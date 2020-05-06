Brit Talks Sex Ed With Dr. Emily Morse
Emily Morse is a doctor of human sexuality, host of the very popular 'Sex With Emily' podcast and radio show, and a true expert on all things sex and relationships. This week, Emily gives Brit and Anj (who have never talked about sex!) a 'Sex Ed' class unlike any other. Emily covers everything from the mental and physical health benefits of sex, to how to effectively communicate about sex without shame and anxiety, to the importance of understanding your personal sexual preferences. This is an episode you'll want to share with your friends — and your partner!
To learn more about all the things with Brit and her co-hosts, subscribe to Teach Me Something New on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts.