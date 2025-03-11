Brandon Sklenar Finally Explained What That Matching Justin Baldoni Pin Actually Meant

The It Ends With Us premiere went viral in August of 2024 when Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Brandon Sklenar, and the rest of the cast didn't interact with director and star Justin Baldoni on the red carpet. But when Brandon appeared at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 2, wearing the same brooch Justin wore to the movie premiere, fans immediately wondered if the actor was showing some low-key support amid Justin's legal battle with Blake Lively. Well, Brandon just cleared the air, revealing whether that brooch had any significant meaning.

Brandon Skelnar "had no idea" he wore the same pin as Justin Baldoni. Amy Sussman/Getty Images During the SXSW premiere of his new movie The Drop, Brandon Sklenar revealed there was no hidden meaning behind his decision to wear the Anabela Chan Parrot Bloom Brooch (try saying that five times fast). “Honestly, no. I wish I could say there was,” he told People. “That was a total happenstance. I woke up in the morning and saw an article and I was like, ‘Oh, damn.’ I literally had no idea. I had an idea I wanted to wear like a floral brooch of some kind and that was the color that I liked the best. And, lo and behold, someone also wore that prior to me wearing it.” The actor wore the pale pink pin on a black suit jacket for a high-contrast statement. And it even complemented the VF background!

But he wants to honor the "core" of 'It Ends With Us' as the legal battle continues. Brandon Sklenar has been vocal about staying true to the "core ethos" of It Ends With Us amid the drama. "It's a tough situation," the 1923 actor told The Hollywood Reporter at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. "I just hope everyone remembers what the movie is about and why we made it in the first place. It's about love. It's about supporting women in general and helping people through tough times." "I just want people to remember what it's about, why we made it, and to kinda keep it on that," he continued. "That kind of, like, core ethos, you know what I mean?"

