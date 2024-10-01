10 Hydrating Serums That Work Exceptionally Well On Mature Skin
Amazon
Olay Super Serum
This $30 (was $35) serum is packed with 5 "heavy-hitting" ingredients like niacinamide, vitamin C, collagen peptides, vitamin E, and AHA that all work to improve skin texture, even out skin tone, enhance firmness, smooth visible lines, and provide long-lasting hydration.
Amazon
Osea Hyaluronic Acid Sea Serum
Packed with fast-absorbing hyaluronic acid, this luxe $88 serum hydrates the skin and strengthens its barrier for a "lifted and firmer" look. It boasts a clean formula that's also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free!
Ulta
Kiehl's Ultra Pure High-Potency 5.0% Niacinamide Serum
This simply-formulated $35 serum contains just 10 ingredients, but it's the concentrated niacinamide that really puts in the work to tackle dry skin. It has oil-minimizing effects to help balance out dry (and oily) patches, resulting in more even skin texture!
Amazon
Biossance Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum
Boasting a blend of squalene, copper peptides, hyaluronic acid, and paracress extract, this $21 serum visibly plumps and powerfully hydrates the skin. It goes on super lightweight and absorbs quickly so you can easily layer on your favorite moisturizer and SPF.
Ulta
Bubble Water Slide Hydration Boosting Serum Hyaluronic Acid + Peptides
This $17 serum has a playful and satisfying gel texture that feels extremely lightweight on the skin. Though it soaks in quickly, its effects are long-lasting. A single application lends your skin to noticeable hydration and a boosted skin barrier, thanks to hyaluronic acid and various peptides.
Amazon
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
This beloved $15 (was $25) serum made from snail mucin repairs and rejuvenates skin dealing with dryness and signs of aging. It simultaneously soothes damaged skin and provides deep moisture. The formula is 100% hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, and phthalate-free, so it's safe for any skin type to use.
Amazon
Cocokind Ceramide Barrier Serum
This $15 (was $19) serum contains squalane and beta glucan, which are "20% more hydrating" than hyaluronic acid to deliver maximum hydration. The 5 ceramides in this product's formula will help maintain the skin's barrier over time, locking in as much moisture as possible while doing it.
Amazon
Good Molecules Hyaluronic Acid Serum
If you're looking for a good beginner hydrating serum, this $6 pick from Good Molecules is a great place to start. It contains two types of hyaluronic acid that have different molecular weights, allowing it to penetrate multiple layers of the skin for deep, noticeable hydration. You'll have smoother, plumper, and firmer skin after regular use!
Amazon
Caudalie Vinosource S.O.S. Hyaluronic Thirst Quenching Serum
This $52 thirst-quenching serum balances and moisturizes the skin with ease. Its oil-free formula is packed with hyaluronic acid that can work in conjunction with your favorite day or night cream to boost its hydrating properties for that glow you're looking for.
Ulta
Naturium Niacinamide Serum 12% Plus Zinc 2%
This serum was destined for mature skin. It's formulated with 12% niacinamide and 2% zinc PCA, which are both clinically proven to "reduce the appearance of dark spots, pores, plus fine lines and wrinkles." The zinc PCA in particular helps balance out your skin's oil production all while delivering gentle hydration for a fresh feel.
