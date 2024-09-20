12 Best Drugstore Serums For Every Skin Concern, Starting At $6
Forget high-end skincare counters and costly shipping fees – you can easily find effective skincare products right at the drugstore (without spending a fortune)! One easy way to boost your skincare routine is serums – they often supply your skin with potent ingredients that your cleanseror moisturizer just can’t. Whether you’re looking to fightfine lines and wrinklesor bring some radiance to your skin’s dullness, there are tons of affordable drugstore serums out there that still pack a powerful punch. Scroll on for the best drugstore serums to target every kind of skincare concern, from dryness to texture!
For Dryness
Good Molecules
Good Molecules Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Hyaluronic acid is a beast at drawing more moisture to the surface of your skin for a super-hydrated look. If you feel like your current moisturizer isn't doing enough (especially as fall and winter near), apply a dollop of this $6 serum underneath to boost your radiance and banish any and all dryness!
Target
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5
The Ordinary also makes a stunning hyaluronic acid serum for just $10! They produce this product with additional vitamin B5 in it, which enhances the formula's ability to promote skin "suppleness and elasticity, while minimizing the appearance of fine dry lines."
Target
Byoma Hydrating Serum
With three ceramides, squalene, and glycerin, this $16 serum claims to deliver a "surge of hydration" to the skin. Ceramides help protect the skin barrier, while the rest of the formula ensure your skin's hydration is totally replenished. Furthermore, it's oil-free, non-comedogenic, and alcohol- and fragrance-free, so it won't clog up or irritate your face with unnecessary (and often ineffective) ingredients.
For Hyperpigmentation
Target
Naturium Vitamin C Complex Serum
Vitamin C serums are great for tackling hyperpigmentation because not only does vitamin C help defend the skin from environmental stressors, it also acts as an antioxidant to keep skin looking radiant and protects from sun damage (though only slightly – make sure to pair it with a strong SPF for effective UV protection). This $12 product from Naturium is a great place to start if you're tired of pesky dark spots!
Amazon
Cocokind Vitamin C Glow Serum
Cocokind's gentle $22 vitamin C serum is boosted with sea grape caviar extract and hyaluronic acid to give it hydrating benefits in addition to its skin tone-evening and dark spot-fading properties. It also includes azelaic acid which helps tackle any texture – woohoo for multitasking serums!
Amazon
Good Molecules Niacinamide Serum
Speaking of multitasking, niacinamide is the ultimate multitasker since it targets breakouts, uneven skin tone, enlarged pores, and dull texture. This $6 serum is designed to help to "reduce signs of moisture loss" and is especially beneficial for those with combination, oily, and acne-prone skin.
For Wrinkles + Fine Lines
Amazon
CeraVe Retinol Serum
Using retinol regularly can help increase skin cell turnover, contributing to refined, smoothed texture (including breakouts, dark spots, and wrinkles) and a stronger skin barrier. This $19 serum is formulated with encapsulated retinol, which is a gentler retinol designed to soak deeper into the skin to deliver its benefits.
Amazon
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
This potent $15 serum targets dull, dehydrated skin with snail mucin. The snail essence not only hydrates the skin, but it locks in moisture to prevent moisture loss in the future, which is helpful for reducing signs of aging. It's gentle enough for sensitive skin types and doesn't feel heavy on the skin!
Amazon
Cocokind Ceramide Barrier Serum
This $22 serum also helps lock in moisture with an effective blend of ceramides and fatty acids. It also includes squalene and beta glucan, which are reportedly "20% more hydrating" than hyaluronic acid. If your skin is dealing with bouts of dryness and wrinkles, boosting your hydration routine with this safe-for-all-skin-types serum will deliver noticeable benefits over time.
For Acne + Texture
Ulta
The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Brightening Serum
This $6 serum boasts a blend of niacinamide and zinc, which in combination help reduce signs of congestion and texture on the skin. Over time, it also aids in brightening the skin for a more radiant, even look.
Target
Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum
This gentle retinol serum (also made with encapsulated retinol – so no irritation!) was made for aging, dark spots, acne, and clogged pores. The gentle retinol is met by anti-inflammatory antioxidants that balance out its exfoliating effects and boost collagen production.
Target
Good Molecules Discoloration Correcting Face Serum
Made specifically to tackle age spots, acne scars, hyperpigmentation, and sun damage, this $12 serum formulated with tranexamic acid and 4% niacinamide is an easy add to your current skincare routine. It layers effortlessly under moisturizers and SPF to work its magic over time.
