9 Tinted Moisturizers With SPF To Protect Your Skin This Summer
Ladies, we cannot forget to put on sunscreen every. single. day. The UV rays are so damaging for our skin — even if we can't see it directly! So instead of piling on a ton of products to protect your skin and get the look you want, grab a tinted moisturizer with SPF for an all-in-one option! You'll get lightweight coverage and save yourself from harmful skin damage all at once. Don't know where to start? Here are nine tinted SPF moisturizers for you to try this summer!
Amazon
Neutrogena Purescreen+ Tinted Sunscreen
Neutrogena is THE best brand for skincare. This Purescreen protects and hydrates your skin, while still covering redness and adding some color to your face. It comes in light, medium, medium deep and deep for $19.
Ulta
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Tinted Ultra Light Face Sunscreen
We all know that French pharmacies are famous for their skin care brands, and one more notably is La Roche-Posay. Thankfully, we're now lucky enough to get this brand in the states. This sunscreen does wonders to protect against common damage like skin cancer and aging for $39.
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Hydra Vizor Huez Tinted Moisturizer
As if Fenty Beauty doesn't have enough amazing products, the Fenty Skincare line is equally as FANTASTIC. This tinted moisturizer has SPF 30 and does wonders for your skin. This $42 product hydrates, boosts skin elasticity and fades dark spots.
Tower 28
Tower 28 SunnyDays™ Tinted SPF
Tower 28 products are great option for you if you have sensitive skin. This buildable sunscreen won't clog your pores, but will still give you whatever level of coverage you are looking for. BTW, this tinted SPF is $32 and comes in 17 shades for you to choose from.
Origins
Origins GINZING™SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer
Everyone needs to add this best selling tinted moisturizer to their skin routine this summer. Not only does it protect and hydrate your skin, but because its made with coffee beans, it also revives and energizes your skin. It's truly a fan favorite, including Women's Health Editors Choice. Invest in this $47 option from Origins!
Kosas
Kosas DreamBeam Comfy Smooth Mineral Sunscreen
I'm definitely a sucker for a product with cute packaging. Bonus points if the product itself is as great as the bottle it comes in. This creamy based tinted moisturizer has so many ingredients that your skin will love you for, including peptides, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid. For $40, this will look cute on your shelf and make you look cute, too!
Amazon
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 - Tinted
Elta is always a reliable skincare brand, being both dermatologist approved and recommended. This specific tinted sunscreen is made for acne-prone skin and sensitive skin. So if that's you, you should definitely add this to your skincare roster for $43.
Thrive Cosmetics
Thrive Cosmetics Buildable Blur CC Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 40
What I love about this particular tinted sunscreen is the blur effect. This product blurs fine lines and pores to create a smooth base that lasts all day. It's $38, all-natural, and also comes in 28 shades! You'll have no trouble finding the perfect match for your skin tone.
Drunk Elephant
Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Mineral Cream SPF 30
I'm a huuuuuge fan of Drunk Elephant products. Everything they make is all-natural and amazing quality. This tinted cream has high UV protection, and it's free of anything that would harm your skin like chemicals, fragrances or dyes. Grab one for yourself for $36.
