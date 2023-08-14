The 10 Best Jeans For Summer That *Won’t* Make You Feel Like You’re Going Into Heat Stroke
I get how ridiculous proposing jeans this time of year sounds, but trust me — these styles are as cool and summer-friendly as can be. Denim is a definite wardrobe staple, and it’s time to find ways to wear the material year-round (so you’re not stuck with an abandoned denim drawer taking up space). I urge you to not shy away from jeans this summer – with the right pair, you’ll be looking effortlessly chic and more importantly, comfortably breezy. See the 10 best jeans below for seasonal inspo that you can *also* take with you into fall.
American Eagle Dreamy Drape Stretch Super High-Waisted Cargo Baggy Wide-Leg Jean in Skylight ($42, was $60)
Wide-leg is the way to do when it's warm out, but you don't feel quite confident stepping out in shorts. The looser fit will ensure your outfit is breathable – plus the special stretch fabric of these jeans will make a total difference.
We The Free Tinsley Baggy High-Rise Jeans in Free Bird Blue ($98)
These baggy jeans bring an edgy vibe to any summer ensemble. Skinny jeans, who?
Gap High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Jeans with Washwell in Medium Wash ($80)
These comfort-forward jeans are equal parts structured and relaxed. The wide legs keep you cool, and the neutral wash can go with anything!
Levi's Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans in Light Wash ($108)
Go class with Levi's best jeans. The super-high waistline snatches your figure in the *most* flattering way, all without restricting your movement.
& Other Stories Relaxed-Fit Tapered Jeans in White ($129)
Darker denim feeling a little too draining? Opt for some loose-fitting white jeans like this pair from & Other Stories!
L.L. Bean Lakewashed Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pull-On Chambray Chinos ($60)
Though these aren't *technically* jeans, the blue chambray material emits the same denim feels, without the heavy weight. The best jeans for summer will always have a tie instead of buttons!
Future Collective Mid-Rise Baggy Fit Jeans ($34, was $40)
Baggy jeans for the win. This lighter-colored design can be taken into the fall season and beyond with your wonderful styling skills.
Old Navy High-Waisted Wow Wide-Leg Jeans in San Catarina ($24, was $37)
You'll want all the stretch you can get for summertime wardrobe comfort. These jeans from Old Navy provide the *perfect* amount for that broken-in wear.
American Eagle AE77 Stovepipe Jean in Light Wash ($96, was $128)
The silhouette on these jeans hits current fashion trends right on the head, with a flattering baggy fit and worn-in light wash.
Wild Fable High-Rise Cargo Baggy Jeans ($30)
These cargo-esque jeans wear like a denim dream, plus the white color will keep you feeling refreshed no matter where summer's adventures take you.
