damage, and regularly cleaning gutters and inspecting the roof will keep the surprises to a minimum. Leaves, debris, and even pests can accumulate in gutters, leading to clogs and water overflow that can damage your home's roof and foundation. Make sure you’ve cleared those gutters to keep rainwater flowing, especially if your home has lots of trees around it.
How Long Should It Take: 2-4 hours, depending on the size of your home
Level of Difficulty: Moderate
How To: Adjust this tip depending on if you live in a single- or multi-level home, and make sure to practice extra caution — feel free to have someone nearby keep an eye on you.
- Safely climb a ladder to access gutters. Have someone hold the ladder for you and make sure to wear shoes with a good tred and ankle support.
- Remove debris by hand or with a gutter scoop (make sure to wear safety gloves!). You’ll most likely find wet leaf clumps. Leaves fall into the gutters and when it rains, they stick together, clogging up your home’s way of redirecting water. You can use a leaf blower to lift some of the gunk too.
- Once the big pieces are out, flush out remaining dirt. Then, run a hose down the gutters to check for leaks. Take note of where the water funnels out and make sure it’s away from the house, ideally downhill towards your street’s gutters or another water source.
- Inspect the roof for damaged shingles or potential issues. Carefully walk the roof and feel for “soft spots,” where sitting water may have soaked into the roof, compromising the structural integrity. Cracks, punctures, or corrosion are common, but fixable.
- Make the necessary repairs or consult a professional for assistance. Many fixes can be done by simply visiting your local hardware store. But for any extensive damage, be sure to call your home insurance company first, and then a recommended professional.
Protect Your Home From Pests
Image via Oxana Doroshkevich/Unsplash
As the weather starts warming up, you may notice a few unwanted guests. Spring is a time when pests become more active, so don’t skip your pest maintenance or you’ll spend summer swatting away mosquitoes! Preventing infestations early on helps protect your home from potential damage and can make outdoor relaxation much more enjoyable.
How Long Should It Take: 1-2 hours, depending on the size of your home
Level of Difficulty: Easy to Moderate
How To:
- Seal cracks and crevices to prevent entry points. The first line of protection is prevention. Bugs come in through windows, doors, crawlspaces, porches, and more. Do a quick walkabout to ID any potential entry points and close them off.
- Remove standing water. Mosquitos love a resort-style pool so make sure your yard and surrounding areas are draining properly. Don’t let planters, wheelbarrows, chairs, or buckets fill with water. Turn them upside down to avoid creating bugs’ ideal vacation spot.
- Trim vegetation and keep a distance between plants and your home. Plants bring bugs and while they’re not all bad, if they’re too close to your house, they may try to break in. Keep everything manicure to avoid a breeding ground for bugs of any kind.
- Use natural repellents or consult with a pest control professional. Many pest control companies will come quarterly or monthly to spray and keep pests at bay. If you prefer to do it yourself, there are plenty of at-home kits or natural ways to deter bugs, like repellent plants or essential oils. Bugs are deterred by lavender, basil, peppermint, citronella, mint, and rosemary. Other solutions include neem oil, dryer sheets, vinegar, and Diatomaceous earth.
- Regularly inspect and clean areas prone to pests, such as basements and attics. Be vigilant, and stay on top of those suckers!
Declutter Closets/Donate:
Image via Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash
This spring cleaning checklist definitely extends to decluttering closets, creating a more organized and spacious living environment. Donating unused items not only reduces clutter but also benefits those in need. You’ll be better to make some space and your home will be easier to maintain. Looking to make some extra money? Try these sites for selling your clothes.
How Long Should It Take: 4-6 hours, depending on the size of your closet.
Level of Difficulty: Easy
How To:
- Remove all items from the closet. Sometimes it has to get worse before it gets better. Don’t let the chaos deter you — it’s a crucial step in the process!
- Sort items into keep, donate, and discard piles. Channel your inner Marie Kondo and ask “does this bring me joy?” If the answer is no — let it go. Also consider how frequently you wear or use the item. If it’s been six months or more (and the item is in season), you can probably live without it.
- Clean and vacuum the closet space. Say goodbye to dust bunnies and hello to a blank slate. Wipe everything down and give your clothes or other items a clean place to live.
- Organize remaining items by category or use. For clothing, some people like to organize by color, others by article of clothing like jeans, sweaters, and tees. Find a system that not only looks nice but will easy to maintain. If you find yourself never putting your sweaters back on their hangers, maybe find some baskets to fold and store them in instead.
- Donate gently-used items to local charities or organizations. Or at least take it to your car. It’s ok if it sits there for three months. You’ll get to it eventually.
Change HVAC Filter
Image via Dan LeFebvre/Unsplash
Changing the HVAC filter on your heating and air conditioning is a simple yet crucial maintenance task that enhances indoor air quality, improves system efficiency, and extends the life of your HVAC unit. While you're at it, there are plenty of filters throughout your home that need to be cleaned or replaced including your water filters, air purifiers, and laundry filters. Keep a running list of each.
How Long Should It Take: 5-10 minutes
Level of Difficulty: Easy
How To:
- Turn off the HVAC system. You don’t want it to be blowing air out while you’re dusting and cleaning.
- Locate the filter access panel. It’s usually on a wall and looks like a grate with a small door that open and closes. You may even notice dust accumulating on the outside. Go ahead and vacuum that.
- Pull out the old filter and place the new one in. I buy filters in bulk so I have 6-12 at a time. I replace my filter once a month and only have to purchase filters 1-2 times a year. Each unit will have specific filters or sizes. Consider buying higher end filters if you have lots of pets or live somewhere that’s dusty or sandy often.
- Install a new filter, ensuring it's positioned correctly. It should slide right in, filling the existing hole in your system.
- Turn the HVAC system back on and keep an eye on it.
Other Home Maintenance Tasks To Add To Your Spring Cleaning Checklist
Image via Volha Flaxeco/Unsplash
- Check your windows and doors, and their weatherstripping, to ensure a proper seal and prevent drafts.
- If you’ve been using your fireplace all winter, give it a good clean before closing it up for the season.
- Fluctuating temperatures can be hard on your pipes. Inspect them for leaks or corrosion.
- Prepare your outdoor living space for epic get-togethers. Wipe down patio furniture and clean your grill.
Looking for a full list of home maintenance tasks for your spring cleaning checklist? Check out my Homeowner Handbook, which includes seasonal cleaning tasks that make caring for your home so much easier. In addition to checklists for every season, it also includes an easy way to organize your home DIY projects, warranties and key home information, as well as a glossary of helpful terms and power tool cheat sheets.
The goal in keeping up with home maintenance is not only to keep your home looking beautiful, but to protect your investment and ultimately YOU. A healthy environment makes for a healthier you. And if we can avoid costly repairs by checking a few times each year, why wouldn’t we? Just a few hours a week can mean the difference between spending your bonus on a summer vacation or a new HVAC unit.
Together, we can hold each other accountable and tackle those daunting yet necessary tasks. If no one has told you today, I’m proud of you for creating and caring for your home, and by extension, yourself!
Lead image via cottonbro studio/Pexels