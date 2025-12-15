I thought I had my skincare routine down to a science, but incorporating an oil cleanser surprisingly helped me level up like never before. Made for melting away makeup, SPF , and excess sebum from your skin, oil cleansers are a must to ensure you’re getting a thorough cleanse at the end of the day. I like to drench my skin in an oil cleanser before going in with a traditional one to really get all the grime out. My favorite formulas tend to be ultra smooth and hydrating, plus I love that they replace the need for wasteful makeup wipes or micellar water-drenched cotton pads!

If you’re curious about using an oil cleanser for effectively removing layers of makeup, sweat, and SPF, these six are a wonderful place to start.

Scroll on to shop 6 of the best oil cleansers that’ll leave your skin feeling so soft and super clean!

Dieux Dieux Ethereal Cleansing Oil I've been using this oil cleanser for a couple months now, and it works like a charm for melting away any makeup or SPF I put on during the day – I can literally see it stripping away the products, and most importantly, my skin feels softer after using it than it did before. It's super easy to use, too. As with most oil cleansers, you apply it to a dry face and massage it in for a minute or so before rinsing it off with water. Contrary to what you might expect, it delivers an effective clean and I never notice any residue on my skin after I wash it off!

Amazon CeraVe Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser Most oil cleansers (like the one above) aren't necessarily made to lather up, but the foaming quality of this one can be really helpful if you're used to traditional cleansers and want to feel the oil cleanser working. This bottle is packed full of hyaluronic acid, ceramides, squalane, and triglycerides – all of which help restore your skin's moisture... instead of stripping it away like a traditional cleanser would. The formula is so gentle on sensitive skin, even babies can use it!

Amazon Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil You can use oil cleaners beyond your face, too. This one is formulated for your entire body! I adore this formula, though I tend to only use it in the cold winter months when I notice my skin really dries out. After a shower, I notice that my skin always feels supple and hydrated, plus, I like that it eliminates the need to layer up with even more products like oils and lotions post-shower.

Amazon Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Oil Cleanser This is one of the best oil cleansers people with clogged pores can use. Though it can sound contradictory, this oil-based formula can actually help clear up your skin. Not only does it melt away makeup and SPF, it specifically targets blackheads and excess sebum! If you're prone to build-up in your pores (or just have oily skin overall and are looking to diminish extra oil while still retaining healthy, glowy skin), this is the oil cleanser for you.

Amazon La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil Like the CeraVe oil cleanser I mentioned, the foaming formula of this bottle can be helpful in ensuring a deep and effective cleanse. It's made with vitamin B3, shea butter, and prebiotic thermal water that provides a super gentle clean without ever stripping away moisture. I love this one in particular because it's extremely versatile – you can use it on your face and body.

Amazon The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Light Facial Cleansing Oil This beloved K-beauty bottle enriched with vitamins A, B, E, ceramides, and rice water simultaneously brightens your complexion for a healthy glow. Ideal for removing waterproof makeup, SPF, and blackheads, it makes a great first step in your nightly skincare routine to make sure your skin is left ultra-clean.

