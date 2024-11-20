8 Best Drugstore Foundations For Mature Skin To Erase Signs Of Aging
Signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles are inevitable as we, well, age. But age does not dictate whether or not you can rock a stunning makeup look! When it comes to applying foundation to mature skin, you can still achieve a smooth, glowy base.
The best practice for finding foundations for mature skin is avoiding thick, high-coverage foundations – they can look cakey and sink into those pesky fine lines, accentuating them even more. Instead, opt for thinner, more buildable foundations. Bonus points for formulas with hydrating and anti-aging ingredients like hyaluronic acid and SPF!
If you’re getting glam on a budget, I’ve tracked down the 8 best drugstore foundations for mature skin. The best part is they’re all relatively affordable, but oh-so effective in providing coverage so you can step out with confidence.
The best drugstore foundations for mature skin in 2024:
- Best hyaluronic acid formula: CoverGirl & Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation
- Best SPF formula: L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation
- Best antioxidant formula: Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Foundation
- Best on-the-go formula:Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Foundation
- Best long-wear formula: Revlon 3X Age Defying Foundation
- Best dewy formula: Maybelline Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Liquid Foundation
- Best buildable formula: Covergirl Advanced Radiance Age Defying Foundation
- Best subtle splurge: IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream
Scroll on for the best drugstore foundations for mature skin, starting at just $9!
Best hyaluronic acid formula: CoverGirl & Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation
Pros: Infused with Olay skincare like niacinamide, a hyaluronic complex, and vitamin C, good coverage, smooth application
Cons: Customers have noted that the shades can run darker than what's noted on the packaging
Promising review: "This product is amazing. It truly provides full coverage. It makes my skin look flawless. No cakeiness and foundation seems creamy and good quality. Not super lightweight but that's ok with me."
Best SPF formula: L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation
Pros: Higher sun protection than other options at SPF 50, includes vitamin B3 and a hydrating serum to better complexion
Cons: Some users noted the formula can feel oily
Promising review: "I found my holy grail. Years and years, probably hundreds of dollars later, my Goldilocks foundation is cheap, available and even includes a high SPF. Why I waited so long on this L’Oréal winner, I don’t know. My mature dry skin loves this one. Never settles in lines or texture and lasts all day. Medium coverage and so easy to apply with brush, fingers or sponge. Very natural finish but not dewy."
Best antioxidant formula: Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Foundation
Pros: Includes vitamin E, feverfew (known for calming properties), and natural soy to enhance skin
Cons: Poor shade range, formula can be thicker than others but "dries right away and covers very well."
Promising review: "Finally found a foundation that looks natural with a good match to my skin. I read an article on a celebrity who uses it so I decided to give it a try. I dot it all over my face and use a makeup brush to stipple it first and then swirl. It’s buildable so you can start slow. I love how it looks on my mature skin. Doesn’t settle or look dry."
Best on-the-go formula: Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Foundation
Pros: Packaging makes it easy to travel with and apply, buildable coverage, blurring applicator
Cons: Some users noted the formula can feel oily, leading it to fade quickly
Promising review: "So easy to apply, can be blended with fingertips or makeup brush, really excellent coverage! No strange smells and doesn't irritate my skin (and I'm very sensitive, in the past had to use hypoallergenic brands). Have reordered and will not try any other brands going forward. It's funny because it's been 55 years since I used a Maybelline product, spent years paying for upscale brands, and now they've finally got it right!"
Best long-wear formula: Revlon 3X Age Defying Foundation
Pros: Claims to work as a moisturizer, serum, and primer all in one, easily buildable
Cons: Sun protection is very low at SPF 20, poor shade range
Promising review: "I have dry mature skin. This is perfect for me. I like how it looks natural... I don’t use my moisturizer when I use it…it’s like using moisturizer. I cleanse, tone and then apply with a kabuki brush. A+"
Best dewy formula: Maybelline Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Liquid Foundation
Pros: Adds a luminous finish, oil-free formula
Cons: Sun protection is very low at SPF 18
Promising review: "An older friend with beautiful skin told me she used Maybelline Fit Me Dewy, so I tried it. It works better with my aging skin than many more expensive brands of foundation I’ve tried. Despite being light as a feather, it has fairly good coverage for blending out dark spots or splotches, [so] I sometimes use a concealer for under eye circles, too. There is a great range of colors, so it’s easier to get a good match."
Best buildable formula: Covergirl Advanced Radiance Age Defying Foundation
Pros: Reduces fine lines and imperfections, cruelty-free formula
Cons: Some customers have noticed discrepancies between this product's shade names and the rest of Covergirl's foundations and that it can be cakey on the face, but only with a heavy hand
Promising review: "When I started to develop fine lines around my eyes I found the mineral powder foundation settled into them and made me look older. (I'm now mid 40s). This foundation provides a medium to full coverage (depending on amount used) which I like but still looks natural. It is very creamy, feels light, and does not settle into my fine lines. It doesn't feel like I'm wearing makeup."
Best subtle splurge: IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream
Pros: Great coverage, multi-tasking product with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin E, and SPF
Cons: On the more expensive side (this travel-size version is $22)
Promising review: "I'm a 58 year old woman of Italian heritage. I definitely have that ever-so-slight olive tint to my skin. Despite the spotty reviews I decided to try it anyway... I LOVE this product and for me it lives up to all the hype."
