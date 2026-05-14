Aldi Just Added Matcha Popcorn And Firecracker Oreos To Their May Lineup

This month’s collection of new items from Aldi has me counting down the days until the grocer finally lands in my city. Topping my current wishlist are chocolate-covered banana cream pie bites, sweet matcha popcorn, and a grill-worthy frozen pizza inspired by BBQ pork.

This new lineup of Aldi Finds features items I think are perfect to stock up on ahead of Memorial Day weekend, offering gourmet flavor without requiring a big budget. Looking at you, Bremer Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta (it yields 4.5 servings for just $6.99).

Make sure to scoop up these new Aldi products before May ends, because they’re likely to disappear after being in stores for a limited time.

These are the 8 must-buy Aldi items to hunt down before May comes to a close.

Aldi Aldi Chocolate Covered Banana Cream Pie Bites Though technically a returning item and not brand-new, these frozen dessert bites deserve all the hype they get. They're officially back in Aldi freezers this month, offering a small stack of graham cracker, banana cream pie filling, and chocolate. They also come in Coconut Cream and Key Lime flavors, with devoted shoppers crowning them "15/10." Find the 10-count now for $5.49.

Aldi Choceur Dark Chocolate Crispy Pralines These chocolatey bites are filled with caramelized cocoa nibs that put a crunchy twist on your classic praline treat. They definitely don't shy away from the chocolate, which is great news for someone with a huge sweet tooth (ahem, me). The box of about 22 individually-wrapped pralines just hit Aldi for $5.99.

Aldi La Croix Sunshine Sparkling Flavored Water Even the most die-hard sparkling water fans find this unique 'sunshine' La Croix flavor hard to describe. An entire Reddit thread dedicated to the canned beverage decodes the exact tasting notes. The consensus is that it's really good: "It is light, refreshing, and has a pineapple forward flavor, which was a pleasant surprise," one person said. "It tastes like a mouth full of every color skittle at once," another person noted. "I taste grapefruit before anything else," someone else commented. "It’s delicious, just difficult to describe the flavor." The flavor is also notoriously hard to track down, but Aldi is currently carrying pack of 12 cans for $5.99—for a limited time, of course. This is one item you just have to try for yourself.

Aldi Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen BBQ Pork Burnt Ends Deli Pizza As far as I'm concerned, Texas, my home state, is the BBQ capitol of the world (sorry, Kansas City!), and burnt ends are the absolute best part of the regional fare. You better believe my jaw dropped when I saw Aldi was selling this loaded frozen pizza! It packs in mozzarella, cheddar, pork, and onions all on a BBQ sauce base. It's basically a fusion of the two best food groups ever, and you can find it at Aldi right now for $7.99. I think it's the ideal pick-me-up for Memorial Day weekend, especially if you, like me, don't have access to a grill or actually good BBQ.

Aldi Belle's Gourmet Popcorn Matcha Latte Popcorn As much I am a BBQ fiend, I'm also a matcha fiend, so I will be doing everything humanly possible to get my hands on this matcha-fied popcorn. Made with real matcha, each piece is dusted in earthy green tea flavor that's then complemented by a white chocolate drizzle. The sweetness and crunch is essentially the perfect snack combo to sneak into the movie theater this summer—I don't make the rules. Add this pick to your cart for $4.99 before it's too late!

Aldi Firecracker Pop Oreos Inspired by the classic red, white, and blue ice pops that roll out for the Fourth of July, these Oreo cookies boast three whole layers of Oreo's smooth creme filling that taste like blue raspberry, lemon, and cherry, all sandwiched between two vanilla cookies. Like everything tasty from Aldi, this flavor is limited-edition and will likely only be in stores for a little while. Track them down (and stock up for the 4th!) for $4.97 a pack.

Aldi Bremer Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta Now this is what I'm talking about. This heat-and-eat pasta dish can feed four whole people (and a little bit more!) with a rich, creamy combo of chicken, bacon, and ranch. It's giving restaurant quality for an insanely reasonable price: $6.99. Each serving supplies 17 grams of protein to keep everyone satisfied, too. Talk about a weeknight dinner staple—and one that you didn't have to spend forever to prep, at that.

Aldi Moser Roth Mango Delice Truffles Wrapping things up on a sweet note are these new mango-flavored truffles that just hit Aldi. Each bite brings a smooth mango creme filling surrounded by a mango-laced white chocolate truffle coating. They're truly unlike any sweet treat I've seen in stores before. The fact that the pack is just $3.49 is music to my ears, too.

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