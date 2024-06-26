The Best Amazon Desk Lamps To Help You Focus Better At Home
Modern desk lamps are working hard for your money these days. Many come with built-in wireless charging pads, USB ports and touchpad settings that let you adjust the brightness and color with a simple tap. There are the task masters with adjustable arms and swivel heads for more control over the direction of thelight, which is particularly useful if you’re sharing a desk space or working on a specific task.
Energy efficiency is also a big plus — LED lights consume less energy and last longer than traditional bulbs, so the planet will thank you too for the upgrade. They can even help reduce eye strain and accommodate different activities, whether you’re doing computer work, reading, or focusing on a specific craft.
Whatever you're looking for, Amazon has a great selection of desk lamps to choose from – here are our favorites in different styles to suit your home’s aesthetic.
Amazon
Globe Electric 18" Desk Lamp
This mid-century-inspired desk lamp in a classic matte brass comes with an adjustable arm so you can focus on the task at hand. Automate brightness based on season or time of day from your phone by adding a Globe Electric Smart bulb too!
Amazon
LED Dimmable Desk Lamp
This LED desk lamp has a dimmable feature with 50 different lighting choices to keep your eyes happy, day and night – no flickering light or harsh glare here. Recharge your smart phone via the built-in USB port too.
Amazon
Globe Electric 15" Desk Lamp
Mushroom shades are all the rage. This desk lamp is compatible with LED or incandescent bulbs and comes in a few fun colors.
Amazon
Modern Industrial Desk Lamp 22.2“
This LED lamp has a luxe finish with brass trimmings and an adjustable lampshade so you can put the spotlight on your work, creative or otherwise.
Amazon
Fenmzee Bedside Table Lamp
This dimmable lamp has a touch-sensitive sensor so you can adjust it to low, medium, and high. Power up to three devices at once too!
Amazon
Foldable Portable Desk Lamp
Bunny fans, here's one for you: This cute portable desk lamp has a built-in rechargeable battery and flicker-free, glare-free LED light.
Amazon
LED Desk Lamp with USB Charging Port
Color lovers will enjoy this LED desk lamp with USB charging port and auto-dimming feature, plus a goose-neck that flexes.
Amazon
Cordless LED Table Lamp with Dimmer
Old meets new with this antique brass cordless LED lamp, which offers a dimmer, built-in rechargeable battery, and three levels of brightness.
Amazon
Industrial Table Lamp with 2 USB Ports
This vintage-style desk lamp has a three-way dimmer and two USB ports to charge your devices while you work or sleep.
Amazon
Small Desk Lamp With Touch Control
Add some wee charm to your desk with this small touch-control LED lamp with a 360° adjustable neck and 20 levels of brightness. Pop your pens and things in the organizer base. It's great for kids too!
Amazon
Small Desk Lamp with Warm LED Bulb
This modern desk lamp with warm LED bulb comes in a unique frosted opal glass shade. The rotary switch design is super sleek and offers 20 levels of brightness to meet your needs, from morning meditation to burning the midnight oil.
Amazon
ED Desk Lamp with USB Port
Upgrade your workspace with this satin brass LED desk lamp that moves, head to arm. It has a built-in USB charging port too!
Amazon
Creative Desk Lamp with Changeable Shape
Sit back and get to work with this natural wood "person" lamp that can adjust to multiple positions, including seated on a stack of your favorite books. It's compatible with e26, LED, and incandescent bulbs.
Amazon
Mid-Century Modern Globe Desk lamp
Add some green shimmer, deskside, with this portable glass lamp inspired by mid-century lamps.
