No matter what kind of reader you are, the right light can make all the difference in how you consume a book. To avoid a nagging headache from long bouts of unconscious squinting, you want a book-side glow that strikes the perfect balance between practical brightness and dim, ambient lighting for added coziness. The best reading lamps of 2026 embrace this balance without ignoring aesthetics. From bold silhouettes to streamlined light clips, these reading lamps are a great addition to your reading routine.

Discover the 6 best reading lamps of 2026 below!

Portable Reading Lamps Amazon Philips Hue Go Smart Portable Table Lamp This small, portable table lamp comes with a color-changing dimmable bulb that allows you to customize your reading light mood with endless hues. You're able to control it remotely from the Philips Hue mobile app and enable voice commands from Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit when you feel like going screen-free. The coolest part is you can also take it outside since it's resistant to dust and water. A single charge lasts up to 48 hours so you can flip through pages undisturbed.

Addison Ross Addison Ross Cappuccino Lacquer Rechargeable Bobbin LED Lamp This rechargeable lamp can also go anywhere you go. It holds up to 10 hours of battery life and comes with three adjustable warm light levels to suit your preferences. Unlike other popular reading lamps, this one has such stylish flair and is available in 16 different colors, so you can customize your space. It's quite easy to control via a single button on top of the lamp and its USB-C charging port is discreet enough to not ruin the aesthetic vibe.

Amazon WITHit Quad Clip On Book Light If you're more of a clip-on light kind of person, we've got you covered. This top-rated tiny lamp comes with four LED levels plus full-range dimming for a personalized experience. Plus, it's fitted with a hinged clip that clamps on firmly to any book, paperbacks and hard covers alike. The light's flexible neck is easy to adjust, but stays put through movement. We rate this pick the best choice for travel since it's compact and easy to stow away anywhere. You can easily use it in bed, on the couch, on the plane, for camping, road tripping, and beyond. The $20 investment is so worth it.

IKEA IKEA NÄVLINGE LED Clamp Spotlight Similar to the previous clip-on reading lamp but bigger in scale, this IKEA find clamps on to shelves and furniture for a broader glow. Complete with an adjustable head and neck, you can crane it directly towards your reading spot so your sessions are illuminated. We like this one a lot because it can be used for many more situations where extra light is needed, beyond reading. Just note it must be plugged in to function, so it's not entirely portable.

Stationary Reading Lamps Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Hinge Desk Table Lamp This stunning table lamp grounds itself in a wide brass base to stay situated while providing plenty of light. You can quickly customize where the light lands, thanks to the hinged design. This would be a perfect upscale addition to your bedside table or reading nook without being overly costly. Snag it for just $40 at Target.

Target Room Essentials Metal Dome Wall Sconce For a more permanent setup, this cordless wall sconce is equal parts sophisticated and playful for completing your very own reading corner. The metal dome is able to swivel around slightly to get the light exactly where you want it. When not in use, it's easy and quick to charge. Once you're ready to turn it on, it comes with four different light settings and several timers that you control via remote. We're in love with the funky green color!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.