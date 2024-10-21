These 8 Body Washes Are So Moisturizing, You’ll Never Want To Skip Shower Time Again
Though often overlooked, one of life’s little luxuries is a dang good body wash. In the same way I shop for face cleansers that don’t strip my skin of its natural moisture (but still leaves it feelin’ fresh and clean), I’ve found the best body wash is one that’s undeniably moisturizing. Body washes with moisturizing and hydrating properties are great fits for any and all skin types – hydration is essential for preventing dryness, supplementing the skin’s elasticity, and strengthening the skin barrier – essentially giving your skin the best line of defense against accelerated signs of aging, environmental damage, and breakouts.
These are the best moisturizing body washes to banish dryness:
- SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Body Wash
- Foria Everyday Body Wash
- Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash
- Nécessaire The Body Wash
- Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash
- Salt & Stone Antioxidant-Rich Body Wash
- Method Simply Nourish Body Wash
- Soft Services Comfort Cleanse Ultra-Soothing + Moisturizing Body Wash
What body wash should I use for dry skin?
Any hydrating body wash with a creamy or oily consistency can be beneficial for dry skin, helping deposit more moisture during the cleansing process without disturbing your skin’s barrier. We recommend Naturium’s The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash, which boasts a nourishing oil-to-lather formula. If you have dry, flaky skin, it also may be best to avoid body washes that have fragrances as they can dry you out even more. Gentle, fragrance-free body washes like Aveeno’s Triple Oat Skin Relief Body Wash are typically a safe, soothing choice.
Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash
I personally used this body wash from Dove all throughout my high school years, where every single skincare concern I had on my face suddenly migrated to my body. I'm talkin' cystic acne, blackheads, and flaky patches. It was notenjoyable. While this body wash wasn't an immediate fix for what my extremely hormonal teenage skin was going through, it certainly helped soothe the intense dryness and didn't aggravate the other various issues at all. I can attest that it's definitely friendly for sensitive skin-havers! Plus, at $10 for around 30 fluid ounces of product, it's also easy on the wallet.
Method Simply Nourish Body Wash
I was on a good Method body wash stint for a while and probably kept this $8 bottle on rotation for about a years worth of showers. I'd be lying if I said I loved it for its moisturizing qualities only – this body wash also smells like pure heaven, which really adds to the experience of using it. It boasts a nice balance of coconut, rice milk, and shea butter, which work for your skin, not against it. Just a warning though: the fragrance may be a bit harsh for those with especially sensitive skin.
SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Body Wash
First, I fell in love with SheaMoisture's Smoothie Curl Enhancing Cream. Then, their body wash came along – it's only made my love for the brand grow, especially because it's given me undeniably nourished skin every time I hop out of the shower. According to SheaMoisture, this $12 pick is formulated to leave melanin-rich skin "visibly moisturized." I don't have melanin-rich skin by any means, but I still feel super moisturized after using this body wash, likely from the rich blend of shea butter, frankincense, myrrh, and ceramides in its formula.
Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash
This $15 oil-to-cream body wash is the epitome of treat yourself. I really like that the bottle design can instantly upgrade to your shower set up, making every self-care night that much more luxurious. Not only does it look beautiful, it feels beautiful, too. This moisturizing body wash is made with glycerin, squalene, and a variety of rich oils that help replenish your skin's natural moisture and add even more nourishment with each use.
Soft Services Comfort Cleanse Ultra-Soothing + Moisturizing Body Wash
This $32 water-oil body wash formula lathers up just enough to lift and wash away impurities on your skin without being super harsh or amplifying dry skin woes. In fact, 100% of users in a product study agreed it was non-irritating for skin, and 91% of them said their skin felt more moisturized and comfortable over time – and I agree! To combat the noticeably-dry skin on my legs this fall, I've been using it routinely alongside Soft Services' Green Banana Buffing Bar and love how soft and supple my skin feels post-shower.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.