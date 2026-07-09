The Best U.S. Islands and Global Destinations, According to Real Travelers

If your travel wish list needs a refresh, consider taking a cue from hundreds of thousands of seasoned travelers. Every year, Travel + Leisure asks readers to vote for the destinations that truly exceeded expectations, and the 2026 results are officially in. This year's World's Best Awards drew more than 207,000 readers, who cast votes across more than 10,000 hotels, cities, islands, cruise lines, and travel experiences around the globe.

What’s drawing travelers in this year? Historic cities, walkable streets, incredible local food, and authentic culture are winning out over flashy attractions. Whether you're planning an international adventure or staying closer to home (psst — the favorite U.S. island is a hidden gem, and no, it’s not in Florida!), these traveler-approved destinations deserve a spot on your bucket list.

Here are top-rated islands and cities according to real travelers.

Voted Best City in The World Getty San Miguel de Allende, Mexico I spent a month in this stunning city taking art classes and eating exceptional food, so I absolutely agree with T&L voters that it deserves the title of the world's favorite city. Between the buzzy art scene, colorful architecture, rooftop dining, and cozy boutique hotels, San Miguel de Allende feels like a truly special place. Wander cobblestone streets and linger over mezcal cocktails as church bells ring out across the rooftops.

Best City In The U.S. Santa Fe, New Mexico Shutterstock Santa Fe, New Mexico Named the best city in the U.S. for the second consecutive year, Santa Fe continues to make travelers fall in love with its adobe architecture, rich arts scene, world-class Southwestern cuisine, and more than 300 days of sunshine annually. I visited last year and loved every minute of this charming city. Whether you're browsing Canyon Road galleries or exploring nearby hiking trails, it's easy to see why visitors keep coming back.

Best Cities By Region Getty Cuzco, Peru Often thought of as simply the gateway to Machu Picchu, Cuzco deserves a trip all on its own. Travelers praised the Peruvian city for its lively markets, vibrant cocktail scene, centuries-old architecture, and rich Indigenous heritage. Spend a few extra days acclimating to the altitude and you'll discover one of South America's most rewarding cultural destinations.

Getty Kyoto Ancient temples, peaceful bamboo forests, traditional tea houses, and meticulously preserved neighborhoods create a city where history and modern life exist side by side. It's the perfect destination for travelers who want a slower, more intentional pace without sacrificing incredible food or luxe accommodations like ROKU Kyoto. Tucked into Kyoto's tranquil Takagamine district at the foot of the surrounding mountains, the retreat offers a quieter side of the city while remaining within easy reach of Kyoto's iconic temples and cultural landmarks.

Getty Quebec City, Quebec Want all the European charm without the long-haul flight? Visiting Quebec City feels like stepping straight into France without the steep airfare. It’s one of my all-time favorite travel memories — think winding cobblestone streets, cozy French cafés, and stunning, centuries-old architecture. It’s no wonder it earned the title of Canada’s favorite city. Whether you visit in the summer for sidewalk dining and festivals or in the winter when the entire town transforms into a literal snowy fairytale, this romantic Old Town is the perfect destination that's a hop, skip from the U.S.

Getty Florence, Italy Oh Florence, one of my favorite cities in one of my favorite countries. There's so much iconic art and historic beauty in this city, and the food! Amazing. I joked that our hotel ceiling was just as impressive as the Sistine Chapel. Florence remains one of Europe's favorite destinations. Renaissance masterpieces, neighborhood trattorias, artisan workshops, and unforgettable gelato stops make every stroll feel cinematic. If Italy has been calling your name, this is your sign to finally book the trip.

Getty Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand's capital quietly continues to win over travelers. Often overshadowed by Auckland or Queenstown, Wellington charms visitors with its waterfront, creative food scene, creative coffee culture, nearby wine country, and famous film history (yes, The Lord of the Rings fans will be very happy here). It's an ideal stop for travelers looking to experience New Zealand beyond the usual itinerary.

Getty Jerusalem Few places in the world offer the depth of history found in Jerusalem. Whether you're interested in religious landmarks, ancient architecture, bustling markets, or incredible Middle Eastern cuisine, the city offers layers of culture that continue to fascinate travelers from around the world. While Jerusalem remains a popular destination for tourists, definitely stay informed about the current regional climate before and during your visit.

Best Island in the World Getty Koh Samui, Thailand Dreaming of turquoise water and swaying palm trees? Readers crowned Koh Samui the world's best island thanks to its luxurious beach resorts, laid-back vibe, lush tropical scenery, and unforgettable sunsets. It's the vacation that feels like a wellness retreat and tropical paradise.

Best Island in the U.S. Getty Golden Isles, Georgia If you're looking for an underrated American beach escape, Georgia's Golden Isles deliver. The collection of barrier islands offers quiet beaches, moss-draped oak trees, historic charm, and plenty of opportunities to slow down — without the crowds you'll find at many better-known coastal destinations.

Best U.S. National Park Getty Yellowstone National Park America's first national park remains one of its most spectacular. From erupting geysers and colorful hot springs to roaming bison, wolves, and bears, Yellowstone continues to earn its legendary reputation. Whether it's your first visit or your fifth, it's one of those places that never stops inspiring awe.

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