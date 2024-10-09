The Best Liquid Eyeliners To Combat Sweat, Tears, & Smearing
Some of us have sensitive tear ducts that seem to get triggered if the wind blows a little too hard — which can make it so tough for those of us who love a good liquid eyeliner. Suddenly, you look like you were just sobbing about a breakup, when in reality your allergies just got the best of you, leaving streaks of eyeliner and mascara.
However, it IS possible to find the best liquid eyeliner to wear that's long-lasting, waterproof, and perfectly pigmented. Skip the hard-to-grip and smudgy products for these 7 incredible options I found. Trust, you'll barely have to reapply them throughout the day, leaving your makeup flawless for hours and hours!
The Best Liquid Eyeliner Ever!
e.l.f. Expert Liquid Eyeliner (Set of 2)
This is virtually unheard of, but this is probably the best liquid eyeliner you're ever going to wear. 88% of Target's customers recommend it, feeling you're getting the best quality for your money. Though it doesn't have the highest long-lasting rating, it still gets the job done when wearers need it to.
What are customers saying about it?
- "i got this eyeliner like a few months ago and let me tell you its the best eyeliner I've ever got, its so easy to apply and good for beginners and STAYS ALL DAY."
- "goes on easily and dries with no cracks to create a flawless look"
- "I've used this liquid eyeliner for years- really can't beat the price!"
- "It's a good liner but it does fade after about four hours so you have to touch it up."
- "It's a great eyeliner especially for hooded eyes."
- "I have tried many and these just seem to stay put and stay smooth for a long time over so many other brands."
NYX Epic Ink Liner
There's a reason why this is considered the best liquid eyeliner on Amazon. It's the overall pick as it's been purchased over 30,000 times and has a 4.5 rating! Also, Amazon noted it's something most customers keep which speaks volumes. So, what makes it so great?
It's a matte, waterproof formula that's going to give you a long-lasting effect and it has a super short precision tip to make your lines look on point. Whether you're going for a cat-eye look or something to complete your Halloween costume, this is your best bet!
Other Popular Liquid Eyeliners
Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen No-Skip Eyeliner
Aside from NYX's Epic Ink Liner, Maybelline's liquid eyeliner is another popular pick on Amazon. It has a similar precise tip that ensures it'll glide on easily — even if your hand isn't the steadiest. It's also hooded eye-friendly (IYKYK) which should bring a sigh of relief to anyone who's tired of seeing smudged eye makeup.
Stila Deluxe Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
This Stila waterproof liquid eyeliner is perfect for all-day wear! You can create so many looks, from lightly outlining your eyes to packing on the drama. Plus, Amazon customers love how this eyeliner allows them to get "super smooth, fine lines" with "no smudging or bleeding." Incredible!
Glossier Pro Tip
Can I get a little commotion for his vegan liquid eyeliner? It's totally gonna become another beauty staple soon. It's easy to use and has a buildable formula that doesn't waste time drying. Did I mention it's also long-lasting? In the words of my favorite social media sound, "You better get one of these!"
Anastasia Beverly Hills Waterproof Matte Liquid Eyeliner
It seems like the top-rated liquid eyeliners have one thing in common: they're waterproof. And this option from Anastasia Beverly Hills is no exception to that! Plus, this one claims to be highly-pigmented — which doesn't seem like a reach if you know how good Anastasia Beverly Hills' products are.
P.S. There's no parabens, phthalates, or mineral oils in it.
One/Size by Patrick Starr Point Made Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Rounding this list out is this amazingly vegan liquid eyeliner by One/Size! I've already made a case for their setting spray so it doesn't surprise me that this makes other customers happy too. It glides on super smooth and fits comfortably in your hand so you won't experience a classic case of butter fingers when applying it.
It's also free of the following:
- Parabens
- Formaldehydes
- Formaldehyde-releasing agents
- Phthalates
- Mineral oil
- Retinyl palmitate
- Oxybenzone
- Coal tar
- Hydroquinone
- Triclocarban
- Triclosan
