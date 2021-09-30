18 Best Planners + Tools To Help You Stay Organized This Holiday Season
Organization, planning, and self-care are all critical pieces of actually *enjoying* the holiday season. Between festive get-togethers, an extensive to-do list, and getting ahead on projects at work, the things you have to get done seem to layer on the stress and anxiety. That's we we love using organizational and planning tools to help keep us sane (and to add some cheery upbeat vibes into our life — this time if year is supposed to be FUN, after all). Here are some of the best planners, calendars, gift trackers, party checklists, and tools to help you take the season one day at a time.
PLANNERS
Rifle Paper Co. 2021-2022 Planner ($16)
This absolutely stunning planner is technically an academic planner, which actually makes it perfect for the holiday season. Why? Because it starts in 2021 and goes through 2022, and it's chock full of to-do lists and places to track deadlines (you know, like the day you *really* need to have your SO's big gift ordered by).
Erin Condren LifePlanner ($64)
Another planner that spans late 2021 and 2022, the Erin Condren LifePlanner is our go-to recommendation for anyone who wants to keep track of ALL the the aspects of their life. You can choose from vertical, horizontal, or hourly spreads, and each month starts with a dashboard where you can keep track of events, deadlines, and goals. The holiday-themed interchangeable cover options make this a fantastic planner to have during the festive season and beyond.
Day Designer 2021-2022 Daily Planner ($41, was 59)
Last up in our traditional planner lineup, the Day Designer is one of the most gorgeous organizers out there. Its sturdy hard-cover design makes it incredibly durable, and everything from the fonts to the coils are aesthetically pleasing. We love this orange blossom-inspired design for the late fall/early winter time of year.
Ban.do To-Do Planner ($23)
This planner from Ban.do isn't a full-on personal organization system... It's simply a place to keep track of all your to-dos, making it the perfect option for someone who just wants a place to brain dump all their necessary thoughts and lists. We also think the quote on the cover is the perfect motto for not letting the holidays stress you out: "One day at a time."
Rifle Paper Co. for Cambridge Spiral Chunky Pad ($13)
Another option for the minimalist planner, this super-pretty notepad is the perfect place to jot down all your need-to-knows.
CALENDARS
Anthropologie Spectrum Wall Planner ($48)
Not ready to commit to maintaining a planner? Use an old-fashioned calendar instead. Although simple, this wall planner is hardly your average calendar. Each month, you remove the month's page from your wall and replace it with another, making it ideal for those with flexible, changeable planning needs (aka, EVERYONE during the holidays). Its beautiful minimalist design doesn't hurt, either.
Anthropologie Acrylic Dry Erase Calendar ($98)
For a more permanent option, invest in this dry-erase calendar you can mount right above your desk. It's the perfect place to take notes as you make your way through the week.
Rifle Paper Co. for Cambridge Dry Erase Board ($29)
What desk wouldn't look prettier with this dry-erase calendar above it? The best part is that if your plans change, all you have to do is wipe if off your board. Stress? Never heard of her.
PARTY PLANNING
Party Planning Guide
Dipping your toes into holiday party planning this year? You absolutely need to check out this guide, which is focused on planning Pin-worthy parties. Put your hostess hat on and get to merry-making. (via Brit + Co)
Photo via Cathryn Lavery/Unsplash
Party Planning Countdown Checklist
Another fantastic resource for aspiring party planners, this checklist is arranged in a countdown format, walking you through the to-dos you should tackle from five weeks before your party onward. (via Brit + Co)
Erin Condren Snap-In Party Planner Dashboard ($8)
If you have an Erin Condren LifePlanner, this snap-in dashboard is the perfect addition for the holiday season. Since you can easily put it in and take it out, you can tuck it away anytime you're not in party-planning mode.
GIFT TRACKERS
Gift Tracker Stickers ($5)
Let's not forget one of the most stressful but rewarding parts of holiday planning: Getting thoughtful gifts for all of your loved ones. These stickers work in any planner or notebook and help you keep track of all your gift-buying activities (including your budget).
Printable Gift Tracker ($2)
This printable gift tracker can be downloaded and printed right in the comfort of your home, giving you the added flexibility of picking what kind of paper to print it on. Use a hole punch to put it right into your current planner, or print it on traditional paper and keep it in a folder or pinned to a your cork board above your desk.
Photo via the App Store
Gift Tracker App
Not into paper products and written checklists? This app counts down the days until your big holiday, tracks your budget, and helps you stay organized with a detailed list of who you need to buy for.
Thank-You Note Tracker ($19)
Don't forget that it's not just gift BUYING you need to stay on top of during the holidays... you'll also be receiving some gifts yourself (yay!) that dictate sending thank-you notes. Manners still matter!
MENTAL HEALTH & SELF-CARE JOURNALS
Papier Wellness Journal ($33)
No matter what happens as you navigate the season, never forget that your own self-care is crucially important. This wellness journal will help you stay on top of your physical and mental health goals.
Erin Condren PetitePlanner Self-Care Journal ($14)
Another fantastic option for tracking your wellness, this journal is specifically focused on self-care. Track the habits you know are important for your well-being, and take notes on how you feel each day.
Silk + Sonder Monthly Journal Subscription ($20)
This monthly subscription service provides you with a journal every 30 days. In each one, you'll answer prompts inspired by positive psychology and designed with bullet journaling techniques in mind. It takes the extra work out of journaling, making it super easy to stay on track with your mental health and wellness goals.
What are the best planners and tools you use each the holiday season? Tweet us at @BritandCo and let us know!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- The Perfect Daily Planner, According to Your Zodiac - Brit + Co ›
- 12 Gorgeous Undated Planners to Help You Get Organized Now ... ›
- 11 Creative Planner Girls That Will Inspire Your Best Organized Life ... ›
- 14 Apps for Planners and Preppers - Brit + Co ›
- Best Daily Planners To Organize Your Life - Brit + Co ›