The 10 Best Places To Score Ghoulishly Good Halloween Decor This Year
While it may be time for a Halloween decorations intervention...I'm not gonna be the one to stop you. There are just too many adorably unique decorations to stock up on at all of our favorite places! And though Target is probably your go-to for everything, but it's time to expand your horizons. You can find so many spooky goodies and eerie finds from Anthropologie, Pottery Barn, and even Costco!
We've done the digging for you to find some of the best places to score unique decorations in time for Halloween and they're all spooktacular!
Target
Target
Light Up Crystal Ball with Skull Projection
Featured in our Target Halloween roundup, this ghoulish crystal ball is the perfect addition to your witchy-themed atmosphere. You could also go for the role of a fortune teller if you just purchased a new tarot deck.
P.S. It's plastic so it won't necessarily break if you knock it over!
Etsy
Etsy
Halloween Garland Decor
If you're fond of the ceramic pumpkins you have near your fireplace, this witch and moon garland is the dialed back decoration you need. It won't disrupt your fall aesthetic if you're not going for the spooky look this year, making it a cute addition!
We may or may not hang this in our living room soon!
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn
Ms. Bones Shaped Pillow
Ms. Bones is utterly fabulous and she knows it. We predict she was her coven's most stylish witch during her epic reign as a High Priestess and has been keeping the underworld on its toes.
As you can see, her legs are crossed — she's very demure and cutesy.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Rattan Bat
Have a thing for the occult and would choose to have a bat as your familiar? You need this whimsical rattan design. All it'll take is one to feature outside your front door for people to know you're feeling the Halloween spirit.
Crate & Barrel
Crate & Barrel
White Ceramic Drip Glazed Pumpkin
These pumpkins look good enough to eat so you might as well place them on your table to serve as inspiration for the pumpkin brownie recipe you want to make soon. Although you don't have to use a white glaze for this recipe, feel free to do so. In the words of Tabitha Brown, "That's your business!"
West Elm
West Elm
Terracotta Hanging Skeleton Object
We never imagined we'd want to place a terracotta skeleton in our homes, but this design is too unique not to notice. The texture has an earthy feel that will go with most fall decorations and is low maintenance. Just wipe it with a damp cloth when it's time to be cleaned.
Costco
Costco
Jack Skellington Disney Halloween Treat Bowl
Jack Skellington will always be the king of Halloween, so we had to feature this treat bowl. I'm not sure he'd want us to use his head as a place to store candy, but we're hoping he'd do anything to make the kids smile. Well, unless they didn't follow his directions like Lock, Shock, and Barrel.
Amazon
Amazon
Lighted Halloween Wooden Decoration
Decorate the outside of your home or apartment with this wooden decoration. With street names like "Boo Boulevard" and "Witch's Way," the kids in your neighborhood won't have to guess who'll have the best candy on your block!
World Market
World Market
Laser Cut Wood Glittered Snake & Moon LED Light Up Decor
This glittered snake and moon LED light up decor is unique enough for the person who's Halloween meter is running low this year. It can be an overwhelming holiday so this glam piece may be the tiny spark you need to feel excited about it at home.
Michael's
3 Ft. Airblown Inflatable Beetlejuice Sandworm
We're never going to get tired of talking about Beetlejuice 2, so of course we're going to share this inflatable sandworm with you! It's only 3 feet and doesn't take long to inflate. It's also good for indoors and outdoors which makes it apartment-friendly!
